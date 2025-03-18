Your guide to obtaining a work visa in Thailand

Image by jcomp via Freepik

We all know that Thailand is a tourist magnet, with more than 35 million people visiting the country in 2024. But did you know that it’s also a hotspot for digital nomads, retirees , and corporate professionals looking to make a living? If you’re one of them, then there’s one crucial thing you need to sort out, and that is your work visa.

Getting a work visa in Thailand isn’t as simple as showing up with a CV. The process involves multiple steps, from securing the right type of visa to obtaining a work permit. Not to mention keeping up with immigration rules once you’re here. But with a little preparation (and the right support), it’s completely manageable.

If you’re planning to start a business in Thailand, join an existing company, or work as a freelancer, here’s our simple guide on how to get your work visa sorted, minus the bureaucratic headache.

Who needs a work visa in Thailand?

All non-Thai citizens who plan to work in Thailand need to obtain a work visa. This visa is a requirement to apply for a work permit and extension of stay. It applies to people who are exempt from obtaining a Thai tourist visa, too.

It’s worth noting that Thailand has a broad definition of “work,” so when deciding whether you need a work permit, err on the side of caution. Even if you’re only consulting on a project or doing voluntary or part-time work, you may still need the proper documentation to avoid legal issues.

Moreover, certain professions, such as hairdressing and tour guiding, are off limits for foreigners. This means that the work you’re planning to do in Thailand must comply with Thai labour laws.

What are the different types of work visas in Thailand?

Non-Immigrant Visa

A Non-Immigrant Visa is the standard visa required for foreigners who wish to work in Thailand, which can be obtained once you secure a job. There are several types of Non-Immigrant Visa.

The first one is the Non-Immigrant B Visa (Business Visa). This is the typical option for most foreigners employed by a Thai company or looking to do business in the country. It gives you an initial 90-day stay, which can be extended to a year once your work permit is approved.

For investors, the Non-Immigrant B-A Visa (Business Approved Visa) is an option. If you’re putting money into a Thai business, the company can help process this visa on your behalf. It’s valid for a year but isn’t issued as often as the B Visa, as approval is at the embassy’s discretion.

There’s also the Non-Immigrant IB Visa, issued to people working on projects approved by Thailand’s Board of Investment (BOI). These projects typically contribute to the country’s economic development.

For journalists, filmmakers, and digital media professionals, the Non-Immigrant M Visa is the right fit. Additional approvals from Thai authorities may be needed, depending on the nature of the work.

Long-Term Resident (LTR) Visa

In addition to the Non-Immigrant Visa, you can work in Thailand by obtaining a Long-Term Resident (LTR) Visa. The Thai government created this visa to attract ‘high-potential’ individuals, and it comes with a range of benefits.

The LTR Visa grants up to 10 years of residency, with a renewable 5-year multiple-entry visa. You can also enjoy fast-track immigration clearance at Thai international airports, reduced reporting requirements with annual check-ins instead of every 90 days, tax exemptions on foreign-sourced income, and simplified work permit and immigration procedures.

Moreover, unlike other work visas, LTR Visa holders are not subject to foreign employee quota regulations, so it’s easier to work for Thai companies. And highly skilled professionals can get a flat 17% income tax rate.

Like the Non-Immigrant Visa, the LTR Visa comes in a few categories:

Wealthy Global Citizens: For those with at least $1 million in assets who want to make Thailand their luxury base.

Wealthy Pensioners: Retirees over 50 with passive income or a solid pension plan.

Work-From-Thailand Professionals: Digital nomads and remote workers employed by overseas companies.

Highly-Skilled Professionals: Experts working in targeted industries, from tech to biotech.

LTR Visa holders can bring their family members, including a spouse, parents, children, and any other legal dependents.

With its flexibility, financial incentives, and long-term security, the LTR Visa remains one of Thailand’s most attractive residency options for professionals, retirees, and high-net-worth individuals.

Smart Visa Type S

If you’re a startup entrepreneur or an innovator looking to build businesses in Thailand’s priority industries, you might qualify for a Smart Visa. However, your business needs to fall under one of Thailand’s targeted industries, including automotive industry, electronics industry, affluent tourism industry, and digital technologies, among others.

With a Smart Visa Type S, you can stay in Thailand for 2 years with the possibility of an extension. You can also enjoy special privileges like fast-track service at select international airports in Thailand and skipping the work permit process altogether.

Alternative visa types

For digital nomads, Thailand released the Destination Thailand Visa (DTV) in 2024. Also known as Thailand’s digital nomad visa, the DTV is a five-year programme designed for remote workers, freelancers, and digital nomads.

While the visa itself is valid for five years, each entry allows a stay of up to 180 days. If you wish to stay longer, you can extend it for an additional six months.

Is a work visa and a work permit the same?

This is a common mistake that many foreigners make. A work visa and a work permit are two separate things. Although the non-immigrant visa is issued for work purposes, it doesn’t allow you to work on its own. To legally live and work in Thailand, you must obtain a work permit and apply for an extension of stay after entering the country.

What is the application process like?

Now for the fun part: paperwork. Here’s what you’ll need to get a work visa in Thailand.

Application process for the SMART VISA

Step 1: Apply for qualification endorsement

Before applying for a Smart Visa, you must get your qualifications endorsed. Submit an online application along with supporting documents to prove your business fits within Thailand’s targeted industries. This process involves certification from relevant government agencies, such as the National Innovation Agency or the Digital Economy Promotion Agency.

Step 2: Wait for endorsement approval

Once submitted, your application will be reviewed. If additional documents are needed, you will be notified. The approval process can take several weeks, so plan accordingly. Once approved, you will receive a qualification endorsement letter, which is valid for 60 days.

Step 3: Apply for the Smart Visa

With your endorsement letter, apply for a Smart Visa either:

In Thailand: At the One Stop Service Center for Visa and Work Permit (OSS) in Bangkok.

Overseas: At a Royal Thai Embassy/Consulate via the Thai E-Visa system.

Documents required include your passport (with at least two blank pages), a completed visa application form, proof of funds (at least 600,000 baht for individuals and 180,000 baht per dependent), and valid health insurance covering your stay. If applying overseas, notify the Smart Visa Unit in advance so they can forward your endorsement letter to the selected embassy.

Step 4: Pay the visa fee and receive your visa

The Smart Visa processing fee is approximately 10,000 baht per year of stay. For example, a visa valid for one year and four months will cost 20,000 baht. Payment is made to the consular officer at the time of visa issuance. Fees may vary depending on the embassy and exchange rates.

Step 5: Verify your visa details and report to authorities

Upon arrival in Thailand, check your visa stamp for accuracy. You must also send a copy of your E-Visa and arrival stamp to the Smart Visa Unit. Smart Visa holders must report their status annually and renew their visa before it expires.

Yes, the process can be tedious and time-consuming. But if you join the TDPK’s Global Startup Programme, you can skip the hassle and get fast-tracked for a two-year Smart Visa Type ‘S.’

Application process for the LTR Visa

Step 1: Submit your application

You can submit your application by registering online and uploading all necessary documents for the qualification endorsement.

Step 2: Get your qualifications endorsed

Once your application is in, it goes through a review process by various government agencies, including the BOI and the Department of Consular Affairs. This takes about 20 working days, but if additional documents are requested, delays may occur. It’s worth noting that whatever decision they make is final and there will be no appeals.

Step 3: Visa issuance

If your application is approved, you’ll get a notification to submit more details for pre-approval, which takes 1 to 3 working days. After that, you’ll receive a qualification endorsement letter that allows you to schedule your visa appointment at a Thai embassy or consulate abroad or the One Stop Service Center for Visa and Work Permit in Bangkok.

You have 60 days from the letter’s issuance date to collect your visa. The processing fee for a 10-year multiple-entry visa is 50,000 baht per person if collected in Thailand. If collected at a Thai embassy or consulate overseas, the fee may be significantly higher due to currency exchange rates.

Step 4: Obtain your Work Permit (if you plan to work in Thailand)

If you’re taking up employment in Thailand, you’ll need a work permit. You may get it by applying through the LTR Visa system right after getting your visa or before your job starts. The process takes 3 to 5 working days.

Once approved, you’ll need to pick it up at the Department of Employment in Bangkok. The fee is 3,000 baht per year to maintain the permit.

While the work permit request is still being processed, LTR Visa holders are temporarily allowed to work in Thailand. However, those under the Work-From-Thailand Professionals category will not receive a work permit since they are working remotely for foreign employers rather than a Thai company.

The application process for the LTR Visa is straightforward, but actually obtaining it is another story. The simplest way to secure one is through TDPK’s LTR Visa programme.

Tips for a hassle-free application

Applying for a work visa in Thailand is simple as long as you know what to expect. Here’s how to keep the process smooth and stress-free:

1. Double-check your documents

Thai bureaucracy is meticulous, and a missing signature or outdated form can mean delays, extra trips to the immigration office, or even a rejected application. Make sure every document is in order before submitting.

2. Stay on top of visa renewals

Overstaying your visa comes with hefty fines and, in worst-case scenarios, can get you blacklisted from Thailand. Set reminders for renewal deadlines so you don’t find yourself scrambling at the last minute.

3. Consider working with True Digital Park (TDPK)

If the application process feels overwhelming, True Digital Park (TDPK) can save you time and hassle by handling the process for you. As Thailand’s largest hub for startups and international professionals, TDPK not only provides world-class workspaces but also makes it easier for foreigners to get their work visa sorted.

The visa programmes TDPK offers are as follows:

Global Startup Programme

This programme will help you obtain the two-year Smart Visa Type ‘S,’ which is designed for international entrepreneurs looking to start or expand their businesses in Thailand. To qualify, you must have a company registered in Thailand.

In addition to the visa, this programme gives you access to legal expert consultation, networking opportunities, and potential funding through venture capital (VC) meetups.

As a participant, you will have the chance to pitch your ideas to investors. Moreover, it includes one year of co-working space at TDPK and its partner locations across Thailand.

Long-Term Resident (LTR) Visa

TDPK is an official certified agency (CA) approved by Thailand’s BOI. Therefore, they can guide you through the application process of LTR Visa from start to finish.

Getting a work visa in Thailand isn’t as daunting as it seems, but it does require patience and proper planning. Do your research, follow the process, and let TDPK help you. Soon enough, you’ll be working legally in Thailand.

For more information, visit True Digital Park’s website.

