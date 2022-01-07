Coronavirus (Covid-19)
6 more Covid-19 infected tourist on the run from Koh Chang
Apparently the 2,000 baht fine for the first tourist to ditch out of his hotel while waiting for RT-PCR test results was not as big a deterrent as Thai authorities thought as there now been a number of copycat runners that authorities have had to hunt down. Just 2 days ago, officials were able to track down 2 Indian tourists that left their quarantine before receiving test results confirming that they had Covid-19. And now authorities in Koh Chang have released a list of 6 Covid-19 infected fugitives that fled before their positive test results were returned.
6 foreigners left the island of Koh Chang before their test results had come back positive for Covid-19, and now authorities on the island are asking police in the rest of the region to be on the lookout. The district deputy chief filed a complaint today with the Koh Chang police after the 6 tourists were able to escape the island and spread the Covid-19 virus.
Many details are unclear, such as whether the 6 were staying in the same resort on Koh Chang or if they were even travelling as a group or simply escaped at the same time. What we do know is that they all came into Thailand under the Test & Go scheme that has now been suspended in order to battle the spike of Covid-19 infections brought on by the fast-spreading Omicron variant. They all took RT-PCR test on arrival but took off long before the results had arrived.
Hotel staff reported that they had checked out in a rush on Wednesday afternoon in what appeared to be a race to duck out before being quarantined. When the test results came back they were in fact positive for Covid-19 but the infected tourists were long gone.
Now, police have released the names of the following six tourists known to be infected with Covid-19 and on the run from authorities. They are suspected to be possibly in Pattaya or Bangkok now. Anyone who sights them is requested to call 081-945-65-49 immediately.
|NAME
|COUNTRY OF ORIGIN
|AGE
|Arnaud Cachia
|France
|32
|Romain Gretten
|France
|32
|Marek Bonleckl
|Poland
|62
|Krause Tomasz
|Poland
|51
|Oleheming Kolstad
|Norway
|38
|Johan Debernardi
|Switzerland
|31
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
