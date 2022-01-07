Connect with us

Phuket to get 60,000 Moderna vaccines for 4th boosters

Neill Fronde

PHOTO: 60,000 Moderna vaccines are headed to Phuket for second booster shots. (via Reuters)

Phuket is lined up to get some of the millions of Moderna vaccines arriving in Thailand now with plans to begin administering fourth vaccines – second booster shots – beginning later this month. The Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation has allocated budget money to procure 60,000 Moderna vaccines for residents of the province.

Phuket has been among the most successful regions for tourism regrowth, as its Sandbox was the first location in Thailand to reopen at the beginning of July, 4 months before the rest of the country attempted to relaunch in November. But the increase in tourists and workers returning to hospitality jobs means an increase in Covid-19 virus floating around the province as well.

Booster vaccines have been proven to be vastly more effective than the first 2 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, so PPAO officials are focusing on booster vaccines for the residents of Phuket in hopes of avoiding snags in the economic recovery. The president of the PPAO reiterated the plan to keep people immunised as much as possible.

“PPAO has approved the budget for the purchase of 60,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, which is expected to be available in Jan this year. The vaccine will be utilised as a fourth booster jab to Phuket people which will be administered via hospitals across the island. The fourth vaccine injection this time will increase immunity for Phuket people to be able to revitalise the economy and enable tourism which can generate income for the country.”

Covid-19 cases are on the rise with the Omicron spreads across the country as people return from New Year’s celebrations and holidays where parties and events with people in close proximity were expected to boost the daily infections numbers. Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew reaffirmed his commitment to not shut Phuket and the Sandbox programme down stating that there is no closing plan being discussed.

Moderna vaccination will add an extra layer of safety and protection for the island, though the details of when the 60,000 vaccines will be received, how they will be administered, and who will be prioritised in the order of injection.

    Recent comments:
    image
    Stonker
    2022-01-07 20:55
    10 minutes ago, BraveNewFahrenheit said: Why? If four doesn't do the job does it really even matter? It obviously does to those who want them 😂!
    image
    BlueSphinx
    2022-01-07 21:11
    A GROSSLY INCORRECT and misleading statement in the Thaiger article "Phuket to get 60,000 Moderna vaccines for 4th boosters". The article states: Booster vaccines have been proven to be vastly more effective than the first 2 doses of the Covid-19…
    image
    yetanother
    2022-01-07 21:32
    "4th boosters" are you kidding me ? this is out of control
    image
    Marble-eye
    2022-01-07 22:26
    Yes but on your 8th booster you get a free toaster.
    image
    Wormwood
    2022-01-07 22:36
    1 hour ago, BlueSphinx said: A GROSSLY INCORRECT and misleading statement in the Thaiger article "Phuket to get 60,000 Moderna vaccines for 4th boosters". The article states: Booster vaccines have been proven to be vastly more effective than the first…
    Neill Fronde

    Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

