69 provinces moved to Covid-19 orange zone, no drinking

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Drinking is banned again in most of the country as 69 provinces are moved to the Covid-19 Orange Zone (via Freepik)

While the CCSA has stumbled over an exact decision regarding the closing of the Test & Go programme and what that means for people holding tickets after the currently proposed January 15th deadline, inside Thailand the party’s over as provinces have been rezoned with 69 of them being moved to the Orange Zone which forbids drinking among other Covid-19 curbs. Only 8 provinces remain separated as Blue Zones who, regardless of the level of Covid-19 infections present, are considered safe tourism zones, though certain areas in 18 other provinces are being flagged as blue tourist zones as well.

The rearranging of provincial zones eventually separated the eight provinces where restaurants are allowed to serve alcohol until 9 pm from the entire rest of the country which is grouped into one category, the Orange Zone which represents a control zone. There were previously 39 provinces in the control zone while another 30 were listed in the Yellow Zone which is just under close observation and not restricted.

A spokesperson for the CCSA said that the Omicron variant has brought a fifth wave of Covid-19 to Thailand and while they’re attempting to leave the door slightly ajar for tourism to still sneak in, the country is on high alert as infections spike by the thousands each day.

As of now, drinking alcohol in restaurants will be allowed until 9 pm only and only in the 8 tourist provinces and the 18 separate tourist areas the CCSA has set aside. For the 69 other provinces alcohol will be banned again starting tomorrow in an attempt to curb the spread of this current Covid-19 surge.

All nightlife and entertainment venue activity has also been strictly banned after a swell of New Year’s parties and events occurred in defiance of Covid-19 restrictions and led to the rising infection numbers we see now. Authorities have been notoriously weak on punishing those who open and operate in violation of Covid-19 regulations, but they vowed to crack down on them now.

Still, the loophole is being kept open that all entertainment venues can drop an item or 2 of food on their menu and open and operate as a “restaurant” in order to continue drinking and partying.

BLUE ZONE ORANGE ZONE
  • Bangkok
  • Chon Buri
  • Kanchanaburi
  • Krabi
  • Nonthaburi
  • Pathum Thani
  • Phangnga
  • Phuket
  • Parts of 18 provinces
  • Amnat Charoen
  • Ang Thong
  • Ayutthaya
  • Bueng Kan
  • Buriram
  • Chachoengsao
  • Chai Nat
  • Chaiyaphum
  • Chanthaburi
  • Chiang Mai
  • Chiang Rai
  • Chumphon
  • Kalasin
  • Kamphaeng Phet
  • Khon Kaen
  • Lampang
  • Lamphun
  • Loei
  • Lopburi
  • Mae Hong Son
  • Maha Sarakham
  • Mukdahan
  • Nakhon Nayok
  • Nakhon Pathom
  • Nakhon Phanom
  • Nakhon Ratchasima
  • Nakhon Sawan
  • Nakhon Si Thammarat
  • Nan
  • Narathiwat
  • Nong Bua Lamphu
  • Nong Kai
  • Pattani
  • Phatthalung
  • Phayao
  • Phetchabun
  • Phetchaburi
  • Phichit
  • Phitsanulok
  • Phrae
  • Prachinburi
  • Prachuap Khiri Khan
  • Ranong
  • Ratchaburi
  • Rayong
  • Roi Et
  • Sa Kaeo
  • Sakon Nakhon
  • Samat Prakan
  • Samut Sakhon
  • Samut Songkram
  • Saraburi
  • Satun
  • Sing Buri
  • Sisaket
  • Songkhla
  • Sukhothai
  • Suphanburi
  • Surat Thani
  • Surin
  • Tak
  • Trang
  • Trat
  • Ubon Ratchathani
  • Udon Thani
  • Uthai Thani
  • Uttaradit
  • Yala
  • Yasothon

SOURCE: MCOT and Bangkok Post

SOURCE: MCOT and Bangkok Post

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    ozvenision
    2022-01-08 12:37
    What are the 'Parts Of 18 Provinces' 🤔
    image
    Paco
    2022-01-08 13:12
    What a joke bangkok should be orange.. and drinking here we could nit drink for the last 12 months at all... stupid shit again from a retarded government.. shows again how unreliable they are and how stupid they are
    image
    Poolie
    2022-01-08 13:29
    13 minutes ago, Paco said: What a joke bangkok should be orange.. and drinking here we could nit drink for the last 12 months at all... stupid shit again from a retarded government.. shows again how unreliable they are and…
    image
    HolyCowCm
    2022-01-08 14:17
    2 hours ago, riclag said: Eating at a Thai buffet restaurant at those 1 meter square tables ,4 people around with masks down , talking, laughing ,has the same risks more of a risk with open food in the buffet.
    image
    HolyCowCm
    2022-01-08 14:20
    1 hour ago, Paco said: What a joke bangkok should be orange.. and drinking here we could nit drink for the last 12 months at all... stupid shit again from a retarded government.. shows again how unreliable they are and…
    Neill Fronde

    Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

