Coronavirus (Covid-19)
69 provinces moved to Covid-19 orange zone, no drinking
While the CCSA has stumbled over an exact decision regarding the closing of the Test & Go programme and what that means for people holding tickets after the currently proposed January 15th deadline, inside Thailand the party’s over as provinces have been rezoned with 69 of them being moved to the Orange Zone which forbids drinking among other Covid-19 curbs. Only 8 provinces remain separated as Blue Zones who, regardless of the level of Covid-19 infections present, are considered safe tourism zones, though certain areas in 18 other provinces are being flagged as blue tourist zones as well.
The rearranging of provincial zones eventually separated the eight provinces where restaurants are allowed to serve alcohol until 9 pm from the entire rest of the country which is grouped into one category, the Orange Zone which represents a control zone. There were previously 39 provinces in the control zone while another 30 were listed in the Yellow Zone which is just under close observation and not restricted.
A spokesperson for the CCSA said that the Omicron variant has brought a fifth wave of Covid-19 to Thailand and while they’re attempting to leave the door slightly ajar for tourism to still sneak in, the country is on high alert as infections spike by the thousands each day.
As of now, drinking alcohol in restaurants will be allowed until 9 pm only and only in the 8 tourist provinces and the 18 separate tourist areas the CCSA has set aside. For the 69 other provinces alcohol will be banned again starting tomorrow in an attempt to curb the spread of this current Covid-19 surge.
All nightlife and entertainment venue activity has also been strictly banned after a swell of New Year’s parties and events occurred in defiance of Covid-19 restrictions and led to the rising infection numbers we see now. Authorities have been notoriously weak on punishing those who open and operate in violation of Covid-19 regulations, but they vowed to crack down on them now.
Still, the loophole is being kept open that all entertainment venues can drop an item or 2 of food on their menu and open and operate as a “restaurant” in order to continue drinking and partying.
SOURCE: MCOT and Bangkok Post
