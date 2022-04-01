2022 schedule for Thailand’s famous Full Moon Party on Koh Phangan

Koh Phangan’s renowned full moon parties are back in full swing after a long break due to the pandemic. The next beach party aligns with the Thai new year, or Songkran festival, so even more foreign revellers than usual are expected to attend. The rules on water splashing are a little murky this year… but we doubt the Full Moon Party will be a completely dry affair this April.

The monthly party takes place on Haad Rin Beach on Koh Phangan in the southern province of Surat Thani. 12 powerful sound systems turn the 800-metre beach into the world’s most popular open-air nightclub. Expect neon paint, fire shows, loud music and buckets of alcohol.

Here are the dates for the rest of the parties this year…

Saturday 16 April

Monday 16 May

Tuesday 14 June

Friday 15 July

Saturday 13 August

Saturday 10 September

Tuesday 11 October

Tuesday 8 November

Thursday 8 December

Tickets to the party can be bought upon entry for 100 baht each. You might be asked to show your vaccination history, Thailand Pass, or to take an ATK test if you’re not vaccinated.

This list is not inclusive of the Half Moon parties, which as you might guess, take place every two weeks under the half-moon, one week before and one week after the Full Moon party. The Half Moon parties are organised differently and take place in a small forest on the southern coast of the island. Tickets cost 1,000 baht, which gets you a free bucket of alcohol.

SOURCE: Full Moon Party Thailand