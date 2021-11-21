Connect with us

COVID-19 Sunday Update: Record low deaths, prison outbreak

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: 21 November Covid-19 Update (via The Thaiger)
image
image

Today, the CCSA reported 7,006 new Covid-19 infections, up 411 since yesterday, and a record low 29 Coronavirus-related deaths, down 24 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 2,035,708 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 7,591 recoveries, up 887 from yesterday. There are now 87,271 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, down 614 from yesterday, including 1,612 in the ICU and 388 on ventilators.

Of the new Covid-19 infections, 771 were found in correctional facilities – a huge spike compared to recent days, 224 were identified by community testing, and 6,003 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 2,692 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.

COVID-19 VACCINES

While the official figures from the Department of Disease Control have been changed and revised frequently, with daily figures sometimes being changed by hundreds of thousands of vaccines, the below represents the most current information on Covid-19 vaccinations the DDC has released, however accurate it may be. Yesterday 144,000 vaccines were given, plus about 50,000 were added retroactively to the totals from the day before.

 

 

COVID-19 PROVINCIAL TOTALS

 

For the second time, the number of Covid-19 infections uncovered in the prison population was higher than that of Bangkok, usually the most infected province. The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:

PROVINCE TODAY FROM YESTERDAY TOTAL
5 Prisons 771 81,720
1 Bangkok 756 415,766
7 Songkhla 485 57,300
14 Nakhon Si Thammarat 426 37,316
24 Surat Thani 283 23,058
2 Samut Prakan 246 127,098
21 Chiang Mai 242 24,312
9 Pattani 231 44,310
3 Chonburi 188 106,016
8 Yala 174 45,843

 

Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:

RANK CENTRAL PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
1 Bangkok 756 415,766
2 Samut Prakan 246 127,098
4 Samut Sakhon 65 93,513
6 Nonthaburi 106 58,881
13 Pathum Thani 36 39,308
15 Nakhon Pathom 43 34,388
17 Saraburi 85 31,548
19 Ayutthaya 62 30,941
32 Lopburi 53 17,344
37 Nakhon Sawan 45 15,610
40 Suphan Buri 48 14,025
44 Ang Thong 7 10,838
45 Phetchabun 59 10,747
46 Nakhon Nayok 17 10,728
47 Samut Songkhram 9 10,692
53 Kamphaeng Phet 17 8,001
55 Phitsanulok 55 7,603
57 Sukhothai 11 6,162
60 Phichit 14 5,186
67 Sing Buri 20 3,307
68 Uthai Thani 34 3,263
72 Chai Nat 6 2,651
RANK EASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
3 Chonburi 188 106,016
10 Rayong 128 43,979
16 Chachoengsao 65 34,068
20 Prachinburi 89 24,515
27 Chanthaburi 87 21,006
35 Sa Kaeo 59 16,150
52 Trat 60 8,394
RANK NORTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
21 Chiang Mai 242 24,312
61 Chiang Rai 35 5,005
64 Uttaradit 3 4,429
69 Lamphun 28 3,251
71 Lampang 16 2,960
73 Nan 9 2,602
74 Phayao 8 2,443
76 Mae Hong Son 50 2,187
78 Phrae 10 1,924
RANK NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
18 Nakhon Ratchasima 86 31,178
26 Khon Kaen 122 21,452
28 Ubon Ratchathani 131 20,645
29 Udon Thani 58 19,510
31 Surin 22 17,358
33 Buriram 11 17,154
34 Sisaket 45 16,881
41 Roi Et 26 12,970
42 Maha Sarakham 22 11,051
48 Chaiyaphum 15 10,386
49 Kalasin 25 9,666
54 Sakon Nakhon 10 7,786
59 Yasothon 1 5,421
62 Nakhon Phanom 1 4,982
63 Nong Bua Lamphu 4 4,479
65 Nong Khai 24 4,272
66 Loei 8 4,097
70 Amnat Charoen 1 3,028
75 Mukdahan 1 2,401
77 Bueng Kan 12 2,183
RANK SOUTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
7 Songkhla 485 57,300
8 Yala 174 45,843
9 Pattani 231 44,310
11 Narathiwat 108 40,614
14 Nakhon Si Thammarat 426 37,316
24 Surat Thani 283 23,058
36 Phuket 64 16,022
38 Trang 139 14,761
39 Chumphon 109 14,141
43 Phatthalung 80 10,839
50 Ranong 6 9,579
51 Krabi 92 9,504
56 Satun 83 6,626
58 Phang Nga 66 6,000
RANK WESTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
12 Ratchaburi 121 39,701
22 Phetchaburi 30 23,519
23 Tak 90 23,456
25 Kanchanaburi 70 22,611
30 Prachuap Khiri Khan 74 17,424
RANK PRISONS TODAY TOTAL
5 Prisons 771 81,720

 

SOURCE: CCSA

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Recent comments:
image
Stonker
2021-11-21 18:50
1 hour ago, Thaiger said: ... a record low 29 Coronavirus-related deaths, down 24 from yesterday Isn't zero the "record low" 😂 ?
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

