Thailand
Hospitals will give free IUD contraception to women under 20
The National Health Security Office has announced a new program that will provide IUD contraceptives for free for women under 20 years old. The Director-General of the Health Service Department confirmed that the program will province intrauterine devices for women in need at all state and private hospitals that are connected to the NHSO.
An IUD, the small T-shaped device made of plastic that is inserted into the uterus, is known to be a very effective form of birth control that prevents women from becoming pregnant. It helpfully lasts for 3 to 5 years, depending on which type is used and does not interfere with daily activities or sex.
The program to provide free IUD contraception is aimed at reducing unwanted pregnancies, especially those in young women under the age of 20. IUDs were chosen because they are convenient, long-lasting, and unintrusive.
The Director-General of the Health Service Department did warn of possible side effects with the IUD. The most common are mild headaches, nausea, mood swings, light-headedness, and acne. These symptoms generally disappear naturally within 6 months. If problems persist, consult your doctor.
Any woman is also advised to follow up with the doctor at the hospital where the IUD was originally given if she experiences severe headaches, unusual menstrual flow, or if her period stops altogether.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
