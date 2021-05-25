Crime
Over 2 dozen assault rifles missing from military base in Narithawat
A military base in the deep south province of Narathiwat, discovered 28 AK-102 automatic rifles were missing.
The rifles were first noticed missing on May 18 from the 2nd Narathiwat Territorial Defence Company, located in tambon Kamphu. The next day Mayusor Kudae, the assistant chief, filed a complaint with local police against those whom he believed were responsible for the missing rifles. The Narathiwat chief reported the missing rifles yesterday, May 24.
Army commander Lt Gen Kriangkrai Sirak admitted the rifles were missing and said that an investigation is ongoing into the missing weapons.
“During a clash in Bacho district of Narathiwat on May 11 in which a suspected insurgent was killed, officers seized one AK-102 rifle. “An initial investigation found that it had not been used in any attacks, but the weapon was found to belong to a defence volunteer in Narathiwat.”
Narathiwat has been the site of some recent gun violence incidents. The missing weapons follows last week’s news when 2 insurgents were killed in a standoff with a Thai paramilitary force. Then 2 weeks prior, a suspected insurgent was shot and killed with rangers. Last month rangers killed one suspected insurgent and arrest 2 others, while 2 more suspected insurgents escaped.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
Comment above or click here to comment on our new Thaiger Talk News Forum.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in South Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Thailand
Man arrested for allegedly posing as doctor to sell items in online scam
A 29 year old man was arrested after he allegedly posed as a doctor to sell face masks and other items, but did not deliver the orders. Victims say they paid for products the man advertised such as shoes, camera, phones and skateboards, but never received the orders.
The man, identified as ‘Theerapon’, apparently would send a photo of himself dressed in scrubs at a Thai hospital as well as a copy of fake hospital ID. The Crime Suppression Divison say that multiple victims came forward to detail how they were scammed. The victims allege that they attempted to buy various items Theerapon was selling but often did not receive their items.
Theerapon was arrested in a parking lot in Samut Prakan, just southeast of Bangkok. Police say he admitted to running the scam for the past 10 years.
Another police station also had a warrant out for Theerapon’s arrest. A victim claims they purchased an iPad Air and an Apple Watch from Theerapon for 19,000 baht, but they never received the order.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Crime
Man arrested for alleged involvement in 600 million baht lottery ticket scam
Police arrested a man for his alleged involvement in a fraudulent lottery ticket scam which generated an estimated 600 million baht. More than 50 people say they fell victim to the scheme with some claiming they lost thousands of baht after they purchased lottery tickets online, but the tickets were never delivered.
Wutthipat Lerlob allegedly coaxed people into investing in the scheme. Police from the Crime Suppression Division at his home in Samut Prakan, just southeast of Bangkok, on charges of collusion to defraud. A warrant for his arrest had been issued by the Trat Provincial Court last Tuesday.
Dozens of people had filed complaints in Trat and Chon Buri, with 20 people claiming they lost a total of 10 million baht after their order of lottery tickets were never delivered. The initial investigation led to the arrest of 30 year old Jitra Yothapirom earlier this month who allegedly spearheaded the scheme.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Bangkok
Police in Bangkok arrest 62 men at “chemsex” party
62 men in Bangkok were arrested at a so-called “chemsex” party where gay and bisexual men are said to take drugs like methamphetamine to enhance sex. The men now are facing charges over violating the disease control measures which prohibit large gatherings, especially those where people are in “close contact.” Half of the them tested positive for drugs and will be charged, according to police.
Drugs, needles and used condoms were found at the Faros Sauna 2 in the Wang Thong Lang district, according to district police superintendent Ekapop Tanprayoon. The 2-building establishment has 50 bedrooms as well as a swimming pool and an area for karaoke… just in case you want to have a sing as well.
Partygoers and the organisers could face up to 2 years in prison and an up to 40,000 baht fine. Around 30 people tested positive for drugs. Ekapop say they will also face related charges.
With the number of Covid-19 cases still on the rise, especially in Bangkok, the epicentre of the latest wave of infections, Ekapop says there shouldn’t be so many people in such a crowded area. The president of the LGBTQ+ advocacy group Bangkok Rainbow Organisation told Reuters reporters that the chemsex parties are worrying because of the risks of contracting either Covid-19 or HIV.
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Over 2 dozen assault rifles missing from military base in Narithawat
Monk talks man down from a telephone tower in Sattahip
Motorbike death belived to be caused by face mask
Thailand News Today | AZ vaccine doses postponed, new 1 minute Covid test | May 25
Top 5 Places to go on a Date in Bangkok
515 test positive for Covid at construction site in Nonthaburi, mostly migrant workers
Southern Thailand: Wet weather forecast from tropical cyclone Yaas
Good Morning Thailand | Vaccines, conspiracy theories, Chinese tourists | May 25
Tourism not expected to bounce back until 2026 – Thai government
Motorbike driver sustains serious injuries after dog walks into Pattaya road
Top 8 Local Coffee Shops in Bangkok
Thai healthcare workers use dance routine to cheer up quarantined village | VIDEO
Over 200 injured in Malaysian train collision, investigation underway
Covid-19 breath test with 1-minute result approved for use in Singapore – VIDEO
Covid UPDATE Tuesday: 3,226 new infections, 26 deaths
British man with a machete in Chiang Mai temple arrested
Men arrested on drug charges after police chase in Phuket
Phuket reopens mass-vaccination campaign with goal of 14,000 jabs a day
UPDATE: Officers shot during gunfire exchange at luxury home in Chon Buri
Bangkok planning to open 25 Covid-19 vaccination centres by end of May
Doctor urges Pfizer, Moderna vaccine to fight B.1.351 variant
B.1.351 South African Covid-19 variant found in Thailand
Phuket pushes for proactive vaccination to reach 70% goal
Air passengers in the US may face random weigh-ins
Pattaya mansion shooting suspect in jail, 6 associates lose visas
Friso and Gregg have been working in Bangkok’s Klong Toey slums for a year
Foreigners feeding thousands in Bangkok’s Klong Toey slums during Covid
Man arrested in Bangkok accused of raping 30+ young women
Thai authorities announce cargo ship’s route before drug bust in Australia | VIDEO
57 men arrested in drug and sex party in Bangkok sauna shop
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Doctor urges Pfizer, Moderna vaccine to fight B.1.351 variant
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
B.1.351 South African Covid-19 variant found in Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phuket pushes for proactive vaccination to reach 70% goal
- Crime2 days ago
Pattaya mansion shooting suspect in jail, 6 associates lose visas
- Bangkok3 days ago
Friso and Gregg have been working in Bangkok’s Klong Toey slums for a year
- Bangkok2 days ago
57 men arrested in drug and sex party in Bangkok sauna shop
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
DDC justifies plan to get 2 extra doses per AstraZeneca vial
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Monday Covid-19 Update: 2,713 new cases and 30 deaths, provincial totals
Toby Andrews
Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 10:02 pm
This it Thailand.
The army sell weapons to the enemy . . .