Surat Thani islands, Krabi, Phang Nga approved for Sandbox scheme starting January 11

With the Test & Go quarantine exemption scheme suspended indefinitely, more areas have been approved to welcome travellers under the Sandbox programme, which allows those who are fully vaccinated to enter and stay in a designated area or province rather than undergoing quarantine at a hotel or facility.

Starting January 11, travellers can register to enter Thailand through the Sandbox schemes in Krabi, Phang Nga, or the Surat Thani islands of Koh Samui, Koh Phangan, and Koh Tao.

Registration to enter Thailand under the Sandbox programme, with the exception of the Phuket Sandbox, was suspended last month. But following a push from tourism officials, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration approved the more destinations to welcome travellers under the Sandbox programme.

The Sandbox programme is open to fully vaccinated travellers. An RT-PCR test is required upon arrival in Thailand and travellers must book a stay at a hotel or resort approved by the Safety and Health Administration.