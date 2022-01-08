COVID-19 SATURDAY UPDATE: Provincial totals and data

[UPDATE: PROVINCIAL DATA IS INCLUDED BELOW]

Covid-19 infections have taken a sharp rise from 3,000 at the start of the year to over 8,000 infections recorded yesterday, with imported cases doubling, though deaths have been fairly stable and low. Today, the CCSA reported 8,263 new infections, up 737 since yesterday, and 14 Coronavirus-related deaths, down 5 from yesterday. Since April 1, 2021, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 2,232,166 confirmed infections have been reported, with 21,813 total deaths from the pandemic.

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 2,865 recoveries, up 30 from yesterday. Since the beginning of the third wave of Covid-19 on April 1, 2021, a total of 2,190,481 have recovered from infections.

There are now 47,964 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, up 5,384 from yesterday, including 535 in the ICU ( down 48 over last week) and 130 on ventilators ( down 28 over last week).

Of the new Covid-19 infections, 351 were brought in from international travellers, 110 were found in correctional facilities, 218 were identified by community testing, and 7,584 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 1,766 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.

COVID-19 PROVINCIAL TOTALS

The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:

PROVINCE TODAY FROM YESTERDAY TOTAL 3 Chonburi 847 ▼ 118,091 1 Bangkok 669 ▲ 443,691 25 Ubon Ratchathani 552 ▲ 25,273 2 Samut Prakan 542 ▼ 134,533 31 Phuket 385 ▲ 20,089 7 Nonthaburi 339 ▲ 61,856 23 Khon Kaen 329 ▲ 25,796 20 Chiang Mai 304 ▲ 30,531 34 Buriram 277 ▲ 18,374 8 Nakhon Si Thammarat 239 ▲ 48,956

Amid a nationwide surge in Covid-19 infections and the rapidly-spreading Omicron variant, there were no provinces to have zero new infections yesterday. Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:

RANK CENTRAL PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 1 Bangkok 669 ▲ 443,691 2 Samut Prakan 542 ▼ 134,533 4 Samut Sakhon 92 ▲ 94,986 7 Nonthaburi 339 ▲ 61,856 14 Pathum Thani 95 ▲ 41,393 16 Nakhon Pathom 100 ▲ 35,626 18 Saraburi 60 ▲ 33,765 19 Ayutthaya 57 • 33,187 32 Lopburi 63 ▲ 19,026 37 Nakhon Sawan 76 ▲ 17,906 40 Suphan Buri 35 ▲ 15,062 45 Phetchabun 50 ▼ 12,040 46 Nakhon Nayok 23 ▲ 11,353 47 Ang Thong 8 ▼ 11,318 48 Samut Songkhram 14 ▼ 11,027 52 Phitsanulok 55 ▲ 9,830 55 Kamphaeng Phet 37 ▲ 8,590 58 Sukhothai 19 ▲ 6,404 61 Phichit 26 ▲ 5,499 69 Sing Buri 13 ▲ 3,598 70 Uthai Thani 36 ▲ 3,582 75 Chai Nat 32 ▲ 3,038 RANK EASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 3 Chonburi 847 ▼ 118,091 11 Rayong 140 ▼ 46,894 15 Chachoengsao 69 ▼ 36,295 22 Prachinburi 58 ▼ 27,139 28 Chanthaburi 41 ▼ 22,429 38 Sa Kaeo 51 ▲ 17,478 53 Trat 67 ▲ 9,544 RANK NORTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 20 Chiang Mai 304 ▲ 30,531 59 Chiang Rai 30 ▼ 5,982 64 Lamphun 17 ▲ 4,804 67 Uttaradit 25 ▲ 4,703 68 Lampang 37 ▼ 3,961 71 Mae Hong Son 23 ▲ 3,549 73 Nan 42 ▲ 3,135 76 Phayao 54 ▼ 2,957 78 Phrae 9 ▼ 2,158 RANK NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 17 Nakhon Ratchasima 116 ▲ 33,940 23 Khon Kaen 329 ▲ 25,796 25 Ubon Ratchathani 552 ▲ 25,273 29 Udon Thani 124 ▼ 21,675 33 Sisaket 109 ▲ 18,438 34 Buriram 277 ▲ 18,374 36 Surin 36 ▲ 17,969 41 Roi Et 80 ▲ 14,097 44 Maha Sarakham 93 ▼ 12,080 49 Kalasin 55 ▼ 10,949 50 Chaiyaphum 40 ▼ 10,945 56 Sakon Nakhon 41 ▼ 8,252 60 Yasothon 14 ▼ 5,815 62 Nakhon Phanom 40 ▲ 5,301 63 Nong Bua Lamphu 26 ▲ 4,828 65 Nong Khai 51 ▲ 4,757 66 Loei 16 ▲ 4,703 72 Amnat Charoen 13 ▼ 3,259 74 Bueng Kan 22 ▲ 3,048 77 Mukdahan 33 ▼ 2,796 RANK SOUTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 6 Songkhla 100 ▲ 65,895 8 Nakhon Si Thammarat 239 ▲ 48,956 9 Yala 24 ▼ 48,699 10 Pattani 32 ▲ 48,537 13 Narathiwat 19 ▲ 42,219 21 Surat Thani 106 ▲ 29,006 31 Phuket 385 ▲ 20,089 35 Trang 31 ▲ 18,198 39 Chumphon 39 ▲ 16,519 42 Phatthalung 70 ▼ 14,051 43 Krabi 34 ▼ 12,332 51 Ranong 22 ▲ 9,864 54 Satun 36 ▲ 8,789 57 Phang Nga 49 ▲ 8,019 RANK WESTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 12 Ratchaburi 59 ▼ 42,499 24 Tak 76 ▲ 25,764 26 Phetchaburi 51 ▲ 24,635 27 Kanchanaburi 39 ▲ 24,211 30 Prachuap Khiri Khan 69 ▲ 20,313 RANK PRISONS TODAY TOTAL 5 Prisons 110 ▲ 87,655

