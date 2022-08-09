Guides
Mother’s Day in Thailand 2022: 5 fun ways to pamper your mom
Mother’s Day is a great opportunity to show your appreciation and spend quality time with the person who raised you. Thailand celebrates mothers day on the 12th of August to commemorate the birthday of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit. So if you are looking for where to celebrate Mother’s day in Thailand, you have come to the perfect place. We have listed a variety of enjoyable ways to celebrate Mother’s Day in Bangkok so read on.
Go for a High Tea
Give your mother an unforgettable high-class experience by taking her to enjoy Mother’s Day High Tea at The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok. Spend a social afternoon with your mom munching on the delicious and savoury delicacy at Zest Bar & Terrace. Some of the Highlights include Special Chocolate Fondue, White Chocolate Crunch with Kalua Milk & Dusted with Golden Leaf and Tortilla Wrap with Marinated Lemon Chicken.
Date: Aug 8th-14th
Time: 12.00-18.00 Hrs.
THB 1,100++ (THB 1,295 Net)
2 hours of Free Flow Coffee & Tea
2 Complimentary Mocktails
Take her to a nice relaxing spa
Moms deserve the best! There is no better way to celebrate mothers day in Thailand than by taking her on a luxurious spa treatment.
You will be happy to know that Le Spa is offering a special Mother’s Day Spa Promotion delivering a variety of 60-minute Jasmine Oil Aroma for Hand or Feet Essential and Foot Massages. It’s a great opportunity for her to relax deeply and experience an extraordinary sense of wellness on her very special day.
Le Spa is on the 4th floor of Pullman Bangkok King Power. A five-minute walk from BTS SkyTrain Victory Monument Station.
Take her shopping
If you want to do the sweetest favour for your mom, you can take her on a shopping spree. It’s rare to find a mom that feels like she has had enough of shopping. Make this shopping excursion solely for your mother, and you can let her choose the items she wants.
Bangkok is filled with shopping malls. It has a wide variety of multi-level retail centres where you can get everything from the newest clothing to high-end accessories and books. Some of the recommended shopping malls to take your mom to are Icon Siam, CentralWorld, EmQuatier and Siam Paragon.
Treat her to a meal out
Why not take her out for an amazing, scrumptious dining experience? Bangkok offers so many fine classy restaurants to choose from. On top of that, some of the hotels are offering dining deals for Mother’s Day from classic Thai and indulgent Italian to international buffets and Cantonese delicacies.
At Dynasty’s all-you-can-eat dim sum lunch or dinner buffet, you can treat your mother to a special experience for a wallet-friendly price of just 988 net per person, plus a glass of drink or mocktail unique for all mums! This restaurant is located at Centara Grand at CentralWorld.
You can also go on a nice brunch with her at Colonnade Restaurant at The Sukhothai Bangkok. This restaurant will host a Mother’s Day brunch featuring some of the best favourites, including sushi, foie gras, fresh seafood, and Japanese delicacies.
Go to one of Bangkok’s fine parks
You may also take your mother to so many lovely parks in Bangkok. One of Bangkok’s finest parks is Lumphini Park. At this park, you and your mother can ride a swan boat around a gorgeous lake. You can also bring a picnic mat to sit and relax by the tree and watch the birds.
Queen Sirikit Park is also another nice park to visit with your mom. It has a botanical garden, a sculpted pond, and the Lotus and Water Lily Yard. Queen Sirikit Park was established in 1992 and was named after Queen Sirikit to honour her 60th birthday.
Bangkok has a lot to offer moms, whether they are foodies, spa lovers, or shopaholics. So take your mother out on this auspicious day to treat her and brighten her day.
