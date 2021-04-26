image
image
Connect with us

Pattaya

Pattaya’s homeless population on the rise after a year without foreign tourists

Thaiger

Published 

30 seconds ago

 on 

Pattaya’s homeless population on the rise after a year without foreign tourists | Thaiger
Stock photo by Flickr user mikecogh

More people are sleeping on the streets in Pattaya. Even some women who work in bars in the city’s red light district are setting up tents in the empty bars to sleep at night. The lack of foreign tourists in Pattaya, a city that was named one of the top 20 most visited cities in the world back in 2019 with 10 million foreign tourists, has led to the closure of tourism-dependent businesses. Many have lost their jobs, and some have lost their homes.

According to Pattaya Mail, some women who worked in bars returned to their homes in rural provinces, but some stayed in Pattaya. The owner of a local bar says she allows many of the now-unemployed women to set tents up at the bar to sleep, but she may need to close down the bar and evict the women. She’s calling on the government to offer more aid to unemployed workers during the pandemic.

While entertainment venues, massage shops, cinemas, and other venues are shut down for 14 days due to the recent wave of Covid-19 infections, Pattaya officials say the lack of foreign tourists has hit the city the hardest as the tourism industry makes up an estimated 80% of the local GDP, according to Pattaya News.

Many businesses that rely on foreign tourists have closed. There’s little to no one visiting to keep hotels operating as normal, leading to staff layoffs and temporary closures. Some restaurants have temporarily closed following alcohol bans and restrictions limiting operating hours.

Pattaya News says the homeless population in the area has risen. Even the number of stray dogs in the area has increased. Most of the homeless people in Pattaya are foreigners from the neighbouring countries Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar, according to the Chon Buri Provincial Authority. Many of the homeless migrants lost their jobs and are unable to return to their home country due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation. A number of them worked in the service and hospitality industry which was hit hard by the lack of visitors and the disease control restrictions.

SOURCES: Pattaya News | Pattaya Mail

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Pattaya. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Crime

28 people arrested at private villa parties in Pattaya for violating disease control orders

Thaiger

Published

2 hours ago

on

Monday, April 26, 2021

By

28 people arrested at private villa parties in Pattaya for violating disease control orders | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ที่ว่าการอำเภอบางละมุง

Private parties at luxury pool villas in a Pattaya neighbourhood were raided by police last night and 28 people were arrested. Around 50 officers from the Banglamung district and Chon Buri stations were called to the area after neighbours complained that the parties could potentially lead to the spread Covid-19. A birthday party for an English teacher was hosted at one of the villas while another party was going on across the street.

Reports say those at the parties violated Thailand’s Emergency Decree which was imposed last year to help combat the spread of the coronavirus. Partygoers were not wearing masks or social distancing. Many of those arrested are foreign nationals including 13 people from the Philipinnes, 6 people from Russia, 2 people from France, 1 person from the UK, 1 person from Canada, 1 person from Albania, and 1 person from Cambodia. The other 3 people are from Thailand.

Pattaya News says many of the foreigners were “shocked” by the raid. Apparently, they tried to convince the police that they weren’t breaking the law because the event was private. Under the emergency order, all gatherings that risk the spread of Covid-19 are prohibited.

The partygoers face charges for violating the Emergency Decree and Communicable Disease Act. Police did not report on any additional charges the partygoers or hosts may face.

SOURCE: Pattaya News

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Pattaya, Chon Buri gives timeline of visited places of those infected with Covid

Avatar

Published

3 days ago

on

Friday, April 23, 2021

By

Pattaya, Chon Buri gives timeline of visited places of those infected with Covid | Thaiger

Chon Buri health officials are releasing a timeline of visited places by those recently infected with Covid-19.

  1. Chill Zone at Zen Siri Market in Sattahip on April 7th from 11:00pm to 1:30am
  2. Siam Commercial Bank at Central Marina Pattaya on April 7th to April 16th from 11:00am to 6:30pm
  3. Oishi Ramen restaurant on the 3rd floor at Central Plaza Chonburi in the Samet sub-district on April 8th from 1:00pm to 2:30pm
  4. Public van near Robinson Si Racha destination BTS Bang Na on April 9th at 6:00pm
  5. Skate board space at the Bali Hai Pier on April 10th and April 12th and 13th from 7:00pm to midnight.
  6. Lampei local grocery near Khun Trairat Ritngam dormitory in the Nong Kakha sub-district, Pan Thong district from April 10th to April 18th, time was not given.

 

Pattaya, Chon Buri gives timeline of visited places of those infected with Covid | News by Thaiger

7. Wedding ceremony at a house address 45/59 in Soi Khao Makok 2/2 on Chaiyapruek Road in Huayyai, Banglamung on April 11th from 10:00am to mid-day.

8. Sai Sushi Café at Zen Siri Market, Sattahip on April 17th from 4:30pm to 6:00pm

9. The Pet Castle in Sane Suk sub-district on April 18th from 4:00pm to 6:00pm

10. Fairy Sweet Village on Thap Phraya Road on April 18th from 1:00pm to 3:00pm

11. Mongchang Café, Pattaya on April 19th from midday to 3:00pm

Pattaya, Chon Buri gives timeline of visited places of those infected with Covid | News by Thaiger

The Chon Buri Health Office says if anyone has respiratory symptoms and/or a fever within 14 days from visiting those places listed above, to please go to a hospital and tell staff that you were around those places that had Covid-19 infections. Chon Buri province, which features Pattaya, has a total of 125 new Covid infections, which is the most amount of infections since April 17th.

Meanwhile, Thailand is reporting today a total of 2,070 new Covid-19 cases and 4 deaths were confirmed by the CCSA, raising the total number of cases since the outbreak on April 1 to 21,230 and this month’s Covid death toll to 27. The reported number is the highest daily total ever reported in Thailand.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

Continue Reading

Hot News

Killer pit bull attends victim’s funeral to apologise

Neill Fronde

Published

4 days ago

on

Thursday, April 22, 2021

By

Killer pit bull attends victim’s funeral to apologise | Thaiger
FILE PHOTO: The dog wore a muzzle for safety.

An unexpected guest was seen yesterday at the Bang Lamung, Pattaya funeral of the victim of a pit bull attack. Giant, the guilty dog, was brought to apologise by his new owner. The Thaiger has been following the tragic story of the 55 year old man who was sleeping next to his pet pit bull when his son witnessed the dog wake suddenly and attack its owner, taking a half hour to pull the poor man free.

The victim, Wisit Sanguan, suffered violent bites on his neck and body and died of blood loss and severe wounds the next day in the hospital. His cremation is scheduled at 4pm today in Bang Lamung.

Yesterday Suksa Ketnak, Giant’s new owner, brought the pit bull to Wisit’s funeral to pay respects and apologise. Giant was restrained with a protective muzzle to keep everyone safe. Following with Buddhist tradition, Suksa and Giant came to pray and ‘apologise’ to Wisit’s spirit for the pit bull’s attack and ask for forgiveness.

The Pattaya News reports that the grieving widow accepted the apology with the family saying they forgive Giant and still care for their former pet. Giant expressed love and recognition for the family, excited wagging his tail and letting relatives play and pet him.

After the attack that tragic day, the pit bull was still aggressive hours later and the Chon Buri Pit Bull Club took Giant into custody by sedating him. They announced later that a new owner with experience in troubled dogs had taken the pit bull in. The Pit Bull Club announced that they did not find any evidence of abuse or mistreatment.

Then the story escalated further as the grieving widow lashed out at overzealous internet commenters who posted accusations on social media defending pit bulls and blaming the family assuming they were abusive. She threatened legal action under Thailand’s strict computer crime and defamation laws.

Hopefully, this funeral with a pit bull apology marks a peaceful ending to a tragic saga.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

Continue Reading

Follow Thaiger by email:

Phuket officials stick to their dual-pricing “covid test” guns | Thaiger
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago

Phuket officials stick to their dual-pricing “covid test” guns
CCSA Update: 1,458 new Covid-19 cases, provincial totals | Thaiger
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 days ago

CCSA Update: 1,458 new Covid-19 cases, provincial totals
Expats condemn Phuket’s “xenophobic” rapid-test payment policy | Thaiger
Phuket4 days ago

Expats condemn Phuket’s “xenophobic” rapid-test payment policy
7 people develop adverse side-effects after receiving Chinese vaccine | Thaiger
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 days ago

7 people develop adverse side-effects after receiving Chinese vaccine
Police inspect Pattaya restaurants for compliance with alcohol sales ban | Thaiger
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago

Police inspect Pattaya restaurants for compliance with alcohol sales ban
6 cats up for auction after owners in drug raid, proceeds go to Narcotics Control Fund | Thaiger
Thailand3 days ago

6 cats up for auction after owners in drug raid, proceeds go to Narcotics Control Fund
Phuket requires Covid paperwork to enter from red zone provinces from Wednesday (April 21) | Thaiger
Thailand7 days ago

Phuket requires Covid paperwork to enter from red zone provinces from Wednesday (April 21)
More restrictions announced for Nonthaburi, Surat Thani and Ayutthaya | Thaiger
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 days ago

More restrictions announced for Nonthaburi, Surat Thani and Ayutthaya
Thailand’s covid vaccine passport – will it only be used for travel? | Thaiger
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago

Thailand’s covid vaccine passport – will it only be used for travel?
Top virologist says vaccine boosters will be needed to maintain Covid protection | Thaiger
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 days ago

Top virologist says vaccine boosters will be needed to maintain Covid protection
Thailand, Cambodia and Malaysia – surprise spikes in Covid infections | Thaiger
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 days ago

Thailand, Cambodia and Malaysia – surprise spikes in Covid infections
Thai chef pleads for justice after child kills her cat in New York park | Thaiger
World3 days ago

Thai chef pleads for justice after child kills her cat in New York park
Thailand aims to secure 5-10 million Pfizer vaccines | Thaiger
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 days ago

Thailand aims to secure 5-10 million Pfizer vaccines
Entertainment venues the source of 6,020 Covid-19 infections | Thaiger
Thailand5 days ago

Entertainment venues the source of 6,020 Covid-19 infections
Thailand to continue with Chinese vaccine after side-effects in small number of cases | Thaiger
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago

Thailand to continue with Chinese vaccine after side-effects in small number of cases
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4 | Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO | Thaiger
Tourism2 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2 | Thaiger
Phuket2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO | Thaiger
Tourism2 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23 | Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO | Thaiger
Tourism2 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21 | Thaiger
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19 | Thaiger
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18 | Thaiger
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15 | Thaiger
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14 | Thaiger
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13 | Thaiger
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12 | Thaiger
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11 | Thaiger
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8 | Thaiger
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending