Insurgency
More assault rifles missing from arms depots in Narathiwat
Police suspect insurgents stole at least 37 assault rifles from armories in 5 districts in the Deep South province Narathiwat, which borders Malaysia and is prone to violence due to the religious separatist insurgency. Police have been checking the stock of each arms depot in the province.
On May 18, police reported that 28 AK102s were missing from the 2nd Narathiwat Territorial Defence Company. Following the report of the missing assault rifles, police throughout the province did a count of the number of rifles stocked in the armories found that 9 more rifles are now missing. The firearms were stolen from arms depots in the Muang, Su-ngai Kolok, Rue So, Sri Sakhon and Su-ngai Padi districts.
With the ongoing insurgent violence and clashes between insurgents and Thai officers, police the guns were stolen by insurgents in the area. Earlier this month, officers found at an assault rifle at a suspected insurgent’s home after a shootout. On May 11, the 30 year old man, who was wanted on murder charges, was shot dead in a clash with police and soldiers. Officers searched the area after the gunfire exchange. More than 100 bullets were on the ground and officers found a AK102 rifle and a 11mm gun.
Officers suspect the man stole the assault rife in March from a territorial defence volunteer who was shot and killed.
SOURCES: Nation Thailand | Bangkok Post
Thailand
Man allegedly shoots and kills girlfriend in Bangkok taxi
A 53 year old man was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing his 19 year old girlfriend yesterday in Bangkok while they were riding in a taxi.
Reports say the couple were in a taxi passing by the Big C Rama II complex on Rama II Road when the shooting took place. The woman apparently told her boyfriend that she was breaking up with him. A report by Nation Thailand says a “fight broke out” and the man allegedly pulled out a gun and shot his girlfriend.
The man opened the taxi door and tried to flee, but he was later caught by locals and detained by police. The woman was sent to a hospital, but later died.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Crime
6 arrested in Pattaya for illegal online gambling operation
In Pattaya today, 6 people were arrested, accused by the Police Cyber Taskforce of running illegal online gambling websites. The task force raided the Pattaya home yesterday afternoon along with the Pattaya City Police.2 women and 4 men, all Thai nationals, were taken into custody after being found running Baccarat gambling websites from the Baan Suan La La Na house in Nongprue.
PCT Region 2 officers confirmed the discovery, which is in violation of Thailand’s laws against illegal online gambling. They were taken into custody, but identities were not released, and they claim that they don’t know who their employers are. The suspects said they received 9,0000 baht a month to run the website, but claimed they were remote low-level employees, so they had never met the owners of the website or any employees.
Many similar illegal internet gambling operations have been uncovered by police lately, as they attempt to crack down on website operators breaking the law online. Another bust yesterday took place in Bangkok where a group of graduates were caught gambling with 100 SIM cards used in the operation and numerous drugs.
9 bank books were confiscated showing earnings of about 10,000 baht a day from the online gambling. Police also impounded 10 computers and 4 cars from the site. Their online databases indicate a large operation with more than 10,000 gamblers registered.
Police uncovered the online gambling operation after local residents complained to the police. Concerned neighbours told police they suspected the house was being used for illegal gambling activities. Police acted on the tip to stake out the building and observe. Enough suspicious activity was seen to warrant the raid of the house.
After the arrest, the Police Cyber Taskforce vowed to continue investigating the online gambling site and attempt to locate the owners and high-up operators in the illegal gambling ring.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Thailand
6 people arrested for allegedly running 200 million baht “romance scam”
Police arrested 6 people allegedly involved in a 200 million baht so-called romance scam, setting up fake profiles online and, after some sweet-talking, persuading their “lovers to transfer money to their account. A victim who came forward to police says she transferred hundreds of thousands of baht to whom she thought was an American businessman in Malaysia who needed money to pay for hospital bills after a serious injury.
Police investigated and raided several locations, including homes in Bangkok and Phuket, suspected of being linked to the scam. 6 people were arrested on charges of collusion to defraud and putting false information into the computer system. The suspects include 44 year old Nigerian national Ezeneche Uzochuwku and Thai nationals, 46 year old Punyawee Chusinjiraphat Jorome, 22 year old Sasithorn Nuankaew, 34 year old Sudjai Kamnon, 33 year old Thotsaphol Siripru, and 29 year old Nirandon Thianthavorn.
Police searched a car belonging to Ezeneche and Punyawaee, who are married, and found 906,000 baht in cash, 7 mobile phone, 18 bank account books, multiple sets of ornaments, 11 watches, 2 ivory ornaments, and 11 electronic cards.
Last year, a victim filed a complaint with police claiming that 1 million baht had been stolen from her in a romance scam. The Central Investigation Bureau investigated the claim. The bureau says they suspect the group worked together to set up a fake Instagram account under the name “Mr. Lanny Gray”, who would then approach a would be victim under the pretense of being an American businessman working in Malaysia. “Gray” would then court the victim over Line, sending multiple messages until trust had been established, giving the woman the impression he wanted to live with her in Thailand.
Then, “Gray” would say he would send valuable “parcels” to her that she would have to sign for. A member of the group would call the victim claiming to be an agent from the shipping firm and requesting she pay fees associated with the parcels. At this point, the woman was in the hole for 1 million baht, but still had not “received” any parcels.
Police say the scam went a step further when another gang member called the victim and claimed “Gray” had sustained serious injuries. The gang member, posing as hospital personnel, requested she send 500,000 baht to help “Gray.” At this point the woman started to have doubts and attempted to contact “him” directly. After she couldn’t reach him, she filed a complaint at the Wang Thong Lang police station.
The 6 suspects deny all the charges. Another suspect is still sought by the police.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
