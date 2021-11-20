COVID-19 SATURDAY UPDATE: 53 deaths, vaccinations, provincial totals

Today, the CCSA reported 6,595 new Covid-19 infections, down 260 since yesterday, and 53 Coronavirus-related deaths, up 2 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 2,028,702 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 8,478 recoveries, up 823 from yesterday. There are now 87,885 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, down 1,936 from yesterday, including 1,635 in the ICU and 389 on ventilators.

Of the new Covid-19 infections, 220 were found in correctional facilities, 215 were identified by community testing, and 6,142 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 3,012 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.

OTHER COVID-19 NEWS

COVID-19 VACCINES

While the official figures from the Department of Disease Control have been changed and revised frequently, with daily figures sometimes being changed by hundreds of thousands of vaccines, the below represents the most current information on Covid-19 vaccinations the DDC has released, however accurate it may be.

COVID-19 PROVINCIAL TOTALS

The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:

PROVINCE TODAY FROM YESTERDAY TOTAL 1 Bangkok 768 ▼ 415,010 7 Songkhla 514 ▼ 56,815 14 Nakhon Si Thammarat 380 ▼ 36,890 21 Chiang Mai 344 ▲ 24,070 24 Surat Thani 233 • 22,775 5 Prisons 220 ▼ 80,949 2 Samut Prakan 210 ▼ 126,852 9 Pattani 196 ▼ 44,079 3 Chonburi 178 ▼ 105,828 8 Yala 151 ▼ 45,669

Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:

RANK CENTRAL PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 1 Bangkok 768 ▼ 415,010 2 Samut Prakan 210 ▼ 126,852 4 Samut Sakhon 50 ▼ 93,448 6 Nonthaburi 84 ▼ 58,775 13 Pathum Thani 66 ▲ 39,272 15 Nakhon Pathom 61 ▲ 34,345 17 Saraburi 87 ▼ 31,463 19 Ayutthaya 93 ▲ 30,879 32 Lopburi 68 ▲ 17,291 37 Nakhon Sawan 41 ▼ 15,565 40 Suphan Buri 46 ▲ 13,977 43 Ang Thong 13 ▲ 10,831 45 Nakhon Nayok 27 ▲ 10,711 46 Phetchabun 87 ▲ 10,688 47 Samut Songkhram 14 ▲ 10,683 53 Kamphaeng Phet 18 ▼ 7,984 55 Phitsanulok 60 ▲ 7,548 57 Sukhothai 26 ▲ 6,151 60 Phichit 24 ▲ 5,172 67 Sing Buri 31 ▲ 3,287 68 Uthai Thani 20 ▲ 3,229 72 Chai Nat 7 ▼ 2,645 RANK EASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 3 Chonburi 178 ▼ 105,828 10 Rayong 81 ▼ 43,851 16 Chachoengsao 96 ▲ 34,003 20 Prachinburi 83 ▲ 24,426 27 Chanthaburi 105 ▼ 20,919 35 Sa Kaeo 65 ▼ 16,091 52 Trat 66 ▲ 8,334 RANK NORTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 21 Chiang Mai 344 ▲ 24,070 62 Chiang Rai 47 ▲ 4,970 64 Uttaradit 11 ▲ 4,426 69 Lamphun 36 ▼ 3,223 71 Lampang 13 ▲ 2,944 73 Nan 3 ▼ 2,593 74 Phayao 79 ▲ 2,435 77 Mae Hong Son 45 ▲ 2,137 78 Phrae 10 ▲ 1,914 RANK NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 18 Nakhon Ratchasima 101 ▲ 31,092 26 Khon Kaen 130 ▲ 21,330 28 Ubon Ratchathani 114 ▼ 20,514 29 Udon Thani 73 ▲ 19,452 31 Surin 28 ▼ 17,336 33 Buriram 10 ▲ 17,143 34 Sisaket 31 ▼ 16,836 41 Roi Et 14 ▼ 12,944 42 Maha Sarakham 3 ▲ 11,029 48 Chaiyaphum 30 ▲ 10,371 49 Kalasin 22 ▼ 9,641 54 Sakon Nakhon 3 ▼ 7,776 59 Yasothon 6 ▲ 5,420 61 Nakhon Phanom 2 ▼ 4,981 63 Nong Bua Lamphu 21 ▼ 4,475 65 Nong Khai 12 • 4,248 66 Loei 13 ▼ 4,089 70 Amnat Charoen 0 ▼ 3,027 75 Mukdahan 0 • 2,400 76 Bueng Kan 13 ▲ 2,171 RANK SOUTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 7 Songkhla 514 ▼ 56,815 8 Yala 151 ▼ 45,669 9 Pattani 196 ▼ 44,079 11 Narathiwat 130 ▲ 40,506 14 Nakhon Si Thammarat 380 ▼ 36,890 24 Surat Thani 233 • 22,775 36 Phuket 63 ▼ 15,958 38 Trang 136 ▲ 14,622 39 Chumphon 78 ▼ 14,032 44 Phatthalung 64 ▼ 10,759 50 Ranong 7 ▲ 9,573 51 Krabi 88 ▲ 9,412 56 Satun 84 ▼ 6,543 58 Phang Nga 53 ▼ 5,934 RANK WESTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 12 Ratchaburi 133 ▼ 39,580 22 Phetchaburi 30 ▼ 23,489 23 Tak 93 ▼ 23,366 25 Kanchanaburi 60 ▲ 22,541 30 Prachuap Khiri Khan 75 • 17,350 RANK PRISONS TODAY TOTAL 5 Prisons 220 ▼ 80,949

SOURCE: CCSA

