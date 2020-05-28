Bangkok’s UK visa application centre to reopen

Below is the text of a press release from the British Embassy, lightly edited for brevity:

“On June 1, UK Visas and Immigration will begin a phased resumption of services and our main Visa Application Centre in Bangkok (The Trendy Office Building, 28th Floor

Sukhumvit Soi 13, Klongtoey-Nua, Wattana, Bangkok 10110) will be open. Customers who were unable to attend earlier appointments will be able to log into their account to book new appointments from May 26. Customers who have completed their application on GOV.UK, but didn’t previously book an appointment at the Visa Application Centre, can do so from May 25.

Your safety is our priority, so customers visiting our Visa Application Centres will be asked to observe social distancing, undergo temperature checks or be required to wear facemasks/gloves, subject to local authority guidelines. Visitors exhibiting Covid-19 symptoms, including fever higher than 38℃, cough or difficulty breathing will be helped to reschedule their application submission for another day and will be advised to seek medical attention at the nearest healthcare facility of their choice.

Due to restrictions in place globally, we are not able to offer the following services: Super Priority Visa, Priority Visa Service (visit) or Priority Visa for settlement or migration Service.

We strongly advise all visitors to purchase Courier Return of their documents, so they do not need to visit the Visa Application Centre again after a decision is reached. If a decision has been made on your application and you need to collect your passport, we will contact you to arrange this.

We will continue to monitor the situation and post updates on this page.

From June 8, there will be new rules in place for entering the UK because of the Covid-19 coronavirus. Please check the latest information at gov.uk/uk-border-control.”

SOURCE: vfsglobal