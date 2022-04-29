Phuket is a fantastic destination for those dreaming of a fun, tropical holiday. The island offers stunning natural beauty, golden beaches, lively nightlife, delicious food, and interesting culture, making it a dreamy location for many travellers. A perfect trip requires the perfect place to stay, but Phuket is well-known as one of the most expensive places to visit in Thailand, so can you travel to the island on a budget? Thankfully, although Phuket has transformed into a pricey destination, it’s still dotted with excellent budget hostels.

If you’re looking for a real bang for your buck, this list is for you! Here are 3 of the top hostels in Phuket for a wonderful, budget-friendly holiday.

Top 3 Hostels in Phuket

Eco Hostel Phuket is a stylish hostel located near the Old Town area, opposite the old Phuket bus station. The area around the hostel might not be very attractive, but you can walk to the Old Town streets and nearby markets easily. Additionally, if you want to catch the ferry to Phi Phi Island, this hostel can be a great base as it’s only a 10-minute drive away from Rassada Pier.

The hostel is set within a 4-storey shophouse, with female dorms, mixed dorms, and private 3-bedrooms. It also has a café on the ground floor, which is a nice place to enjoy some coffee or meet like-minded travellers. Every part of the hostel is spotless, and it has a welcoming, cosy vibe.

Pricing: Start from approx. 250 Baht to 1,916 per night.

Address: 156/44 Phang Nga Road, Phuket Town, Phuket 83000.

Boasting lovely, fairy-lit gardens, street-art graffiti, and comfortable capsule-style bunks, Sleepy Station is an exciting, affordable hostel. It’s located just a 10-minute walk away from the stunning Kata Beach, while Patong is only a 15-minute drive away. While the hostel is close enough to Phuket’s nightlife spot, it’s still idyllic enough to let you have a peaceful stay. You can enjoy some excellent cocktails in the hostel’s bar. In addition, the hostel also offers Jenga, darts, a PlayStation, and more in its common area.

The capsule-style bunk beds come with privacy curtains, lockers, and plugs, allowing you to enjoy privacy and security at an affordable price. The rooms and beds are all clean and comfy, so you can relax and rest well after a long day of exploring Phuket.

Pricing: Start from approx. 150 Baht to 450 Baht per night.

Address: 27/11 Kade Kwan Road, Kata, Phuket 83100.

The Memory at On On is the oldest hotel in Phuket, dating back to 1927. It appeared in the 2000 movie, The Beach, as a run-down budget Bangkok hostel. Today, the hostel has been beautifully restored. Its interior has been renovated to create cute boutique private rooms and dorms. Also, its Sino-Portuguese facade now looks more elegant than ever. The rooms are all nicely decorated and feature modern amenities to ensure a comfortable stay.

Conveniently located in Old Phuket Town, there are numerous attractions within walking distance. The Phuket Trickeye Museum and Phuket Sunday Night Market are all within a 10-minute walk. Moreover, the Shire of the Serene Light and Phuket Centre Tour are close by as well.

Pricing: Start from approx. 865 Baht to 3,602 Baht per night.

Address: 19 Phang-Nga Rd., Talad Yai, Phuket Town, Phuket 83000.

Needless to say, Phuket is full of fantastic budget hostels. Whether you want to party and meet fellow travellers or you just need a place to rest after exploring the island, there will always be a hostel to fit your needs and budget.

