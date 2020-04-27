image
image
Connect with us

Coronavirus Thailand

3,025 household goods prices will be reduced by up to 68%

Anukul

Published 

4 hours ago

 on 

3,025 household goods prices will be reduced by up to 68% | The Thaiger
PHOTO: todayhighlightnews.com
    • follow us in feedly

The Commerce Ministry, along with dozens of companies. has announced the reduction of the cost of many household goods as the Covid-19 crisis has affected the spending power of people across the country.

Minister Jurin Laksanawisit says “3,025 consumer products have now been discounted by up to 68%.”

“The cheaper goods will be available until June 30.”

Companies who are collaborating in the discounts include 20 consumer product manufacturers around 13 provinces. The companies consist of Big C, Macro, Food Land, CJ express, Swensens, CP All, The Mall, Maxvalue, Tops, Gourment Market, Home Fresh Mart and Family Mart.

3,025 household goods prices will be reduced by up to 68% | News by The Thaiger

“I would like to thank the private firms who have cooperated with the Commerce Ministry. The Department of Internal Trade estimates that both discounts, starting from April 16 to June 30, will cut a total of 1 billion baht off the cost of living for the Thai people.”

3,025 household goods prices will be reduced by up to 68% | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: The Nation / Today Highlight News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

What does the extension of the Emergency Decree mean?

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 27, 2020

By

What does the extension of the Emergency Decree mean? | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Yahoo News

The Covid-19 Centre for Situation Administration announced today that the Emergency Decree for Thailand will be extended, although it technically will not be official until announced in official channels. The announcement has caused many to believe the extension means that nearly all businesses must remain closed and all current restrictions, such as closures of public spaces and beaches, will not be lifted for another month. This is not the case

The Emergency Decree mainly allows PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and the CCSA to control and manage the national situation, and help stop the spread, or even a second wave, of Covid-19. But restrictions in place can, and in some cases have, already been eased or strengthened, as the order allows for fluidity based on the overall situation. Many orders and restrictions, like the sale of alcohol, are at the discretion of provincial governors. Without the Emergency Decree, restrictions can’t be applied (or removed) quickly and easily on a national level.

Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the CCSA, told the Thai press this afternoon that that the national curfew will very likely remain. Bans on international flights, except for repatriated Thai citizens and a few other exceptions, have now been extended to the end of May. Some domestic travel restrictions will remain. Social and mass gatherings will still be banned.

But Tawesilp says the administration will be looking in depth at reopening businesses and easing restrictions, based on a colour coded scale of guidelines, gradually throughout May. Businesses will have to adhere to new health rules and guidelines once opened. These could include the compulsory wearing of face masks in stores, limits to the numbers of people in stores and no special incentives that may create too many customers at one time.

Provincial governors also have significant freedom in making decisions about openings for their districts and areas, as much of easing local business measures will be “guidelines” and open to local interpretations. In Chon Buri, for instance, based on the Governor’s discretion, hair salons (a red item on the national chart for opening) have been re-opened for with no problems reported.

Orders such as beach and park closures, alcohol bans etc. will be based on the decisions of provincial governors and will likely be announced this week.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus Thailand

19th clear day for Covid-19 cases in Chiang Mai

The Thaiger

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 27, 2020

By

19th clear day for Covid-19 cases in Chiang Mai | The Thaiger

Today marks the 19th consecutive day without a new Covid-19 case in the northern capital and there are only 8 patients still remaining in hospital receiving treatment.

But a doctor from the provincial Epidemiological Prevention Medical Centre warns that there are still ongoing cases in Thailand and neighbouring countries, so the people of Chiang Mai must not rest easy and should “remain vigilant until the pandemic passes”.

He mentioned that the subdistrict of “Ke Lek” on the outskirts of eastern Myanmar is a potentially high risk area, and if anyone sees anyone coming across the border they should notify the relevant departments, which will place them under quarantine.

SOURCE: PR Chiang Mai

19th clear day for Covid-19 cases in Chiang Mai | News by The Thaiger19th clear day for Covid-19 cases in Chiang Mai | News by The Thaiger

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus Asia

203 Thais returning home from New Zealand and Japan

Anukul

Published

3 hours ago

on

April 27, 2020

By

203 Thais returning home from New Zealand and Japan | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Arab News

168 Thai nationals who have been stranded in New Zealand will be returning home today. The flight left Auckland International Airport at 1.10pm local time, and will arrive at Suvarnabhumi Airport at 8:15pm.

The Royal Thai Embassy revealed that 88 students in Wellington, aged between 11 and 19, will be returning on a chartered flight arranged by Thai Airways.

Meanwhile, the Royal Thai Embassy in Tokyo is sending 35 Thai nationals home on a repatriation flight operated by Japan Airlines. The flight is scheduled to arrive in Thailand at 3:40pm.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World / The Nation

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Thailand Covid-19 Stats

  • Total Cases: 2931
  • Active Cases: 270
  • Recovered: 2609
  • Deaths: 52
  • Last Updated: 27-04-2020 at 18:15

Trending