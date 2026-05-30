4 Bangkok areas where condo rent is under ฿10,000 a month and still near the BTS/MRT

Bangkok Has Affordable Condos Near the BTS and MRT. Rents from under 10,000 baht a month.

Everyone who’s searched for a Bangkok condo for the first time comes away with the same mild horror. Sukhumvit, Asok, Thong Lo, you’re looking at 20,000 baht a month before you’ve even filtered for furnished.

Some listings say 35,000 like it’s completely normal. And for a moment, you genuinely wonder if living in this city on a regular salary is just not something people do.

It is. You’re just searching in the wrong postcodes.

There are neighbourhoods in Bangkok that most expats scroll straight past — not because they’re bad, but because the BTS and MRT lines only got there recently, and the mental map hasn’t caught up. Live in the right one and you’re on the rail network, you have a life around you, and you’re paying a fraction of what your colleagues pay closer to the centre. Here are four worth knowing about.

Bang Sue–Taopoon: The One That’s About to Get Expensive

When people hear Bang Sue, they think of the new central station — that enormous government-backed transport hub that was announced so many times it almost became a running joke. But here’s what actually matters: Bang Sue and Taopoon are where the MRT Blue Line and Purple Line meet.

That interchange means you can reach Ratchada, Silom, or the older parts of the city without a car, and hop the Purple Line north into Nonthaburi without thinking twice. The connectivity is genuinely good — it just doesn’t have the brand recognition of the Sukhumvit corridor yet.

Rent for a one-bedroom in a well-located project near the station — think Niche Pride Taopoon or Ideo Mobi Bangsue — runs roughly 10,000–14,000 baht a month, furnished. For context, the same budget on BTS Sukhumvit gets you something smaller, older, or both.

The neighbourhood still has the texture of an older Bangkok district. Real wet markets, decades-old noodle shops, the kind of street food priced for people who actually live here rather than visit. That’s either a selling point or not, depending on who you are — but it does mean your cost of living outside rent stays low.

One honest caveat: some sois are still narrow and road traffic is heavy during rush hour. If the condo you’re looking at isn’t genuinely close to the station, the commute gets harder fast. Check the walking distance yourself — don’t just take the developer’s word for “near MRT.”

Best for: People working around Phra Nakhon, Dusit, or Vibhavadi who want rail access without the central Bangkok price tag.

Talat Phlu: Silom Commute, Thonburi Rent

This one surprises people. From Talat Phlu station, you can ride BTS directly to Silom in a handful of stops — no transfers, no fuss. But the rent gap between there and here is significant enough to feel like a different city.

A good one-bedroom within 500 metres of the station in Talat Phlu typically runs 9,000–12,000 baht a month, fully furnished. For the same price in the Silom–Sathon corridor, you’d be looking at something considerably smaller or considerably older.

The area has a character that’s hard to manufacture. The markets sell actual food to actual residents. The restaurants are the ones locals come back to, not the ones staged for Instagram. It’s quieter, less congested, and if you need a mall, The Mall Tha Phra is nearby without requiring you to fight through Siam.

There’s also a slow wave of change happening — independent cafés, co-working spots, younger residents figuring out what Thonburi can be. Prices haven’t moved the way they have on the eastern side of the city. They will eventually. Right now, you’re ahead of that curve.

If your work is on the Sukhumvit side or around Phram Ram 9, the commute adds time — you’re crossing the river and going against a long diagonal. Worth doing a real-time test during morning rush before you commit.

Best for: People working in Silom, Sathon, or anywhere on the Thonburi side who prefer a neighbourhood feel over a tower-block lifestyle.

Min Buri: The Biggest Room for the Smallest Price

Min Buri used to have a reputation for being far. That reputation isn’t entirely wrong — if your office is in the western business districts, the commute is real and you should know that going in. But for the right person, this neighbourhood does something none of the others can match on price.

Furnished condos here start from around 5,000–7,000 baht a month, and the rooms are bigger. Noticeably bigger. The kind of square footage that would cost double elsewhere in the city.

The Pink Line (Min Buri–Khae Rai) has changed the commuting picture considerably, connecting the area into the wider network without requiring a car. Day-to-day living costs track low: a proper meal for 40–60 baht is still findable here, wet markets are plentiful, and if you cook at home your monthly spend drops by more than you’d expect.

The honest trade-off: if you’re heading to Silom or Sathon every morning, you’re looking at over an hour in peak hours. Min Buri makes the most sense for people who work on the eastern side of the city, work from home, or are genuinely prioritising saving money over convenience.

Some pockets of the neighbourhood still rely on motorbike taxis for the last stretch. If you’re not used to that as a daily habit, factor it in.

Best for: People working in Lat Krabang, Suvarnabhumi, or the EEC zone — and freelancers or remote workers who want to significantly reduce their monthly outgoings.

Lat Krabang: Cheap, Quiet, and Closer to the Airport Than You Think

Lat Krabang isn’t just the area around KMITL. It has a second dimension that makes it genuinely interesting for a specific kind of expat.

The neighbourhood sits on the Airport Rail Link — the line that runs from Suvarnabhumi into Phaya Thai, stopping at Makkasan along the way. If your work involves that corridor, or you travel frequently, or your office is near Phaya Thai, Phetchaburi, or Asok, the location works better than most people assume.

Rent is the lowest of the four areas here: furnished one-bedrooms from around 5,500–7,000 baht a month, with the space and condition that price point rarely buys elsewhere in Bangkok. The surrounding community is built for people who live here, not for incoming renters — which keeps food, groceries, and daily costs proportionally low.

The industrial estates and expanding EEC zone in the wider area mean the local job market is broader than outsiders often realise, and international companies in manufacturing and logistics have a significant presence.

What to know going in: the Airport Rail Link is the main line through here, and during peak hours it carries both commuters and travellers heading to Suvarnabhumi, which can make it crowded and slower than expected. Getting to the western side of the city daily is a genuine ask. And nightlife options are sparse — which is either irrelevant or a dealbreaker depending on your priorities.

Best for: People working at Suvarnabhumi, in industrial estates, or in the EEC corridor — and expats with their own car or a remote setup who want the lowest possible rent without sacrificing a liveable environment.

So Which One Is Right for You

Start with where you work, not where you want to live. Bangkok is a city where two or three stops in the wrong direction can add 45 minutes to your commute without anyone warning you. Run the actual journey during rush hour before you sign anything.

Check list before decision.

Working Silom or Sathon → Talat Phlu is your most direct answer

→ Talat Phlu is your most direct answer Working Phra Nakhon, Dusit, or Vibhavadi → Bang Sue–Taopoon makes the most sense

→ Bang Sue–Taopoon makes the most sense Working eastern Bangkok → Min Buri or Lat Krabang, depending on your budget

→ Min Buri or Lat Krabang, depending on your budget Working Suvarnabhumi or EEC → Lat Krabang, without much question

Bangkok doesn’t have one price. It has one price that gets all the attention and several others that most people never look for. The city is bigger and more liveable on a normal budget than the Sukhumvit listings would have you believe.

If you’re ready to actually start searching, FazWaz has one of the most complete listings of Bangkok condos for rent, real photos, real prices, across all four neighbourhoods and beyond. Worth a look before you commit to anything.

<br />

