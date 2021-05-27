Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Water monitor lizard blood studied in Thailand for potential to treat cancer and Covid-19
Asian water monitor lizard blood is being researched in Thailand for its medicinal properties and its potential to treat cancer and even Covid-19. The Thai government granted the Mahidol University permission to collect blood samples from the protected species and study proteins in the blood that contribute to the lizard’s immune defence.
The large lizards, sometimes reaching 1.5 metres in size, have a strong immune system, allowing them to live in polluted water and eat decaying animals, according to a professor at the Mahidol University’s Faculty of Veterinary Medicine. While researchers say the proteins in the lizard’s blood inhibit the growth of cancer cells and some bacteria, more studies need to be done to see if the healthy cells in humans are affected by the reptile blood.
The initial study is set to be completed by the end of the year. Researchers will test whether the blood can combat different viruses such as the avian flu and Covid-19.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Leave a comment below or join the discussion on Thaiger Talk Forums.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
2 of the 62 people arrested at Bangkok sex party test positive for Covid-19
2 or the 62 people who were arrested at the alleged drug and sex party in Bangkok have tested positive for Covid-19. Large gatherings are prohibited in Bangkok, particularly those where people are in “close contact,” to prevent the spread of the virus. Reports say the large gathering at the Faros Sauna was a “chemsex” event involving drugs to enhance sex.
Following the positive Covid-19 results, all of the 30 officers who raided the venue on Saturday night were tested for the virus on Tuesday. The results have not been released yet. The Wang Thong Lang district police station was also disinfected as an extra precaution to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Officers say they found methamphetamine and used condoms during the raid. Partygoers and the venue’s staff face charges for violating disease control measures. Half of them tested positive for drugs and police say those people face additional drug charges.
The venue “claims to be the largest gay sauna in Southeast Asia,” according to travelgay.com. The venue has a jacuzzi, dry sauna, swimming pool, gym, dark room, private cabins, karaoke, dancing room, and a restaurant.
Bangkok remains the epicentre of infections with hundreds of new Covid-19 cases recorded each day. Most of the recent infections have been concentrated in crowded areas such as slum neighbourhoods, prisons, markets and construction camps.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Phuket
Phuket study confirms Sinovac vaccine offers 80% protection
A study on the southern island of Phuket indicates that inoculation with the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine reduces the chance of contracting the virus by more than 83%. Dr Kiattiphum Wongrajit from the Public Health Ministry says around 22% of the island’s population has now received both doses of the Sinovac vaccine, with 45% having received the first dose.
According to a Nation Thailand report, Kiattiphum says a study of vaccinated people in the “high-risk” category, who came into close contact with Covid-19 patients, confirms the drop in transmission risk.
“We studied 1,366 people in the high-risk group who had close contact with confirmed patients in Phuket. We found that the chance of contracting the virus had dropped by 73.1% among those who had their first jab and by 83.3% among those who got both jabs.”
Kiattiphum adds that out of 31 Covid-19 patients who had received the first dose of Sinovac, only 4 went on to develop pneumonia. 6 patients who had received both doses of Sinovac showed no signs of pneumonia. The medic points to the fact that there have been no new infections reported in Phuket residents who’ve received both doses of the vaccine.
“Also, since the start of May, Phuket has seen no new patients among those who have received both doses of Sinovac. This proves that Sinovac is effective in preventing the transmission of the virus and reducing the chance of developing severe symptoms.”
Despite this, he adds that the advice to wear face masks in public, maintain social distancing, and wash hands frequently still remains.
Phuket is gearing up for a July 1 re-opening which will see quarantine waived for fully vaccinated tourists. The island has its work cut out for it however, as the “sandbox” scheme requires 70% of the population to be vaccinated before then. All eyes will be on how Phuket fares, as other tourist destinations, such as Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Krabi, Phang Nga, and Surat Thani aim to follow suit.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Tourism
Thai Airways introducing limited direct flights between Europe and Phuket
Thai Airways is testing the waters (so to speak) by introducing a limited number of direct flights from Europe to Phuket, ahead of the southern island’s July 1 re-opening. The national carrier, currently in the throes of restructuring after teetering on the brink of bankruptcy, has started selling direct flights from 4 European cities to Phuket. According to a Bangkok Post report, the flights are initially aimed at hundreds of tour agents, who will be invited to take test trips during the third quarter.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand is working with Thai Airways on a number of direct flights from Paris, Frankfurt, London, and Copenhagen. The flights will operate in a triangular pattern, flying directly into Phuket, but stopping at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi on the return leg. It’s understood each route will have 1 returning flight per week. Thai Airways is also planning direct flights to Phuket from Seoul and Taipei, with flights from Tokyo yet to be confirmed.
Siripakorn Cheawsamoot from the TAT says initially, demand is expected to be light, as a result of travel restrictions both here and abroad. With Thailand’s emergency decree extended until July 31, the Phuket flights will be classed as semi-commercial and passengers will still need to get a Certificate of Entry before travelling.
In addition, some countries are placing restrictions on their people travelling to Thailand, in light of the third wave of infections in the Kingdom. The country is on the UK’s amber list, meaning any one returning to the UK from Thailand needs to self-quarantine at home for 10 days. Siripakorn admits that such restrictions will discourage some from travelling to Phuket, even with the island waiving quarantine for vaccinated arrivals.
He adds that once the Covid situation improves in the Kingdom, the number of arrivals will pick up, pointing out that places like Phuket and Samui have the advantage of limited entry points, meaning health screening can be carried out more efficiently.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Water monitor lizard blood studied in Thailand for potential to treat cancer and Covid-19
More assault rifles missing from arms depots in Narathiwat
At least 73 children killed by junta forces in Myanmar, death toll still rising
Man allegedly shoots and kills girlfriend in Bangkok taxi
2 of the 62 people arrested at Bangkok sex party test positive for Covid-19
Bali officials run out of patience with badly-behaved tourists
Good Morning Thailand | Origins of Covid, Thai businesses adapting, feeding unemployed Thais
Phuket study confirms Sinovac vaccine offers 80% protection
Biden orders US officials to review rival theories to confirm Covid-19 origin
Thai Airways introducing limited direct flights between Europe and Phuket
93% of Covid samples from April test positive for variant found in the UK
Pattaya plans for reopening with no quarantine for vaccinated travellers
Government “revamps” vaccination registration after scrapping Mor Prom
Thursday Covid Update: 3,323 cases and 47 deaths
Mor Prom Covid-19 vaccine registration Line account scrapped
Visakha Bucha Day 2021, Buddhist holiday
UPDATE: Officers shot during gunfire exchange at luxury home in Chon Buri
Doctor urges Pfizer, Moderna vaccine to fight B.1.351 variant
B.1.351 South African Covid-19 variant found in Thailand
Pattaya mansion shooting suspect in jail, 6 associates lose visas
Phuket pushes for proactive vaccination to reach 70% goal
Friso and Gregg have been working in Bangkok’s Klong Toey slums for a year
Man arrested in Bangkok accused of raping 30+ young women
Foreigners feeding thousands in Bangkok’s Klong Toey slums during Covid
57 men arrested in drug and sex party in Bangkok sauna shop
Dog brings owner gift of 2,000 meth pills in Udon Thani
1.5 million more Sinovac vaccines arrive in Bangkok
DDC justifies plan to get 2 extra doses per AstraZeneca vial
Vaccine registration for foreigners in Thailand to open June 7
Private hospitals must test and treat Covid-19 patients free
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Events1 day ago
Visakha Bucha Day 2021, Buddhist holiday
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Doctor urges Pfizer, Moderna vaccine to fight B.1.351 variant
- Bangkok4 days ago
57 men arrested in drug and sex party in Bangkok sauna shop
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Former Finance Minister petitions to revoke approval of government’s 700 billion baht loan
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Monday Covid-19 Update: 2,713 new cases and 30 deaths, provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Sunday UPDATE: 3,382 new infections and 17 deaths, provincial totals
- Bangkok1 day ago
Managers of Bangkok clubs blamed for third wave deny any wrongdoing
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Tourism not expected to bounce back until 2026 – Thai government