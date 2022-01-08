23 Chiang Mai restaurants closed due to Covid-19 outbreaks

Due to several Covid-19 outbreaks in the Muang district, Chiang Mai authorities have closed 23 restaurants from between 3 days and 2 weeks. The order came as Chiang Mai battles with increased Covid-19 infections like most of the rest of Thailand, pummelled by post-New Year’s holiday outbreaks and the rise of the Omicron variant.

Chiang Mai reported 304 Covid-19 infections in today’s daily report with the majority of cases being connected to clusters that had been identified at restaurants that were serving alcohol like a nightclub. Now Chiang Mai is among the 69 provinces reclassified as Orange Zones where the sale and consumption of alcohol are no longer permitted in restaurants or venues. The CCSA said the nightlife and entertainment venues can apply to reopen as restaurants if they meet the requirements.

Today local officials inspected the 23 restaurants to see that they had closed as ordered, finding that some had closed due to Covid-19 infection already, even before the official order closing them. Others were not aware of the order until the officials showed up and informed them.

4 restaurants were ordered by the Chiang Mai Disease Control Committee to shut down for 2 full weeks due to Covid-19 clusters, while another 4 were ordered to close for a week. The remaining 15 restaurants were ordered to close for just a 3-day cleanup. The list is as follows:

14 DAYS: Restaurants closed between January 7 to January 20. Hom Bar (Talad Khamthiang Road)

Living Machine (Nimmanhaemin Road in tambon Suthep)

Tha Chang Café (Ratthanakosin Road in tambon Chang Phuek)

Zoe in Yellow shop (Ratvithee Road in tambon Sriphum) 7 DAYS: Restaurants closed between January 7 to January 13. Chalui Café (Chiang Mai-Lampang Super Highway in tambon Chang Phuek)

Siew Santitham (tambon Chang Phuek)

Sopha Café (Nimmanhaemin Road in tambon Suthep)

Thay Shop (Nimmanhaemin Road) 3 DAYS: Restaurants closed between January 7 to January 9. 86’s Room (Chang Moi Road)

Blacklist Café & Restaurant (Nimmanhaemin Road)

Café Wander (Loi Khor Road in tambon Chang Moi)

Good Bar Icon Park (Maneenopparat Road in tambon Chang Phuek)

Laotong Shop (Trasawong Road in tambon Faham)

Lism Café (Chiang Mai-Lampang Super Highway)

Peela in the Garden Shop (Bamrung Buri Road)

Peng Café Nimman (Nimmanhaemin Road) Phojai Bar (Nimmanhaemin Road)

Seoulhigh (Chang Moi Road in tambon Sriphum)

SPV Café (Chaiyaphum Road in tambon Chang Moi)

The Good View Bar and Restaurant (Charoenrat Road in tambon Chang Moi)

The Park Society Bar & Hostel Shop (Kamphaeng Din Road in tambon Chang Khan)

The Riverside Bar & Restaurant (Ninmanhemin Road)

Too Nice Nimman Shop (Suthep Road)

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

