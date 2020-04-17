Lady Gaga’s Super Fan Creates Cover of “Stupid Love” Bangkok Version | The Thaiger

Entertainment
Lady Gaga’s Super Fan Creates Cover of “Stupid Love” Bangkok Version
Lady Gaga’s Super Fan Creates Cover of “Stupid Love” Bangkok Version Music Video to Raise Money for Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Light of COVID-19
When Lady Gaga released her new track “Stupid Love” alongside a psychedelic dance music video in February 2020, the world was thrilled for her comeback. Local fan Shade of GAGA took it to the next level by dressing up as the singer in full costume to create a cover video, “Stupid Love Bangkok Version (รักนะ… กรุงเทพ)”. In addition to expressing her love for her idol, Shade of GAGA also used the video as an opportunity to raise awareness and funds to help with Thailand’s efforts against COVID-19.
Every ‘share’ the video receives on social media translates to a THB 5 donation. Within the first 20 hours, Shade of GAGA’s video received 700 shares, worth THB 3,500, which the influencer rounded up to THB 5,000 to donate to the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute for its fight against COVID-19.
Shade of GAGA did not forget to thank her idol Lady Gaga on social media: “Thank you Lady Gaga for inspiring me to make the most of my life by giving back.”
Watch the video for “Stupid Love Bangkok Version (รักนะ… กรุงเทพ)”
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Still here, there and everywhere. The Beatles bringing joy 50 years after break-up.
BTS, Bangtan, RM, Jimin, V, Jin, Suga, J-Hope and Jungkook
The Beatles may have broken up 50 years ago, on April 10, 1970. But the music is still bringing happiness around the world, to the generation that were around when the Fab Four were at the pinnacle of their career, and to a new generations who are just making the happy discovery of their pop treasure-trove.
Hospital staff spin “Here Comes the Sun” on their PA system every time a Covid-19 patient is discharged. This is the routine at Mount Sinai South Nassau on New York’s Long Island, one of the hardest hit communities in the world.
Along with 18 year old Billy Eilish, Elton John and Stevie Wonder (and many, many others), a 77 year old Paul McCartney will play at next week’s “One World: Together at Home” online charity special.
Perhaps their anthem “Come Together”, could be reworked for the current situation – “Don’t Come Together”.
Even the unpolished “Yellow Submarine” has found an unlikely new audience as an intergenerational singalong, being sung by neighbours through windows, socially distant, but inextricably linked.
Their music lives on, in times of trouble.
At least the lack of traffic through THAT roadway crossing in London has allowed municipal workers to repaint the famous crosswalk near Abbey Road.
Their music invaded the US in 1964 when more than two-thirds of Americans still alive weren’t even born. In the UK the band had their first hit with “Love Me Do” in October 1962. So what’s behind their enduring half century legacy as a force in pop music?
They were prolific, they were talented, they were inventive, they had endearing, cheeky personalities. Their music was both tuneful and sometimes profound. They evolved. Their music is as diverse as “I Want To Hold Your Hand” (a pleasant 1960s euphemism for something probably more raunchy) to the psychedelic “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band”, all in a span of 3 years.
Their music somehow embodied the turbulent world events of the 1960s and even had the ultimate flower-power anthem, “All You Need is Love”.
Discovering The Beatles through younger eyes and ears is now widely available as the scratchy vinyl and flickering films of the era are now available in a single YouTube click. You can immerse yourself in documentaries, films and read about the struggles, triumphs, friendships, marriages, breakups and tragedies – still relevant.
It’s only in the last few years that any band has emerged to challenge the enormous world popularity of The Beatles. It only took 50 years, and it came from an unlikely corner of the pop music world – Kpop, the South Korean genre that has exploded onto the world stage in recent years in a technicolour pallet of vivid colour, catchy pop and slick production.
Another boyband, BTS (aka: Bangtao Boys or Bangtan Sonyeondan) has become a new force of joy and hope for a new generation eager to hear the same messages of love, hope and youthful frailty. BTS are RM, Jimin, V, Jin, Suga, J-Hope and Jungkook.
The Beatles were the first band in the world to have three consecutive Number One albums in the Billboard charts in one year. BTS become only the second band in the world to achieve the same result, last year – three Number One albums on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart.
The comparisons haven’t been lost on the young South Koreans who even channeled The Beatles’ first appearance on American TV screens when the Fab Four appeared on the Ed Sullivan Show (that was on February 9, 1964). BTS performed in the same TV studio half a century later in 2019 on the “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”.
Of course BTS are able to take advantage of the massive reach offered by social media but are also competing against thousands of new acts that have the same worldwide access to reach out to fans, a very different situation from the 1960s when The Beatles had less ‘competition’.
The BTS ‘Army’ (the band’s hugely loyal world fandom) is no-less enthusiastic and are doing their bit to support South Korea’s battles against the coronavirus. When the sold-out stadium concerts for their ‘Map of the Soul’ tour, kicking off in Seoul were called off, the fans donated their cancellation fees to Covid-19 prevention in the country. Local ‘Army’ fandoms are organising fund-raisers in communities around the world to help raise money for hospitals and medical workers, some projects organising food for people who have totally lost their incomes. The power of pop!
Two ‘boybands’, separated by half a century, but their collective music still bringing hope and joy to millions as the world waits out the outbreak, mostly in their homes.
The Beatles’ legacy will be defining a generation’s hopes and fears with luscious and memorable music. Perhaps BTS will be follow in their steps bringing the same sort of hope to a new generation at this disruptive time. Their latest music video has already accumulated 150 million clicks in 6 weeks…
“Look at my feet, look down
The shadow resembles me
Is it the shadow that’s shaking
Or is it my feet that are trembling
Of course I‘m not unafraid
Of course it’s not all okay
But I know
Awkwardly I flow
I fly together with that black wind
Bring it, bring the pain, on yeah
Come on up, bring the pain, on yeah
Rain be pourin’
Sky keep fallin’
Everyday oh na-na-na
Bring it, bring the pain, on yeah”
“ON” – BTS
Let’s finish our ode to The Beatles, who broke up 50 years ago, this week, as we sing along with the staff at Mount Sinai South Nassau and a rendition of “Here Comes the Sun”. As we travel along the long and winding road we all need help at this time, and with a little help from our friends we’ll soon get back to normal soon.
Violette Wautier new release “Brassac”
Violette Wautier’s new dreamy alternative pop single “Brassac” proves is met with excitement from her fans both in Thailand and around Southeast Asia!
After more than a year away from the recording studio, Thai-Belgian artist “Violette Wautier” has returned with an instant alternative pop hit, “Brassac”. Premiered on March 8th 2020 on YouTube, the highly anticipated English single has already hit 200,000 views overnight. Spotify has also picked up the dreamy track to lead their “Indie Shuffle” playlist, allowing Violette to reach more fans worldwide.
Named after a small town in the South of France, “Brassac” is an irresistible alternative pop anthem about a short-lived summer romance. Violette sings about falling in love quickly and embracing the rush of getting to know someone before the season inevitably draws to a close: “So love me slowly… Stay awake all night… We don’t need forever… Just you and I.”
To capture the sunny vibes of “Brassac”, the music video plays with beautiful warm imagery, Violette’s carefree dancer-like movements and a storyline about two people sharing momentary happiness together as lovers.
The combination of playful lyrics, electric synths, and Violette’s signature airy vocals makes “Brassac” the perfect third track for her upcoming album. It is a gentler, upbeat singalong song that follows Violette’s first two edgier singles, “Drive” and “Smoke”.
ABOUT “VIOLETTE WAUTIER”
Since rising to fame in 2013, Violette has garnered national recognition for both her music and acting. In 2018, Violette released her first English single "Drive", topping various charts across the country. Following this success, she dropped her second single "Smoke", which went on to break the record for most views for an English song performed by a Thai artist on YouTube with 61 million views. Her music has crossed borders, with "Smoke" also ranking No. 1 on Apple Music Chart in 8 countries, including Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia, and Vietnam
Thai Life
‘Watching the Thais’ – understanding Thai culture
Why does a Thai smile at you after crashing into the back of your car? Why do Thais deplore walking?
The heat, the heat.
What about the weather? Why is everything done as a pack? What is all this ‘face’ stuff about?
Lies? Confrontation? Sleeping and shopping?
Just what is it with the Thais? What’s it all about?
Author and academic Tom Tuohy answers all these questions and much more in his new book about the Thais and all their quirks. I wish I had read it before I learned the hard way.
“The psychology and general atmosphere whilst using public transport in Thailand is also interesting to think about. When you happen to find yourself on, for example a regular Thai bus, some general considerations need to be noted.
“The same driver will invariably drive as if he has a prior appointment (which he’s only just remembered), with some mysterious benefactor who is going to alter his and his family’s life radically. It is apparently for this reason that he will proceed to slam hard on the brakes at every juncture.
“It amazes me how these drivers wait till the last second to do this, instead of gently easing on the brakes when approaching a junction. What results is a collective surge of passengers moving forward en-masse like an unintentional human, as opposed to Mexican Wave: grandma on her weekly visit to feed the ducks in Lumpini Park gets a new seat on the floor; Somchai, the 7-11 employee gently and apologetically extricates himself from the cleavage of Navaporn, the cute SCB teller; students from nearby colleges hang on for dear life, hoping their hair isn’t messed up and make-up isn’t smudged when they collide with the stainless steel handrails.
“The unflappable ticket-collector, almost always a woman, moves slowly down the bus, click-clacks open and shut her klaxon-like metal pencil case full of five- and one-baht coins, and carries on collecting the money as if nothing ever happened. ‘Mai pen rai!’ the elderly gentleman mumbles in the corner. ‘Amen brother’ I say quietly to myself as I pick myself up off the floor!”
(Watching the Thais, Chapter Three, Thais and Movement , Keep on Walking, Johnny Walker)
If you are one of the forty million or so expected visitors to Thailand this coming year, or an expat interested in moving to the country, this book is a must for you. The book is divided into ten chapters, each one detailing some of the virtues as well as common misconceptions about living and working in Thailand.
Common questions asked by visitors are also dealt with: why do Thais walk so slowly? Why do they like spicy food? Why are they always smiling? Why does nothing seem to upset them?
Towards the end of the book, a series of blogs discuss deeper aspects of living and working in Thailand e.g. the state of Thai education, cross-cultural communication, the Thai floods, marriage to a Thai, and the way the Thai riots in 2010 were presented by the foreign media. If you are planning to spend any length of time in the country and really want to understand the Thai modus operandi, this book will give you a great insight into the uniquely Thai way of thinking and being.
“This is a book I wish I’d read before I went to Thailand for the first time (although it hadn’t been written then). Even now, 23 years later, it taught me things I didn’t know.”
(Timothy Hallinan, author of the Poke Rafferty and Junior Bender series of books)
“Watching the Thais” is a great resource for anyone with an interest in the magnificent kingdom of Thailand. A great read – informative and entertaining.
(James Newman – Author of Bangkok Express and The White Flamingo)
“Though he doesn’t yet qualify as an Old Thailand Hand with two decades in residence, he has lots of personal impressions of the Land of Smiles. Tom, Ajarn Tuohy, is well read on the subject.”
(Bernard Trink, Nite Owl columnist for the Bangkok Post)
