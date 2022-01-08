Connect with us

COVID-19 SATURDAY UPDATE: Provincial totals and data

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Covid-19 Provincial Totals Top 10. (via The Thaiger)

[UPDATE: PROVINCIAL DATA IS INCLUDED BELOW]

Covid-19 infections have taken a sharp rise from 3,000 at the start of the year to over 8,000 infections recorded yesterday, with imported cases doubling, though deaths have been fairly stable and low. Today, the CCSA reported 8,263 new infections, up 737 since yesterday, and 14 Coronavirus-related deaths, down 5 from yesterday. Since April 1, 2021, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 2,232,166 confirmed infections have been reported, with 21,813 total deaths from the pandemic.

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 2,865 recoveries, up 30 from yesterday. Since the beginning of the third wave of Covid-19 on April 1, 2021, a total of 2,190,481 have recovered from infections.

There are now 47,964 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, up 5,384 from yesterday, including 535 in the ICU ( down 48 over last week) and 130 on ventilators ( down 28 over last week).

Of the new Covid-19 infections, 351 were brought in from international travellers, 110 were found in correctional facilities, 218 were identified by community testing, and 7,584 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 1,766 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.

 

COVID-19 PROVINCIAL TOTALS

8JAN Covid-19 Tourist

 

 

The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:

PROVINCE TODAY FROM YESTERDAY TOTAL
3 Chonburi 847 118,091
1 Bangkok 669 443,691
25 Ubon Ratchathani 552 25,273
2 Samut Prakan 542 134,533
31 Phuket 385 20,089
7 Nonthaburi 339 61,856
23 Khon Kaen 329 25,796
20 Chiang Mai 304 30,531
34 Buriram 277 18,374
8 Nakhon Si Thammarat 239 48,956

 

Amid a nationwide surge in Covid-19 infections and the rapidly-spreading Omicron variant, there were no provinces to have zero new infections yesterday. Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:

RANK CENTRAL PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
1 Bangkok 669 443,691
2 Samut Prakan 542 134,533
4 Samut Sakhon 92 94,986
7 Nonthaburi 339 61,856
14 Pathum Thani 95 41,393
16 Nakhon Pathom 100 35,626
18 Saraburi 60 33,765
19 Ayutthaya 57 33,187
32 Lopburi 63 19,026
37 Nakhon Sawan 76 17,906
40 Suphan Buri 35 15,062
45 Phetchabun 50 12,040
46 Nakhon Nayok 23 11,353
47 Ang Thong 8 11,318
48 Samut Songkhram 14 11,027
52 Phitsanulok 55 9,830
55 Kamphaeng Phet 37 8,590
58 Sukhothai 19 6,404
61 Phichit 26 5,499
69 Sing Buri 13 3,598
70 Uthai Thani 36 3,582
75 Chai Nat 32 3,038
RANK EASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
3 Chonburi 847 118,091
11 Rayong 140 46,894
15 Chachoengsao 69 36,295
22 Prachinburi 58 27,139
28 Chanthaburi 41 22,429
38 Sa Kaeo 51 17,478
53 Trat 67 9,544
RANK NORTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
20 Chiang Mai 304 30,531
59 Chiang Rai 30 5,982
64 Lamphun 17 4,804
67 Uttaradit 25 4,703
68 Lampang 37 3,961
71 Mae Hong Son 23 3,549
73 Nan 42 3,135
76 Phayao 54 2,957
78 Phrae 9 2,158
RANK NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
17 Nakhon Ratchasima 116 33,940
23 Khon Kaen 329 25,796
25 Ubon Ratchathani 552 25,273
29 Udon Thani 124 21,675
33 Sisaket 109 18,438
34 Buriram 277 18,374
36 Surin 36 17,969
41 Roi Et 80 14,097
44 Maha Sarakham 93 12,080
49 Kalasin 55 10,949
50 Chaiyaphum 40 10,945
56 Sakon Nakhon 41 8,252
60 Yasothon 14 5,815
62 Nakhon Phanom 40 5,301
63 Nong Bua Lamphu 26 4,828
65 Nong Khai 51 4,757
66 Loei 16 4,703
72 Amnat Charoen 13 3,259
74 Bueng Kan 22 3,048
77 Mukdahan 33 2,796
RANK SOUTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
6 Songkhla 100 65,895
8 Nakhon Si Thammarat 239 48,956
9 Yala 24 48,699
10 Pattani 32 48,537
13 Narathiwat 19 42,219
21 Surat Thani 106 29,006
31 Phuket 385 20,089
35 Trang 31 18,198
39 Chumphon 39 16,519
42 Phatthalung 70 14,051
43 Krabi 34 12,332
51 Ranong 22 9,864
54 Satun 36 8,789
57 Phang Nga 49 8,019
RANK WESTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
12 Ratchaburi 59 42,499
24 Tak 76 25,764
26 Phetchaburi 51 24,635
27 Kanchanaburi 39 24,211
30 Prachuap Khiri Khan 69 20,313
RANK PRISONS TODAY TOTAL
5 Prisons 110 87,655

SOURCE: CCSA

    Neill Fronde

    Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

