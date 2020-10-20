9 new Covid-19 cases in quarantine with a possible reinfection | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
9 new Covid-19 cases in quarantine with a possible reinfection
9 new Covid-19 cases were detected in quarantine including a patient who may have been infected with the virus a second time, or never fully recovered, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Most of the cases were army engineers travelling from South Sudan. Thailand’s total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases is now at 3,700 with 3,491 recoveries and 59 deaths. 150 people are currently receiving medical treatment.
- 6 army engineers, ages 25 to 49, travelling from South Sudan tested positive for Covid-19. They arrived on October 12 and they tested positive 3 days later while in quarantine in Chon Buri. They were admitted to Phramongkutklao Hospital in Bangkok.
- 2 people travelling from the United Arab Emirates tested positive for Covid-19. They both arrived in Thailand on October 9 and tested positive 7 days later. A 25 year old masseuse was first diagnosed with Covid-19 on September 1. After arriving in Thailand, she reported symptoms of a cough and headache. She was quarantined in Bangkok and admitted to the Central Chest Institute in the Nonthaburi province, just outside Bangkok, for treatment. A 22 year old student tested positive while quarantined in Bangkok. He was also admitted to the Central Chest Institute.
- A 26 year old woman travelling from Oman tested positive for Covid-19. She arrived on October 14 and tested positive for the virus 4 days later. She was quarantined in Chon Buri and then admitted to a hospital in Samut Prakan.
Daily new Covid-19 cases in Thailand
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
50% of Thailand’s population to get Covid-19 vaccine when available – Health Minister
Half the population in Thailand will be injected with the Covid-19 vaccine once it’s released and available to the public, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says. Oxford University and the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca are conducting trails of the new vaccine. Thailand is planned to be the Southeast Asia production site for the new vaccine.
The health minister says the vaccine will be first used on Thai nationals who are in their mid-60s and then the ministry will work to make sure at least 50% of the population is injected with the vaccine.
The Public Health Ministry is also going through the World Health Organisation’s COVAX facility to make sure there is a sufficient supply of a vaccine. The ministry’s deputy permanent secretary Supakit Sirilak says about 65 million doses will be needed for Thailand, adding that 40% will be reserved with COVAX, 40% will go to AstraZeneca and 20% will go to other sources.
Siam Bioscience will be producing the vaccine in Thailand. Director of the National Vaccine Institute Nakorn Premsri says they have the potential to produce up to 200 million doses. Production is expected to start in mid-2021.
“Once the technology transfer agreement is signed, the Thai side will have to be trained on production processes. AstraZeneca’s vaccine is expected to pass Phase 3 testing and production should start in December. After that it needs to register with the FDA in the UK and Thailand, before we can start producing the vaccine mid next year.”
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid19 – US infections “balloon”, world case total surpasses 40 million
“We were really hoping to crater the cases in preparation for a bad winter. We’ve done basically the opposite.”
New Covid-19 cases are again surging in many countries. Globally, the number of infected people exceeded 40 million as of last night with new infections starting to accelerate again. Today the total number of confirmed cases around the world is 40,323,461. The number of total deaths remains at 1,118,826 and recovered patients at 30,135,040 (as of 4pm Thai time).
Notably, the death rate from Covid-19 is not rising as treatment for complicated cases continues to rapidly improve. The US, India, Russia, Brazil, the rest of South America, and parts of Europe and the UK, are the current ‘hot spots’ (below).
In the US, the nation’s top infectious disease doctor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says following public health measures is the way out of the crisis that has hobbled the economy, claimed thousands of lives and sickened millions.
“The predicted fall surge is here, and rising cases across the US appear to bear that out.”
The US is averaging more than 55,000 new cases a day, and 10 states reported their highest single-day cases counts last Friday. As of this morning, US time, there were more than 8.5 million cases and 219,674 coronavirus deaths, according to Worldometers.info
“The Covid-19 crisis would have to be ‘really, really bad’ to implement a national lockdown. Despite the climbing totals, a nationwide lockdown is not the way forward unless the pandemic gets “really, really bad.”
Tara Smith, a professor of epidemiology at Kent State University says the worst fears of rising cases, leading into winter, are being realised.
“We were really hoping to crater the cases in preparation for a bad winter. We’ve done basically the opposite.”
After hitting an all-time high in July, cases did drop significantly, but the US never reached a level where the public health system could truly get a handle on the outbreak or describe it as ‘contained’.
Now infections are on the rise again, driven by ballooning outbreaks across the country’s interior, especially in the Midwest, the Great Plains and the West.
Contributing to the rise is the return of students to schools and campuses across the country, puzzling resistance to social distancing and mask wearing recommendations, and more people spending time in restaurants and other indoor settings as the weather starts to cool down.
SOURCE: worldometers.info | nor.org
TABLE: worldometers.com
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
New Covid-19 restrictions imposed to tackle Europe’s second wave
Countries across Europe are imposing new restrictions as they grapple with a second major wave of Covid-19. Worldwide, the coronavirus has now infected more than 40 million people and been responsible for the deaths of more than 1 million. In Europe, Covid-19 deaths have surpassed 250,000, making up nearly a quarter of the coronavirus deaths in the world.
Whilst there has been a sharp uptick in new cases in parts of Europe, the death rate has remained relatively low, when compared with the first wave in April and May. But even the death rate has started creeping up over the past week.
Belgium has reported a sharp spike in cases. Just today, the country reported 9,138 new confirmed cases and 21 new Covid-19 related deaths. Cafes and restaurants have been closed for the past 4 weeks and there’s now a nightly curfew. But some restaurant and business owners criticise the government’s order.
“We don’t feel considered, and it hurt my heart… Everyone is in pain. It’s horrible.”
Switzerland was able to control the virus at the start of the outbreak, but has recently had a spike of Covid-19 cases. In the past week, coronavirus infections have doubled in the Alpine nation. The government imposed new restrictions, like a ban on public gatherings of more than 15 people. It’s also now mandatory to wear a face mask while at any indoor public spaces. In a statement, the government said the spike in cases is “worrying” and a concern for all age groups.
France ranks in the top 10 highest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases. On Saturday, the country announced it had 32,400 new infections. Over the weekend, the government imposed a nightly curfew on 9 cities, including Paris.
Italy, which had the first major Covid-19 outbreak, is now experiencing a second wave and has imposed restrictions again like bans on public gatherings. The Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte says “We cannot waste time.”
Active Covid-19 Cases in Switzerland
Active Covid-19 Cases in Belgium
Active Covid-19 Cases in France
Active Covid-19 Cases in Italy
