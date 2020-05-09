Foreigners arrested for swimming at closed Pattaya beaches – VIDEO | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Foreigners arrested for swimming at closed Pattaya beaches – VIDEO
Police in Pattaya arrested 3 foreigners who were violating public orders to stay off of public beaches at around noon today, at the back of a hotel in the province’s Pratumnak area. Pattaya City police officers told reporters they issued several soft warnings to the foreigners while they were in the water, but they refused to stop swimming and simply ignored the warnings.
Authorities say that after the foreigners refused to obey their warnings they decided to arrest them. Their nationality and names were not released.
All three were were taken to the Pattaya City Police Station for further legal action.. Under strict Emergency Decree laws, meant to control the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, they face up to a year in jail and/or a fine up to 100,000 baht.
All Pattaya area beaches have numerous signs and tape to clearly state they are closed. Officials have said the closures are primarily to discourage travel by people from other provinces until the coronavirus situation in Thailand is resolved.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
US State Department claims China and Russia conspiring to rewrite coronavirus narrative
The US yesterday accused China and Russia of cooperating to spread false claims the Covid-19 pandemic, claiming Beijing is increasingly adopting techniques perfected by Moscow. Lea Gabrielle, coordinator of the US State Department’s Global Engagement Centre, which tracks foreign propaganda, told reporters:
“Even before the Covid-19 crisis we assessed a certain level of coordination between Russia and the People’s Republic of China in the realm of propaganda. But with this pandemic the cooperation has accelerated rapidly.”
“We see this convergence as a result of what we consider to be pragmatism between the two actors who want to shape public understanding of the Covid pandemic for their own purposes”
The Global Engagement Centre has publicly said that thousands of Russian-linked social media accounts are spreading conspiracies about the pandemic, including that the virus, first detected last year in the Chinese metropolis of Wuhan, was created by the USs.
There has been plenty of finger pointing and diplomatic bickering, and China outraged the US when a foreign ministry spokesman tweeted a conspiracy that the US military brought the virus to Wuhan. China in turn has posted numerous videos mocking the US’ disastrous reaction to the pandemic.
The two countries eventually reached an informal rhetorical truce in late March after telephone talks between President Donald Trump and his counterpart Xi Jinping, but tensions are soaring again as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pushes the theory that the virus originated in a Wuhan laboratory, a stance that Beijing calls “disinformation.”
Both the World Health Organisation, the US government’s top epidemiologist Dr Anthony Fauci, the international Five Eyes intelligence network and numerous epidemiologists, say there is no evidence and it is scientifically highly unlikely that the virus came from a lab, with most scientists saying it emerged at a Wuhan meat market that butchered exotic animals.
China’s ambassador to the US recently bemoaned what he says is an effort to brand “objective facts as disinformation and propaganda.”
“Behind the mind-set of ‘always blame China’ is a kind of dirty politics, championed by a few people who shift the spotlight for political gain.”
President Xi on Friday discussed cooperation over the pandemic in a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“Russia opposes the attempts by some forces to use the epidemic as a pretext to blame China and will stand firmly by China’s side.”
The two countries often find common ground and clash with the US on issues from Venezuela to the use of economic sanctions and disarmament. According to the Global Engagement Centre, China has ramped up its online campaign to defend its handling of the pandemic, which has killed some 276,000 people worldwide, and criticise the US.
“Beijing is adapting in real time and increasingly using techniques that have long been employed by Moscow”
“I think there are some examples where we have basically seen a narrative pushed out by a state actor then repeated by another one. So we’re certainly seeing them bounce off of each other and essentially play together in the information space.”
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | WIONKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Samui singled out for community donation efforts
Koh Samui was highlighted by the Centre for the national Covid-19 Situation Administration for its “community effort” to feed those on the island in need of food. Samui is the second largest island in Thailand, after Phuket.
Natapanu Nopakun, the Deputy Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, applauded the concerted fight made by many including the German and Swiss food donors on the island of Koh Samui during the daily briefing on April 7. He also emphasised the need for unity by all residing in Thailand, reiterating that “Covid-19 knows no boundaries and affects everyone worldwide regardless of race or nationality”.
Additionally, he reaffirmed the need for social distancing on public transportation and in public areas with the second rollout of the lockdown commencement scheduled for May 17.
Islands such as Koh Samui are heavily reliant on the tourism and hospitality industry, and many Thais and non-Thai residents of the island want to help provide for those in need. There has been a great outpouring of volunteers and groups in an ongoing effort made up of food providers and those helping to fund purchases along with and volunteers that organise, transport and facilitate distribution.
With over 1.5 million+ jobs lost so far in Thailand, and islands such as Koh Samui heavily reliant on the tourism and hospitality industry, many people on Samui have come together to help provide for those in need.
There are a lot of good people on Koh Samui willing to lead a helping hand and an example is ‘Sisters on Samui’, collecting food donations and providing Food Banks to the people of Koh Samui so nobody is left hungry.
The animals on Samui are not forgotten and volunteers are raising funds and feeding stray dogs living on deserted beaches and jungle outposts. Elephants in sanctuaries that no longer have tourist volunteers providing for them are now receiving help from islanders and others, daily supplying the animals with the enormous amount of food needed to survive.
With visiting boats notified of the nation and island lockdown, Asia Pacific Superyachts co-owner based on Koh Samui, Captain Charlie Dwyer, said, “Our remote island, our seas and beaches remain among the most beautiful in the world and Thai people the warmest and most hospitable. We all look forward to seeing our yachting friends at the back end of this crisis”.
SOURCE: asia-pacific-superyachts.com
PHOTO: Natapanu Nopakun, the Deputy Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign AffairsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
710 people caught violating curfew in one night, most in Phuket
The Royal Thai Police Operations Centre has revealed that there were 710 arrests made on Thursday night for violators of the national curfew. Officials searched 27,011 individuals and 20,568 vehicles with a final arrest number of 710, on last Thursday night alone.
The arrests consisted of…
- 612 suspects left their homes during the curfew with no valid reasoning, out of this number
- 104 were out for a nighttime drive
- 137 were on their way back home
- 208 were out to run an errand
- 234 had “other reasons”
- 98 suspects were arrested for group gatherings, out of this number…
- 41 were drinking
- 35 were taking illicit drugs
- 6 were gambling
- 16 were out for “other reasons”
Phuket had the highest number of arrests set at 57, followed by Pathumthani with 50 arrests, Bangkok was third with 28 arrests. All curfew violators without a clear excuse or evidence could face 2 years jail, or a penalty up to 40,000 baht, or both, according to the emergency decree.
SOURCE: Thai ResidentsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Multiple murder suspect nabbed after 6 years on the run
US State Department claims China and Russia conspiring to rewrite coronavirus narrative
Bike-riding monkey attacks, drags Indonesian toddler – VIDEO
Foreigners arrested for swimming at closed Pattaya beaches – VIDEO
Samui singled out for community donation efforts
Prachinburi police chief updates the case of murdered German man
Former Garuda Indonesia CEO jailed over aircraft engine rort
710 people caught violating curfew in one night, most in Phuket
Actor and singer Matthew “Deane” Chanthavanij, recovered from Covid-19, donates plasma
Government panel predicts 12-18 more months of pandemic-related pain
Vale Ken Chung, Koh Samui hotelier and former Honorary Consul dies
South Korean man found dead in Chiang Mai, cause of death unknown
5 charged over murder of Burmese man in Chiang Rai
6 police in Samut Prakarn accused of multiple kidnappings and extortion
Singaporean visa forger sentenced, fined, awaiting deportation
Visakha Bucha Day, Buddhist holiday – alcohol ban today
Owners of Pattaya nightlife venues discuss Covid-19 safety regulations for re-opening
Bangkok Governor orders 34 ‘at risk’ businesses to stay closed
Officials give thumbs up to reopen 2 Bangkok malls today
Rush for fit-to-travel documents for people leaving Phuket
40 confirmed Covid-19 cases surface in southern Yala province
Pattaya bar raided, 8 arrested for violating emergency decree – VIDEO
Thousands queue outside Finance Ministry for relief cheques
Government health official warns of near-certainty of “second wave” of Covid-19
More Thai airports open for special international flights
Phuket departees “spread coronavirus to his province” – Krabi deputy governor
Thousands of Thais to return by the end of May
Thailand national figures for Covid-19 patients – May 4
Two women in Rayong fined 15 million baht each for ciggie smuggling
WHO and intelligence community awaiting evidence from US President Trump about “Wuhan lab” claims
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Events4 days ago
Visakha Bucha Day, Buddhist holiday – alcohol ban today
- Bangkok2 days ago
Thousands of Thais to return by the end of May
- Business4 days ago
Prayut warns Thai Airways that the latest government bailout will be the last
- North East2 days ago
Unqualified Kalasin rescue volunteer criticised for his handling of crash victim – VIDEO
- Coronavirus Phuket4 days ago
People returning from Phuket to Krabi greeted with 14 day quarantine
- Coronavirus Cases4 days ago
UK now second only to the US in reported Covid-19 deaths
- Coronavirus Age4 days ago
Phuket reports no new Covid-19 cases for fourth day, one new death
- Business2 days ago
Will Pattaya bar customers want ID tracing and bar girls with masks and gloves?