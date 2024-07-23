Top 5 hospitals in Bangkok 2024

Image by WangXiNa from Freepik

Welcome to Bangkok, one of the most vibrant cities in the world. With its stunning skyline and bustling streets, it‘s a city like no other. It also happens to be one of the best places to receive medical care in the region. This is why we have compiled a list of the top 5 hospitals in Bangkok in 2024.

Now, for our assessment of the best places to be, should you ever require medical or even cosmetic assistance. Of course, given the sheer volume of public and private hospitals across Bangkok, we could not cover all of them; however, we did manage to compare 45 hospitals and comb through reports about service, patient safety and satisfaction, medical equipment, and more to pick out our top-rated hospitals in the capital.

After we dug a little deeper, filtered the good and bad reviews, and spoke to an industry insider to get their perspective, we concluded that the following are the 5 best hospitals in Bangkok where you’re guaranteed the best medical services (in no particular order).

Top 5 hospitals in Bangkok

#1 MedPark Hospital

Address: MedPark Hospital, 3333 Rama IV Rd, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

MedPark Hospital is a top choice among expats and international visitors thanks to its comprehensive services, personalised care plans, world-class facilities, and English-speaking staff. The hospital occupies a 25-storey building in the bustling business district of Rama IV Road, so it’s easily accessible from various parts of Bangkok such as 2 MRT stations: Queen Sirikit Convention Center Station and Khlongtoei Station.

MedPark Hospital was established from the cooperation of diverse healthcare professional fields; it is the collective creative endeavour of a team of doctors at every level of detail in genuine pursuit of patients’ health and well-being.

Partnering with specialists across over 40 medical fields works to the highest levels of safety and employs value-based care to look after patients in an ongoing manner consistent with individuals’ current life patterns. From blood cancer treatment to routine check-ups, MedPark Hospital offers comprehensive medical services under one roof.

MedPark at full operation, the hospital can service 300 outpatients in their examination rooms and have space for 550 inpatients, with 130 of those being intensive care beds. The hospital has invested in cutting-edge equipment like PET-CT, MRI3 Tesla, SPECT-CT, Nuclear Medicine, and Radiation Therapy (LINAC machine) to ensure top-notch medical care. They even have a Bone Marrow Transplant, IVF Clinic and Hybrid Operating Theater. With all this high-tech equipment and highly qualified medical professionals, MedPark Hospital can provide advanced treatment options to their patients.

#2 Sikarin Hospital

Address: Sikarin Hospital, 976 Lasalle Rd, Bang Na Tai, Bang Na, Bangkok 10260, Thailand

If you are looking for a combination of highly trained specialists, world-class services, and advanced medical technology, Sikarin Hospital should be your top choice. This 240-bed, relatively unknown hospital on the Eastern side of Bangkok has been providing patients with comprehensive medical care for more than 27 years.

It boasts various specialized centres, from cardiology and orthopaedics to plastic and cosmetic surgery. All of these specialized centres are equipped with the most modern and advanced medical technologies. All treatments are performed by experienced and skilled specialists who have received continuous training and stay up to date with the latest medical advancements.

Sikarin Hospital also offers hotel-style rooms, suites with VIP options, translation services, and round-the-clock care – all for the convenience and comfort of their patients. Upon entering the hospital, you will immediately feel its calm and welcoming atmosphere, which helps to make it a little less stressful when you’re about to undergo treatment.

It is worth mentioning that this hospital is accredited by the prestigious Joint Commission International (JCI), so standards and practices are benchmarked against the top US hospitals. In addition, it is also certified by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO 9001:2008) and the Hospital Accreditation of Thailand.

As a centre of excellence, this hospital is not only popular among local patients, but also international patients from all around the globe. Andrew Waters of MyMediTravel stated,

“Among other leading hospitals in Bangkok, Sikarin Hospital appears to be the favourite with both domestic and foreign patients. Most of our patients who had treatments there, ranging from coronary angioplasty to breast augmentation, are all extremely satisfied with the outcome and the service received. This shows just how well the hospital treats its patients and how they put 100% into their service, every time, without fail. We’ve not had a single review that hasn’t been 5 stars – that says it all for us.”

#3 Kamol Hospital

Address: Kamol Hospital, 1223 Lat Phrao 94 Alley, Khwaeng Phlabphla, Wang Thonglang Bangkok 10310

Led by the world-renowned Dr. Kamol Pansritum, Kamol Hospital is one of the largest dedicated cosmetic hospitals in Thailand, if not the world. Accredited by the Joint Commission International (JCI), this hospital is particularly popular for its world-class sex reassignment surgery and is known for its continuous support for the transgender community. People from all around the world travel to this hospital to undergo sex reassignment surgery.

Dr. Kamol Pansintrum himself has performed over 5,000 successful gender confirmation surgeries and more than 10,000 related surgical procedures for both trans-human beings. He is considered the go-to surgeon for numerous Thai celebrities seeking elective treatments.

Along with his team of talented medical professionals, Dr. Kamol is ready to make anyone’s cosmetic dreams become reality.

For the well-being of its patients, the hospital was designed with elegance, with a comfortable and luxurious room to high-tech operating theatres.

We spoke to a former gender reassignment patient, who wished to remain anonymous, and she stated that choosing this hospital and surgeon was the best decision she’d ever made, even going as far as to say that she could not wait to go back for her breast augmentation procedure.

With their mission to provide the most efficient and effective treatments and services, they are committed to continuous training, improvement, and innovation to provide new and advanced techniques for cosmetic surgery to meet the needs of their ever-growing clients. From all the reports and reviews we combed through, we have seen nothing but praise for this hospital.

Address: PMG Hospital, 280 Rama 2 Rd, Samae Dam, Bang Khun Thian, Bangkok 10150

Located in Samae Dam, Bang Khun Thian. The hospital treats more than 10,000 local patients each year. Focusing on offering one of the best prices in Bangkok PMG Hospital’s core missions are ‘P’ for Professional, ‘M’ for Medical Standards, and ‘G’ for Good Health and Longevity

At PMG Hospital, their mission is to provide excellent and safe services for both Thai and Foreign patients, while continually striving to improve the satisfaction of patients, employees, and doctors. They are dedicated to extending their scope of services to meet the market needs in a suitable budget. Further, they are committed to promoting education and training for all personnel to enhance their service and skill set. With a determined will to help people, PMG stands for Praram2 Medical Group, a general hospital founded in 1994 by Dr. Witoon and Dr. Mali Wirojskoolchai. It has a capacity of 109 beds and a message from their team that states: “We deliver health care and innovation that is excellent for both domestic and international patients at all levels”.

#5 Bumrungrad International Hospital

Bumrungrad International Hospital is not only the biggest hospital in Thailand and Southeast Asia but also the first hospital in Asia to receive international accreditation from JCI in 2002. On top of that, the hospital was the first of over 800 hospitals in Thailand to receive the Hospital Accreditation of Thailand and is the first hospital in the world outside of the United States to achieve the Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA). Bumrungrad International Hospital is also the first in Asia to have the Managing Infection Risk (MIR) Standard developed by DNV GL. In addition to its accreditations, the hospital has a long list of awards as well, including the 2018 Medical Tourism Hospital of the Year in the Asia Pacific, Most Trusted Hospital in Thailand 2018, Hospital of the Year 2018, and much more. The hospital truly strives to improve the health of its community and beyond by pioneering research and treatments and providing world-class medical care.

With the hospital’s stellar achievement, patients can be comfortable in the knowledge, that choosing Bumrungrad International Hospital means they will receive the best treatment and services. The hospital has been called a “one-stop” centre for medical services since 2007. For instance, Bumrungrad provides in-house lab testing, so almost all medical tests are done at the hospital and can be completed in less than an hour. Thanks to this, you do not have to wait weeks to get the results of your tests.

The hospital has 47 speciality centres and clinics, including a digestive disease (GI) centre, cancer centre, orthopaedic centre, and paediatrics centre to name a few. Each of these centres is armed with the most modern and advanced medical technology. Take the cancer centre, for example. This centre uses the da Vinci System to perform robot-assisted prostate cancer and kidney cancer surgery.

As the largest private hospital in Southeast Asia, Bumrungrad International Hospital has over 4,800 employees, over 1,200 physicians and dentists (many of whom obtained international certification and training), and more than 900 nurses. It has 580 luxurious inpatient beds and it can cater to 5,500 outpatients a day. The hospital treats more than 1.1 million patients annually, with more than 520,000 of them arriving from over 190 countries across the globe. But beware, they charge a pretty penny for this added luxury!

Other worthy mentions that didn’t make our top 5 include Bangkok Hospital Bangkok (extravagant but not as good as Bumrungrad), Mission Hospital (great value but the hospital lacks somewhat compared to the others) and Samitivej Hospital (great location but that wasn’t enough to make the grade).

But judge for yourself – if you need to visit a Bangkok hospital any time soon, do your research and choose the one most suitable for the procedure you require. Our review is more of a general insight.

There are many, many specialist facilities in the Capital and you’ll also realize that the specialist surgeons are not always associated with just one hospital, so you may wish to focus your research on the individuals and not the facility itself. Or, save yourself the hassle of reaching out to all these medical providers directly, and use a free medical referral service, like MyMediTravel. In any case, stay safe and healthy in Bangkok and rest assured, you’ll be in good hands!

