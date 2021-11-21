Connect with us

Thailand

Hospitals will give free IUD contraception to women under 20

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Women under 20 can get IUD birth control devices free. (via Wikimedia)
image
image

The National Health Security Office has announced a new program that will provide IUD contraceptives for free for women under 20 years old. The Director-General of the Health Service Department confirmed that the program will province intrauterine devices for women in need at all state and private hospitals that are connected to the NHSO.

An IUD, the small T-shaped device made of plastic that is inserted into the uterus, is known to be a very effective form of birth control that prevents women from becoming pregnant. It helpfully lasts for 3 to 5 years, depending on which type is used and does not interfere with daily activities or sex.

The program to provide free IUD contraception is aimed at reducing unwanted pregnancies, especially those in young women under the age of 20. IUDs were chosen because they are convenient, long-lasting, and unintrusive.

The Director-General of the Health Service Department did warn of possible side effects with the IUD. The most common are mild headaches, nausea, mood swings, light-headedness, and acne. These symptoms generally disappear naturally within 6 months. If problems persist, consult your doctor.

Any woman is also advised to follow up with the doctor at the hospital where the IUD was originally given if she experiences severe headaches, unusual menstrual flow, or if her period stops altogether.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

For more information on Health Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Shade_Wilder
2021-11-21 17:35
This is a truly wonderful policy and frankly I am a bit surprised that it has been enacted. Sadly, in too many countries, old men make the decisions and they almost uniformly make decisions based on their weird notion that…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime52 seconds ago

Gold store robber in Khon Kaen wanted, 50,000 baht reward
Crime40 mins ago

Glue sniffing man charged with murder for a temple beating
Thailand3 hours ago

Hospitals will give free IUD contraception to women under 20
Sponsored2 days ago

CBRE recommends top 5 luxury condominiums in Phuket with fantastic locations

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

COVID-19 Sunday Update: Record low deaths, prison outbreak
Thailand5 hours ago

Poll: 76% worry about Covid-19, 59% put health over economy
Tourism8 hours ago

Tourism seeing signs of recovery after Covid-19 pandemic
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)10 hours ago

Vaccine side effects fund has paid out 621 million baht
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago

Next CCSA meeting will discuss opening nightlife businesses sooner
Technology1 day ago

Free NFTs! Art project website releases thousands of NFTs
Economy1 day ago

Chamber of Commerce proposes familiar plans for the economy
Crime1 day ago

Thai man arrested for alleged rape, drowning, burning Burmese woman
Bangkok1 day ago

Wat Arsasongkhram used flood waters to celebrate Loy Krathong
Thailand1 day ago

COVID-19 SATURDAY UPDATE: 53 deaths, vaccinations, provincial totals
Transport1 day ago

Racing in Thailand: all about Pattaya’s Bira Circuit
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago

3 Cathay Pacific pilots broke Covid-19 rules, got fired and infected
Thailand2 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism9 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending