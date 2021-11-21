COVID-19 Sunday Update: Record low deaths, prison outbreak

Today, the CCSA reported 7,006 new Covid-19 infections, up 411 since yesterday, and a record low 29 Coronavirus-related deaths, down 24 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 2,035,708 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 7,591 recoveries, up 887 from yesterday. There are now 87,271 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, down 614 from yesterday, including 1,612 in the ICU and 388 on ventilators.

Of the new Covid-19 infections, 771 were found in correctional facilities – a huge spike compared to recent days, 224 were identified by community testing, and 6,003 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 2,692 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.

COVID-19 VACCINES

While the official figures from the Department of Disease Control have been changed and revised frequently, with daily figures sometimes being changed by hundreds of thousands of vaccines, the below represents the most current information on Covid-19 vaccinations the DDC has released, however accurate it may be. Yesterday 144,000 vaccines were given, plus about 50,000 were added retroactively to the totals from the day before.

COVID-19 PROVINCIAL TOTALS

For the second time, the number of Covid-19 infections uncovered in the prison population was higher than that of Bangkok, usually the most infected province. The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:

PROVINCE TODAY FROM YESTERDAY TOTAL 5 Prisons 771 ▲ 81,720 1 Bangkok 756 ▼ 415,766 7 Songkhla 485 ▼ 57,300 14 Nakhon Si Thammarat 426 ▲ 37,316 24 Surat Thani 283 ▲ 23,058 2 Samut Prakan 246 ▲ 127,098 21 Chiang Mai 242 ▼ 24,312 9 Pattani 231 ▲ 44,310 3 Chonburi 188 ▲ 106,016 8 Yala 174 ▲ 45,843

Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:

RANK CENTRAL PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 1 Bangkok 756 ▼ 415,766 2 Samut Prakan 246 ▲ 127,098 4 Samut Sakhon 65 ▲ 93,513 6 Nonthaburi 106 ▲ 58,881 13 Pathum Thani 36 ▼ 39,308 15 Nakhon Pathom 43 ▼ 34,388 17 Saraburi 85 ▼ 31,548 19 Ayutthaya 62 ▼ 30,941 32 Lopburi 53 ▼ 17,344 37 Nakhon Sawan 45 ▲ 15,610 40 Suphan Buri 48 ▲ 14,025 44 Ang Thong 7 ▼ 10,838 45 Phetchabun 59 ▼ 10,747 46 Nakhon Nayok 17 ▼ 10,728 47 Samut Songkhram 9 ▼ 10,692 53 Kamphaeng Phet 17 ▼ 8,001 55 Phitsanulok 55 ▼ 7,603 57 Sukhothai 11 ▼ 6,162 60 Phichit 14 ▼ 5,186 67 Sing Buri 20 ▼ 3,307 68 Uthai Thani 34 ▲ 3,263 72 Chai Nat 6 ▼ 2,651 RANK EASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 3 Chonburi 188 ▲ 106,016 10 Rayong 128 ▲ 43,979 16 Chachoengsao 65 ▼ 34,068 20 Prachinburi 89 ▲ 24,515 27 Chanthaburi 87 ▼ 21,006 35 Sa Kaeo 59 ▼ 16,150 52 Trat 60 ▼ 8,394 RANK NORTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 21 Chiang Mai 242 ▼ 24,312 61 Chiang Rai 35 ▼ 5,005 64 Uttaradit 3 ▼ 4,429 69 Lamphun 28 ▼ 3,251 71 Lampang 16 ▲ 2,960 73 Nan 9 ▲ 2,602 74 Phayao 8 ▼ 2,443 76 Mae Hong Son 50 ▲ 2,187 78 Phrae 10 • 1,924 RANK NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 18 Nakhon Ratchasima 86 ▼ 31,178 26 Khon Kaen 122 ▼ 21,452 28 Ubon Ratchathani 131 ▲ 20,645 29 Udon Thani 58 ▼ 19,510 31 Surin 22 ▼ 17,358 33 Buriram 11 ▲ 17,154 34 Sisaket 45 ▲ 16,881 41 Roi Et 26 ▲ 12,970 42 Maha Sarakham 22 ▲ 11,051 48 Chaiyaphum 15 ▼ 10,386 49 Kalasin 25 ▲ 9,666 54 Sakon Nakhon 10 ▲ 7,786 59 Yasothon 1 ▼ 5,421 62 Nakhon Phanom 1 ▼ 4,982 63 Nong Bua Lamphu 4 ▼ 4,479 65 Nong Khai 24 ▲ 4,272 66 Loei 8 ▼ 4,097 70 Amnat Charoen 1 ▲ 3,028 75 Mukdahan 1 ▲ 2,401 77 Bueng Kan 12 ▼ 2,183 RANK SOUTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 7 Songkhla 485 ▼ 57,300 8 Yala 174 ▲ 45,843 9 Pattani 231 ▲ 44,310 11 Narathiwat 108 ▼ 40,614 14 Nakhon Si Thammarat 426 ▲ 37,316 24 Surat Thani 283 ▲ 23,058 36 Phuket 64 ▲ 16,022 38 Trang 139 ▲ 14,761 39 Chumphon 109 ▲ 14,141 43 Phatthalung 80 ▲ 10,839 50 Ranong 6 ▼ 9,579 51 Krabi 92 ▲ 9,504 56 Satun 83 ▼ 6,626 58 Phang Nga 66 ▲ 6,000 RANK WESTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 12 Ratchaburi 121 ▼ 39,701 22 Phetchaburi 30 • 23,519 23 Tak 90 ▼ 23,456 25 Kanchanaburi 70 ▲ 22,611 30 Prachuap Khiri Khan 74 ▼ 17,424 RANK PRISONS TODAY TOTAL 5 Prisons 771 ▲ 81,720

SOURCE: CCSA

