April 27 Covid-19 update for Thailand | The Thaiger

April 27 Covid-19 update for Thailand
Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, the spokesman of the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, reported 9 new cases confirmed over the past 24 hour period plus 1 additional death, taking the national total numbers to 2,931 confirmed cases since the start of the outbreak.
With 0ne more new fatality, Thailand’s death toll rises to 52.
“Today is the first day the number of new cases has dropped below 10, the lowest since its peak of 188 on March 22.”
2,609 patients have recovered and returned home, while 270 are undergoing treatment in hospital.
No new case was reported in Bangkok in the past 24 hours.
However the Bangkok post reported that ‘Since testing has been limited, the actual number of infections may be much higher.’
Phuket, battling a small cluster in the coastal Bang Tao community, reported another case in the same area and one new death
SOURCE: The Nation / Bangkok Post
What does the extension of the Emergency Decree mean?
The Covid-19 Centre for Situation Administration announced today that the Emergency Decree for Thailand will be extended, although it technically will not be official until announced in official channels. The announcement has caused many to believe the extension means that nearly all businesses must remain closed and all current restrictions, such as closures of public spaces and beaches, will not be lifted for another month. This is not the case
The Emergency Decree mainly allows PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and the CCSA to control and manage the national situation, and help stop the spread, or even a second wave, of Covid-19. But restrictions in place can, and in some cases have, already been eased or strengthened, as the order allows for fluidity based on the overall situation. Many orders and restrictions, like the sale of alcohol, are at the discretion of provincial governors. Without the Emergency Decree, restrictions can’t be applied (or removed) quickly and easily on a national level.
Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the CCSA, told the Thai press this afternoon that that the national curfew will very likely remain. Bans on international flights, except for repatriated Thai citizens and a few other exceptions, have now been extended to the end of May. Some domestic travel restrictions will remain. Social and mass gatherings will still be banned.
But Tawesilp says the administration will be looking in depth at reopening businesses and easing restrictions, based on a colour coded scale of guidelines, gradually throughout May. Businesses will have to adhere to new health rules and guidelines once opened. These could include the compulsory wearing of face masks in stores, limits to the numbers of people in stores and no special incentives that may create too many customers at one time.
Provincial governors also have significant freedom in making decisions about openings for their districts and areas, as much of easing local business measures will be “guidelines” and open to local interpretations. In Chon Buri, for instance, based on the Governor’s discretion, hair salons (a red item on the national chart for opening) have been re-opened for with no problems reported.
Orders such as beach and park closures, alcohol bans etc. will be based on the decisions of provincial governors and will likely be announced this week.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
19th clear day for Covid-19 cases in Chiang Mai
Today marks the 19th consecutive day without a new Covid-19 case in the northern capital and there are only 8 patients still remaining in hospital receiving treatment.
But a doctor from the provincial Epidemiological Prevention Medical Centre warns that there are still ongoing cases in Thailand and neighbouring countries, so the people of Chiang Mai must not rest easy and should “remain vigilant until the pandemic passes”.
He mentioned that the subdistrict of “Ke Lek” on the outskirts of eastern Myanmar is a potentially high risk area, and if anyone sees anyone coming across the border they should notify the relevant departments, which will place them under quarantine.
SOURCE: PR Chiang Mai
World’s wealthiest dig deep to fight Covid-19
With the Covid-19 pandemic sweeping the globe and fatalities rising, some of the world’s richest are digging into their deep pockets to ease the pain for the poorest people and fight back against the deadly disease. Contributions range from supporting their employees financially and donations to the vulnerable, to procuring medical equipment for hospitals and funding vaccine research.
In Thailand, wealthy moguls, encouraged by a letter from PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, have joined fellow citizens in donating to people hardest hit by the closure of businesses to curb the spread of the virus.
Thailand’s richest man, CP Group patriarch Dhanin Chearavanont, with a net worth of 456.8 billion baht, has spent 100 million of it to build a factory making 100,000 free surgical masks a day for healthcare workers. Several of his wealthy peers have also donated expensive medical equipment, particularly ventilators and negative pressure isolation rooms.
Billionaires in other countries have followed suit, some looking beyond their countries’ borders to fight Covid-19 on an international scale.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest man, announced this month that he would donate 3.2 billion baht (100 million US dollars) to Feeding America, a national nonprofit network of food banks and soup kitchens. Amazon has also created a 165 billion baht (5 million USD) relief fund for small businesses and contributed 65 million baht (2 million USD) to efforts to help those most affected by the pandemic.
Microsoft cofounder and philanthropist Bill Gates, the world’s second richest man, has committed 8.26 billion baht through the foundation named after him and his wife Melinda, with a large portion going toward developing vaccines.
Gates called for “an unprecedented level of international funding and cooperation” to tackle the pandemic.
Alibaba founder Jack Ma, China’s richest man, has pledged 455 million baht to develop a Covid-19 vaccine. He has sent large shipments of medical supplies and testing kits to the United States, Italy and several other countries across Africa, Latin America and Asia. Through his foundation, Ma has also donated hundreds of ventilators to the US state of New York for use in its hospitals.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
