Thai embassies offering COEs for Sandbox travellers from Monday, June 28

Thaiger

Published 

53 mins ago

 on 

FILE PHOTO

The final stumbling block – the issue of Certificates of Entry for people keen to take advantage of the Phuket ‘Sandbox’ – appears to be sorted out. The way is now clear for fully vaccinated travellers to re-enter Thailand via the Phuket Sandbox plan. The plan is also being rolled out for the trio of Gulf Islands – Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao – in a version called ‘Safe and Sealed Routes’ from July 15.

Now, Royal Thai embassies in some countries are posting information that travellers can apply for a COE from next Monday, June 28. Click on this link to read HERE.

The final part of the Sandbox puzzle, confirmed by the Thai cabinet last Tuesday, was its signing into law as part of the Royal Gazette. That was expected on Thursday or Friday, but, following the update to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website, is now expected over the weekend.

For people who had already booked flights and accommodation on Phuket for July, they were unable to complete their paperwork as foreign Thai embassies were not able to issue the necessary Certificate of Entry. Many readers told The Thaiger that the embassies were either impossible to contact or, if they did respond, said they knew nothing of the Phuket Sandbox.

Here’s a few examples from foreign embassy websites…

Thai embassies offering COEs for Sandbox travellers from Monday, June 28 | News by Thaiger

HERE‘ a link to some information to help with necessary Covid insurance as part of your entry paperwork.

 

image

Thaiger

