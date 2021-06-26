Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid UPDATE: 4,161 new infections, 51 deaths, provincial totals
Today the public health department announced 51 deaths and 4,161 new infections of Covid-19. Only 72 were related to detections in Thai prisons, a further drop in prisoners testing positive for the coronavirus.
Here is Saturday’s announcement of Provincial cases announced in the past 24 hours. Notably Chon Buri added a whopping 320 new infections to today’s total. Phuket, ready to open next Thursday to fully vaccinated international travellers, has registered 4 new infections. Bangkok and surrounding provinces are still the main focus of new infection totals. And the further south you go, the higher the number of reported infections.
As the Thai government is faced with its worst week of community-related infections and deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic, the Phuket Sandbox remains on track for a re-opening of Thai tourism and entry by fully vaccinated foreign travellers, via the Phuket Sandbox on July 1.
Just this morning the announcement has been made that some foreign embassies are now issuing Certificates of Entry for people that had already made bookings to the southern Thai island.
• Thailand’s Public Health Ministry plans a new approach for coping with the severe Covid-19 outbreak, which has seen over 200,000 cases since April this year.
According to Deputy Public Health Minister Satit Pitutacha, Covid-19 patients suffering only mild symptoms might have to self-care at home, under a close monitoring system set up by medical staff, as the situation is getting worse due to insufficient hospital beds in the capital.
The reduction of new infections requires urgent action, including preventing the movements of migrant workers, having a mass vaccination campaign for targeted groups and establishing ICU rooms in field hospitals.
Mr Satit added that the ministry and its partners are going to set up field hospitals with 50 beds in ICU rooms at a private hospital, Thammasat University Hospital, Ramathibodi Hospital and Vachira Hospital, within the next 7 days. – NBT
Here’s some information about general conditions for entry via the Phuket Sandbox (the video was record 2 weeks ago but the information is still pertinent)…
• Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says there will not be a Bangkok lockdown but under the present circumstances will resort to limited lockdowns at sites where there are cluster infections and to make sure that the action will not have unnecessary impacts on people in general and the overall economy, while the government procures more vaccines.
• While Deputy PM and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul claimed the situation in Bangkok hospitals was not critical, senior doctors at many hospitals are proposing a 1-week full lockdown of the capital city. Perhaps meeting in the middle, late this afternoon PM Prayut Chan-o-cha announced the 1-month closure of all construction work camps in Bangkok as well as 4 provinces in the south of Thailand.
In his role as the director of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, PM Prayut made the announcement that construction camps, as well as other high-risk locations, were on a 1-month closure in Bangkok, Narathiwat, Pattani, Songkhla, and Yala. Calling it a “disease control situation,” the prime minister shied away from specifically using the word “lockdown.”
• Here’s a list of the low, medium and high risk countries as updated every 2 weeks. Only people from low and medium risk countries are currently allowed to apply for entry via the Phuket Sandbox program…
SOURCES: FRB | NBT
Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Covid UPDATE: 4,161 new infections, 51 deaths, provincial totals
Covid-19 patient dies after waiting 1 week for ICU bed
Senator tests positive for Covid-19 after Parliament sessions
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
Full text of Phuket Sandbox order released in English
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 4,161 new infections, 51 deaths
Thai embassies offering COEs for Sandbox travellers from Monday, June 28
Must you be married to share a room in the Phuket Sandbox?
1 month closure of Bangkok, southern work camps ordered
Protest groups vow continued demonstrations this weekend
Police to prosecute yesterday’s protesters for Covid-19 violation
Thailand News Today | Pfizer vax approved, IATA testing vaccine travel pass, Covid Update | June 25
Man wanted for attempted murder arrested on train
The list of high/medium/low risk countries for travelling to Thailand now
Rare, giant barking deer makes appearance in Cambodia
Anutin says health system won’t collapse despite shortages
US Warns its citizens against traveling to Thailand
Top 5 Floating Markets in Bangkok
Tar balls spreading along Phuket’s west coast beaches
Bangkok restrictions lifted on 8 categories, including swimming
Refinements to the Sandbox as the countdown continues to Thailand’s reopening
List of countries by Covid-19 risk level, classified by Thailand’s DDC
PM Prayut asks everyone to work together towards reopening
Reopening guidelines for Phuket and Samui
It’s happening: Phuket sandbox approved by Cabinet
Amendment to reform Constitution rejected by Parliament
CCSA: Bars to stay closed for now, drunk customers risk the spread of Covid-19
Ministry of Defence orders another Airbus C295 for the Royal Thai Army
Phuket governer reviews rules, new details for July 1 arrivals
Wild elephant breaks into home and raids kitchen in Hua Hin – VIDEO
Officials predict 600,000 tourists to Phuket following reopening
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
US Warns its citizens against traveling to Thailand
- Best of1 day ago
Top 5 Floating Markets in Bangkok
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
List of countries by Covid-19 risk level, classified by Thailand’s DDC
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
It’s happening: Phuket sandbox approved by Cabinet
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
CCSA: Bars to stay closed for now, drunk customers risk the spread of Covid-19
- Phuket3 days ago
Phuket governer reviews rules, new details for July 1 arrivals
- Bangkok2 days ago
Gathering for 89th anniversary of constitutional monarchy
- Bangkok4 days ago
Woman dies after jumping from Phra Khanong BTS station in Bangkok
Recent comments: