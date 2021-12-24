Connect with us

World

TikTok content moderators sue over exposure to disturbing content

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: TikTok content moderators sue for trauma. (via TikTok)

Maybe it’s an “Okay Boomer” thing, but many of our readers may find scrolling endlessly through the short and often obnoxious videos that make up the TikTok app somewhat nauseating. But if you think what’s published on there is bad, the millions of videos that don’t make the cut are far, far worse. That content is blocked by a team of about 10,000 content moderators who are now suing TikTok for the frantic pace that they’re exposed to disturbing and often criminal videos.

In a lawsuit filed against TikTok parent company ByteDance, employees who work in content moderation describe their 12-hour shifts where they watch hundreds of videos non-stop with only two 15-minute breaks and a one-hour lunch break. The list of horrors it described having come across in their moderation goes beyond even what you might think someone would attempt to upload for the public to view.

Employees report frequent run-ins with fights and violence, rape, child pornography, animal mutilations, executions, beheadings, suicides, school shootings, cannibalism, and brutal death like crushed heads and falls from buildings. One overwhelmed content monitor has proposed a class-action lawsuit over the trauma she’s been exposed to working for TikTok.

As the saying goes, it’s a dirty job but someone’s got to do it. But the feverish pace and turnover expected by these moderators mean that they have a maximum of 25 seconds before having to jump to the next video and they’re often monitoring multiple videos at a time with displays showing 3 or as many as 10 videos at once. (One imagines the disturbing scenes of Alex’s “aversion therapy” in A Clockwork Orange.)

TikTok joined a group of social media companies like Facebook and YouTube that recognize the problem that in order to keep their users from seeing this disturbing content, someone is often forced to see it and catch it. The group has developed guidelines to help employees cope with images such as child abuse that their role as a content moderator constantly exposes them to.

But the lawsuit alleges that TikTok did not enact these guidelines which call for a limit of 4 hours for content moderation shifts, and psychological support provided for those who feel traumatized. The woman who brought the suit says she suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder from reviewing so much disturbing content just from her Las Vegas home. The complaint says that she has terrifying nightmares related to the content she’s been exposed to, if she can even sleep at all.

TikTok has not issued a response to the allegations and to the pending lawsuit. The person who filed suit intends to expand to represent more content moderator at the company. The suit will ask the court to order that TikTok sets up a medical fund are affected moderators and include compensation for psychological injuries.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
AlexPTY
2021-12-24 14:35
What's next? Nurces sue over seeing dead people?
image
Rain
2021-12-24 14:38
Hmmm.... Sounds familiar. 😘
image
HolyCowCm
2021-12-24 14:40
4 minutes ago, AlexPTY said: What's next? Nurces sue over seeing dead people? Yeah and then my wife sues me for seeing me naked.
image
kalyan
2021-12-24 14:41
Tik-tok is designed for the purpose, it serves ! come on man, catch a lizard and put into the shirt and then complain !
image
PBS
2021-12-24 14:47
9 minutes ago, AlexPTY said: What's next? Nurces sue over seeing dead people? Read the link. TikTok are not complying with their HR obligations for harm mitigation.
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand4 mins ago

Thailand News Today | Phuket hotels punished for Covid oversights
Coronavirus (Covid-19)37 mins ago

Friday Covid Update: 2,671 new cases; provincial totals
World1 hour ago

TikTok content moderators sue over exposure to disturbing content
Sponsored1 day ago

What makes Siam Paragon the top shopping destination
advertiseadvertise
Thailand1 hour ago

Eating Only Red and Green Thai Food Challenge – Thaiger Christmas Special
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Omicron Covid-19 cases double, now 205 confirmed in Thailand
Phuket4 hours ago

Phuket officials crack down on hotels that let tourists leave before Covid test results
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand5 hours ago

Top 5 places to enjoy New Year’s brunch in Bangkok 2022
Thailand5 hours ago

Thailand News Update | Tourist tracking app failure & Omicron tourist in police custody
Pattaya5 hours ago

Business leaders urge government to include Pattaya in sandbox entry scheme
Tourism5 hours ago

Hotel operators blame government’s faulty tracking apps for Israeli tourist escape
World6 hours ago

Luxury Selfridges chain bought by Central Group and Austrian property firm
Bangkok6 hours ago

Bangkok is removing about 400 public drinking water fountains
Economy6 hours ago

Minister of Finance: too soon to know Omicron variant effect on economy
Thailand6 hours ago

Plan to land Thai cannabis on UNESCO intangible cultural heritage list
Pattaya bar raided for the 6th time & New Year countdown is on | GMT | Thaiger
Video6 hours ago

Pattaya bar raided for the 6th time & New Year countdown is on | GMT
Thailand3 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism10 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending