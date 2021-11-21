Coronavirus (Covid-19)
COVID-19 Sunday Update: Record low deaths, prison outbreak
Today, the CCSA reported 7,006 new Covid-19 infections, up 411 since yesterday, and a record low 29 Coronavirus-related deaths, down 24 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 2,035,708 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.
In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 7,591 recoveries, up 887 from yesterday. There are now 87,271 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, down 614 from yesterday, including 1,612 in the ICU and 388 on ventilators.
Of the new Covid-19 infections, 771 were found in correctional facilities – a huge spike compared to recent days, 224 were identified by community testing, and 6,003 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 2,692 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.
COVID-19 VACCINES
While the official figures from the Department of Disease Control have been changed and revised frequently, with daily figures sometimes being changed by hundreds of thousands of vaccines, the below represents the most current information on Covid-19 vaccinations the DDC has released, however accurate it may be. Yesterday 144,000 vaccines were given, plus about 50,000 were added retroactively to the totals from the day before.
COVID-19 PROVINCIAL TOTALS
For the second time, the number of Covid-19 infections uncovered in the prison population was higher than that of Bangkok, usually the most infected province. The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:
|PROVINCE
|TODAY
|FROM YESTERDAY
|TOTAL
|5
|Prisons
|771
|▲
|81,720
|1
|Bangkok
|756
|▼
|415,766
|7
|Songkhla
|485
|▼
|57,300
|14
|Nakhon Si Thammarat
|426
|▲
|37,316
|24
|Surat Thani
|283
|▲
|23,058
|2
|Samut Prakan
|246
|▲
|127,098
|21
|Chiang Mai
|242
|▼
|24,312
|9
|Pattani
|231
|▲
|44,310
|3
|Chonburi
|188
|▲
|106,016
|8
|Yala
|174
|▲
|45,843
Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:
|RANK
|CENTRAL PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|1
|Bangkok
|756
|▼
|415,766
|2
|Samut Prakan
|246
|▲
|127,098
|4
|Samut Sakhon
|65
|▲
|93,513
|6
|Nonthaburi
|106
|▲
|58,881
|13
|Pathum Thani
|36
|▼
|39,308
|15
|Nakhon Pathom
|43
|▼
|34,388
|17
|Saraburi
|85
|▼
|31,548
|19
|Ayutthaya
|62
|▼
|30,941
|32
|Lopburi
|53
|▼
|17,344
|37
|Nakhon Sawan
|45
|▲
|15,610
|40
|Suphan Buri
|48
|▲
|14,025
|44
|Ang Thong
|7
|▼
|10,838
|45
|Phetchabun
|59
|▼
|10,747
|46
|Nakhon Nayok
|17
|▼
|10,728
|47
|Samut Songkhram
|9
|▼
|10,692
|53
|Kamphaeng Phet
|17
|▼
|8,001
|55
|Phitsanulok
|55
|▼
|7,603
|57
|Sukhothai
|11
|▼
|6,162
|60
|Phichit
|14
|▼
|5,186
|67
|Sing Buri
|20
|▼
|3,307
|68
|Uthai Thani
|34
|▲
|3,263
|72
|Chai Nat
|6
|▼
|2,651
|RANK
|EASTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|3
|Chonburi
|188
|▲
|106,016
|10
|Rayong
|128
|▲
|43,979
|16
|Chachoengsao
|65
|▼
|34,068
|20
|Prachinburi
|89
|▲
|24,515
|27
|Chanthaburi
|87
|▼
|21,006
|35
|Sa Kaeo
|59
|▼
|16,150
|52
|Trat
|60
|▼
|8,394
|RANK
|NORTHERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|21
|Chiang Mai
|242
|▼
|24,312
|61
|Chiang Rai
|35
|▼
|5,005
|64
|Uttaradit
|3
|▼
|4,429
|69
|Lamphun
|28
|▼
|3,251
|71
|Lampang
|16
|▲
|2,960
|73
|Nan
|9
|▲
|2,602
|74
|Phayao
|8
|▼
|2,443
|76
|Mae Hong Son
|50
|▲
|2,187
|78
|Phrae
|10
|•
|1,924
|RANK
|NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|18
|Nakhon Ratchasima
|86
|▼
|31,178
|26
|Khon Kaen
|122
|▼
|21,452
|28
|Ubon Ratchathani
|131
|▲
|20,645
|29
|Udon Thani
|58
|▼
|19,510
|31
|Surin
|22
|▼
|17,358
|33
|Buriram
|11
|▲
|17,154
|34
|Sisaket
|45
|▲
|16,881
|41
|Roi Et
|26
|▲
|12,970
|42
|Maha Sarakham
|22
|▲
|11,051
|48
|Chaiyaphum
|15
|▼
|10,386
|49
|Kalasin
|25
|▲
|9,666
|54
|Sakon Nakhon
|10
|▲
|7,786
|59
|Yasothon
|1
|▼
|5,421
|62
|Nakhon Phanom
|1
|▼
|4,982
|63
|Nong Bua Lamphu
|4
|▼
|4,479
|65
|Nong Khai
|24
|▲
|4,272
|66
|Loei
|8
|▼
|4,097
|70
|Amnat Charoen
|1
|▲
|3,028
|75
|Mukdahan
|1
|▲
|2,401
|77
|Bueng Kan
|12
|▼
|2,183
|RANK
|SOUTHERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|7
|Songkhla
|485
|▼
|57,300
|8
|Yala
|174
|▲
|45,843
|9
|Pattani
|231
|▲
|44,310
|11
|Narathiwat
|108
|▼
|40,614
|14
|Nakhon Si Thammarat
|426
|▲
|37,316
|24
|Surat Thani
|283
|▲
|23,058
|36
|Phuket
|64
|▲
|16,022
|38
|Trang
|139
|▲
|14,761
|39
|Chumphon
|109
|▲
|14,141
|43
|Phatthalung
|80
|▲
|10,839
|50
|Ranong
|6
|▼
|9,579
|51
|Krabi
|92
|▲
|9,504
|56
|Satun
|83
|▼
|6,626
|58
|Phang Nga
|66
|▲
|6,000
|RANK
|WESTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|12
|Ratchaburi
|121
|▼
|39,701
|22
|Phetchaburi
|30
|•
|23,519
|23
|Tak
|90
|▼
|23,456
|25
|Kanchanaburi
|70
|▲
|22,611
|30
|Prachuap Khiri Khan
|74
|▼
|17,424
|RANK
|PRISONS
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|5
|Prisons
|771
|▲
|81,720
SOURCE: CCSA
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE
