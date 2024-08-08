Where to dine this Mother’s Day in Bangkok 2024

Special cake and chocolate for Mother's Day at Butter. Image via InterContinental Bangkok

Have you thought about how to make your mum feel special on Mother’s Day? With the day taking place on August 12 in Thailand, consider this your reminder that it’s time to start planning something nice for the mother figure in your life. If you’re not sure what to do yet, why not pick up a beautiful bouquet from one of Bangkok’s best florists and then make a reservation for a Mother’s Day meal to show her just how much she means to you? From leisurely brunches to luxurious dinners, we’ve rounded up a host of delightful restaurants in Bangkok where you can express your love and gratitude for your mama this Mother’s Day.

Top 10 places to eat this Mother’s Day in Bangkok

Royal Orchid Sheraton Bangkok

When: Friday, August 9 to Monday, August 12, from 12.00 to 21.00

Where: Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers Bangkok, 2 Charoen Krung 30, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500

How much:

990++ THB (International Lunch Buffet) / 1,800++ (BBQ Seafood Dinner) / 2,500 net per person (Sunday Brunch)

1,988++ THB per set (Giorgio’s Italian Restaurant)

1,988++ THB for 2 persons / 3,7976++ THB for 4 persons (Thara Thong)

Royal Orchid Sheraton has prepared various Mother’s Day specials in its restaurants. First up, the hotel’s Feast Restaurant offers a Come 4 Pay 3 deal for lunch, BBQ dinner, and Sunday Brunch. The buffet features everything you could ever want, from seafood on ice to international dishes.

However, if your mum has a taste for Italian cuisine, head over to Giorgio’s Italian Restaurant. Here, you can savour a delightful sharing set menu filled with authentic Italian flavours and show your love for your mama in style. Highlights of the menu include marinated scallops, olive oil sorbet, a cream of pumpkin soup with an orange scent, black truffle perlage, roasted seabream in a sweet onion or Black Angus beef tenderloin, and chilled white chocolate Bavarois.

Lastly, for those who appreciate traditional Thai food, the hotel offers an exquisite experience at Thara Thong. They serve a fantastic set menu that features some of Thailand’s most delicious dishes, like Tom-Yum Goong, stir-fried chicken with cashew nuts, pomelo salad, and coconut ice cream. The menu is available daily from 18.00 to 21.00, but it’s best to arrive around 19.30. That way, you and your mum can eat while taking in an entertaining Thai cultural performance like ‘Khon’ or Masked Dance Dram.

Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit

When: Monday, August 12, from 12.00 to 15.00

Where: 57th Street, Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit, 2 Sukhumvit Soi 57, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110

How much: 1,499 THB net per person before August 8 and 1,799 THB net per person after. Mums dine free with three paying guests.

Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit’s 57th Street offers a carefully crafted Mother’s Day lunch buffet that includes fresh seafood on ice, as well as Thai and international cuisine. For the Thai dishes, the restaurant’s Executive Chef has prepared something special, such as deep-fried sea bass served with a spicy herb salad and steamed freshwater prawns.

With delicious food, a lovely atmosphere, and friendly service, Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit is the perfect place to spend quality time and share laughs, just like at home. The best part? Mum dines for free with three paying guests, so gather the whole family to celebrate together!

Movenpick BDMS Wellness Resort Bangkok

When:

Monday, August 12, from noon to 15.00 (Nourish Restaurant)

Friday, August 9 to Monday, August 12, from noon to 14.30 and 17.30 to 22.30 (Khum Hom Restaurant)

Where: Nourish Restaurant and Khum Hom Restaurant, Movenpick BDMS Wellness Resort Bangkok, 2 Witthayu Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 1033

How much: 1,700++ THB per person (Nourish Restaurant)

What better way to show your love for Mum than by treating her to a delicious feast? Head over to the Nourish Restaurant at Movenpick BDMS Wellness Resort in Bangkok, find a comfy spot in the airy space, and dig into a sumptuous Mother’s Day buffet brunch. Expect six top-notch signature dishes made fresh just for you and your mum, as well as a half lobster for all adults. Plus, there’s Swiss cheese fondue, seafood on ice, and freshly made sushi and sashimi.

As a special gift, all mums will receive a hoya plant to take home. There are also fun activities lined up for the kids, and after brunch, everyone can enjoy access to the resort’s saltwater pool surrounded by beautiful tropical gardens.

Craving modern Thai cuisine instead? Check out Khum Hom Restaurant. Chef Ian Kittichai serves up expertly crafted dishes from all four regions of Thailand this Mother’s Day. Everyone will get a complimentary welcome drink, and if mums are dining with two or more guests, they’ll be treated to Khum Hom’s signature dessert as well.

Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park

When: Saturday, August 10 to Monday, August 12, from 11.30 to 14.30 and 18.00 to 22.30

Where: Xin Tian Di, 22nd Floor, Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park, 952 Rama IV Rd, Suriya Wong, Bangkok 10500

How much: 1,280++ THB per person (Mom’s Heartfelt Feast) / 16,800++ THB per set for 10 persons (Mother’s Day Feast of Love)

Who can resist the deliciousness of authentic Cantonese cuisine? Grab a table at the elegant Xin Tian Di Restaurant Bangkok and choose from two exquisite set menus: Mom’s Heartfelt Feast and Mother’s Day Feast of Love. Each menu offers flavourful dishes, including Xin Tian Di’s famously delicious Peking Duck.

To make the experience even sweeter, both menus include complimentary Jasmine tea and Chrysanthemum tea to sip on as you savour your meal. And for those who prefer more options, there’s also a special Mother’s Day À La Carte Menu available.

The Landmark Bangkok

When: Sunday, August 11 and Monday, August 12

Where: The Landmark Bangkok, 138 Sukhumvit Rd, Khwaeng Khlong Toei, Khet Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110,

How much: 2,200 THB net per person (Atrium) / 1,150++ THB per person (All You Can Eat Cantonese Dim Sum) / 14,888++ per set of 10 persons (Special Mother’s Day Chinese Set Menu)

The beautifully-lit Atrium at The Landmark Bangkok is a stunning place to celebrate Mother’s Day. But it’s their vast international brunch buffet that will make the day feel extra special. Enjoy tasty dishes from all around the globe while soaking in the lovely scent of jasmine flowers – your mum will certainly feel your love for her.

However, if Chinese cuisine sounds more appealing, then visit Sui Sian, the hotel’s very own Chinese restaurant. You can dive into an all-you-can-eat feast of Cantonese Dim Sum. It includes unlimited servings of delicious dishes such as Peking Duck and Suckling Pigs, along with free-flowing Chinese tea to wash it all down.

For those planning a bigger celebration, it’s easy to make the day even more memorable. Host a gathering with up to ten family members or friends (and, of course, their mums, too) for a special Mother’s Day Chinese Set Menu that includes a bottle of House Wine.

Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel

When: Saturday, August 10 to Saturday, August 17 (dates depend on the specific venue)

Where: Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel, 155 Rajadamri Road, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

How much: Start from 1,250++ THB per set

Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel is all set to celebrate the special women in your life with a variety of delicious events and fun promotions. On August 12 (and Sunday Brunch on August 11), when you take your mum out for a meal, each restaurant at this Bangkok hotel will surprise her with special Mother’s Day gifts.

You can kick off the festivities early by enjoying a Sunday Brunch on August 11, where your mum might even get to take home a lovely Jasmine tree. At Café Wolseley Bangkok, there’s an amazing 4-course menu waiting for you. You can choose from refreshing mocktails or enjoy a glass of champagne, and as an extra treat, your mum will receive some delightful Macarons to take home. If Italian food is what you’re after, Biscotti Restaurant is the place to be. Here, you can treat your family to a mouthwatering feast while your mum gets a Pasta Kit as a special gift, too.

Craving Thai food? Dive into authentic traditional flavours with a special family-style menu crafted by the chefs at Samrub Samrub Thai at Thai Spice Market. For something different, take your mum out for South American cuisine at Guilty Bangkok, where they offer a special à la carte dinner and give away Small Rocher treats for mums this Mother’s Day. In addition, Japanese food is also available at the hotel’s Shintaro Restaurant. Enjoy an authentic lunch set or à la carte dinner that includes a unique dessert menu—plus, your mum can bring home some Nerikiri!

InterContinental Bangkok

When: Thursday, August 1 to Monday, August 12 (dates depend on the specific venue)

Where: InterContinental Bangkok, 973 Phloen Chit Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

How much: Start from 950++ THB per person

InterContinental Bangkok offers a delightful Mother’s Day celebration with complimentary meals, drinks, and gifts for Mum. At Espresso, Mum dines for free with a group of four, featuring a lavish brunch or special lunch buffet. Summer Palace provides special set menus, while Balcony Lounge invites you to a peaceful afternoon tea where your mum’s treat is on the house.

Fireplace Grill and Bar Bangkok presents a special Mother’s Day family treat with Mum dining free in a group of four, along with hand garland gifts. SoCal offers a California-themed menu with complimentary cocktails or mocktails for all the mamas. Additionally, there are special edition cakes and chocolates, including blue butterfly coconut cake and smoked green tea chocolate pralines, available at Butter.

The Sukhothai Bangkok

When: Saturday, August 10, from 14.00 to 17.00 (Chocolate Buffet) and Monday, August 12, from 12.00 to 15.00 (Brunch)

Where: The Sukhothai Bangkok, 13/3 S Sathon Rd, Khwaeng Thung Maha Mek, Sathon, Bangkok 10120

How much: 3,900++ per person (brunch)

The Sukhothai Bangkok might be located on the bustling Sathon Road, but it feels like a world away with its serene atmosphere. And for Mother’s Day, this beautiful Bangkok hotel has two delightful offers that will surely impress Mum. First up is the Chocolate Buffet, an experience that promises to transport chocolate lovers into a sweet paradise. You and your mum can enjoy a selection of delectable chocolate treats at the hotel’s Lobby Salon.

Then, come back on Monday for a lavish brunch. Share stories with your mum while indulging in a seafood feast featuring mouthwatering items such as lobster, king crab, and fresh oysters. The brunch also includes delicious grilled selections like wagyu beef and tender lamb chops.

There will be various culinary stations showcasing dishes from different cuisines, including Japanese sushi and Indian curry. When you’re ready to wrap up your meal, be sure to check out the delightful cheese parade and make a stop at the impressive dessert table. As a lovely touch, every mum will receive a complimentary mocktail as a sweet souvenir of her Mother’s Day experience at the Sukhothai Bangkok.

Paii at The House on Sathorn

When: Friday, August 9 to Monday, August 12, from 14.30 to 17.30

Where: Paii, The House on Sathorn, W Bangkok, 106 N Sathon Rd, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500

How much: 2,500 THB net per person

We can’t think of a better way to celebrate the leading ladies in your life than with a royal tea party, and the elegant Paii at The House on Sathorn Bangkok is the perfect location for Mother’s Day. This whimsical spot has prepared an exquisite Mother’s Tea Time, which includes delectable treats, TWG tea, and cocktails.

And what’s a celebration without music? Enjoy live tunes that will elevate the entire experience and bring even more joy to the special occasion.

137 Pillars Suites & Residences

When: Saturday, August 10 to Monday, August 12, from 17.00 to 23.00

Where: Nimitr Restaurant & Rooftop Bar, 137 Pillars Suites & Residences, 59/1 Soi Sukhumvit 39, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110

Take the lift to the 27th floor of 137 Pillars Suites & Residences. There, you’ll find Nimitr Restaurant and Rooftop Bar, which offers a very special treat for your most beloved lady: any Thai dish she wants. Yep, you read that right. This special occasion is all about her preferences. The restaurant’s talented chef is ready to whip up any Thai dish your mama desires. From hard-to-find delicacies to popular classics, they aim to make her day truly unforgettable.

Our tip is to arrive early, so your mum can enjoy her meal while watching the magnificent sunset views over Bangkok. If you’re running late, don’t worry! The sparkling city lights at night create a stunning atmosphere as well.

Just a quick reminder: reservations are essential. You’ll need to book seven days in advance to ensure that Mum’s favourite dish is served just right.

Your mum has spent a lot of time taking care of others, so Mother’s Day is the perfect excuse to treat her to a fancy meal at the best restaurants in Bangkok. It’s her turn to be spoiled!

Latest Thaiger’s videos on restaurants that you should visit with your mom

Best Restaurants & Hangouts in Bangkok: Craft and Whisgars | Thaiger Taste

Bangkok’s Finest Rooftop Restaurant feat. Pastel | Thaiger Taste

Best Restaurants Bangkok ft. Nico’s Grill & Craft House

If you want to buy a sweet treat for your mum this Mother’s Day, check out our list of the top 5 cake shops in Bangkok.