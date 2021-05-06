image
image
Coronavirus (Covid-19)

COVID Update: 1,911 new infections, provincial totals

Tanutam Thawan

Published 

13 seconds ago

 on 

Photo via Facebook/ศูนย์ข้อมูล COVID-19

1,911 new Covid-19 infections and 18 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 76,811 Covid-19 infections and 336 virus-related deaths.

There are now 29,680 active cases. 1,073 patients are in critical condition including 356 on ventilators. The majority of the recent deaths were elderly patients. 12 of the 18 patients who died had contracted the virus from family members. A spokesperson for the CCSA says it’s important that family members be extra cautious around grandparents and elderly relatives who are the most at risk of infection.

Province New cases Total since April 1
Bangkok 739 16,048
Nonthaburi 273 2,831
Samut Prakan 143 2,737
Chon Buri 76 3,039
Samut Sakhon 65 1,230
Surat Thani 53 975
Nakhon Pathom 47 717
Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya 35 575
Chachoengsao 35 402
Pathum Thani 31 1,060
Nakhon Si Thammarat 31 498

Tanutam Thawan

Local Thai journalist speaking fluent Thai and English. Tanutam studied in Khon Kaen before attending Bangkok's Chulalongkhorn University.

Vietnam extends quarantine for overseas arrivals to 21 days

Tanutam Thawan

Published

1 hour ago

on

Thursday, May 6, 2021

By

Photo via Facebook/ Thông tin Chính phủ

Just the thought of 14 days in isolation has driven away many prospective tourists. Imagine 21 days in quarantine. If you want to travel to Vietnam, you’ll now have to go through the 3 week quarantine upon entering the country, Vietnam’s Minister of Health Nguyễn Thanh Long announced yesterday.

The country of 96 million people has kept cases low at just 3,000 confirmed infections and 35 Covid-related deaths since the start of the pandemic last year.

The move to extend the mandatory quarantine period from 14 days to 21 days comes after Vietnamese health officials reported some positive Covid-19 cases that were detected after the patients had completed the 14 day quarantine. Last month, a Vietnamese national had returned home from Japan and tested positive for Covid-19 after he was released from the 14 day quarantine. Reports say that case caused a cluster of infections in the northern province Hà Nam.

National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi, a top hospital in Vietnam that has treated many Covid-patients, went into lockdown after a doctor, and later 14 others, tested positive for the coronavirus. The health minister then made the announcement to extend the quarantine period.

“The Ministry of Health has decided to extend the period of mandatory quarantine for people who have made close contact with COVID-19 patients and people who have entered Vietnam.”

Vietnam extends quarantine for overseas arrivals to 21 days

Daily new Covid-19 cases in Vietnam as of 5 May 2021, according to Worldometers.

SOURCES: Nation Thailand | CNA

 

Chon Buri sees drop in today's daily Covid infections – Thursday, 76

Avatar

Published

2 hours ago

on

Thursday, May 6, 2021

By

Stock photo via Flickr

Chon Buri province, which features Pattaya, is seeing a drop in the number of daily Covid-19 infections at 76 recorded today. Yesterday, the province saw 110 new infections. With today’s new infections, the province has seen a total of 3,041 infections since the latest wave of Covid-19 began in early April. 1,600 people are currently listed in medical care and 1,434 people have been released and recovered from the virus. Yesterday, alone, saw 96 released. The province has a total of 7 deaths since the latest wave began.

Mueang Chon Buri – 19

Si Racha – 12

Banglamung (including Pattaya) – 25

Phanat Nikhom – 2

Sattahip – 3

Pan Thong – 9

Ko Chan – 3

Over the past day, 138 close contacts were tested from contact tracing, and 847 people were proactively tested. 802 were tested through the Royal mobile testing vans. All are waiting for results. Yesterday, checkpoints with document requirements have been cancelled in Chonburi but people are still being “requested” not to travel or leave the province. They just no longer need to go through a manual documentation process to get permission to leave which could put them and officials at risk of getting Covid-19.

Today, Thailand reports 1,911 new daily infections and 18 deaths.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

12 gamblers arrested in raid on restaurant in central Thailand

Maya Taylor

Published

2 hours ago

on

Thursday, May 6, 2021

By

PHOTO: Flickr/Jun

Police have arrested 12 people found eating, drinking, and gambling in a restaurant in the central province of Pathum Thani. Under disease prevention measures, there is currently a ban on in-restaurant dining in a number of provinces in Thailand.

According to the Bangkok Post, the authorities raided the restaurant in the Lam Luk Ka district of Pathum Thani late last night. Officers from Pathum Thani police arrived at the Oud Lam Luk Ka restaurant around 11.30pm. 12 patrons were taken into custody and 15 sets of dice, gambling paraphernalia, and 3,500 baht in cash were confiscated from the table they were sitting at. Officers also found bills for food and drinks.

The owner of the restaurant, named by the Bangkok Post as Therdphan Konnard, was among those arrested, as was a 30 year old woman named as Atchra Sorin, allegedly behind the gambling operation. All 12 arrested have been taken to Lam Luk Ka station for processing.

According to the chief of Pathum Thani police, Chayut Marayat, officers were acting on a tip-off that the restaurant owner was allowing his premises to be used for gambling, as well as allowing customers to eat and drink on-site, in violation of current Covid-19 restrictions.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Trending