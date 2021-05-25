image
image
Connect with us

Crime

Over 2 dozen assault rifles missing from military base in Narithawat

Jack Arthur

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

FILE PHOTO: Wikimedia Commons

A military base in the deep south province of Narathiwat, discovered 28 AK-102 automatic rifles were missing.

The rifles were first noticed missing on May 18 from the 2nd Narathiwat Territorial Defence Company, located in tambon Kamphu. The next day Mayusor Kudae, the assistant chief, filed a complaint with local police against those whom he believed were responsible for the missing rifles. The Narathiwat chief reported the missing rifles yesterday, May 24.

Army commander Lt Gen Kriangkrai Sirak admitted the rifles were missing and said that an investigation is ongoing into the missing weapons.

“During a clash in Bacho district of Narathiwat on May 11 in which a suspected insurgent was killed, officers seized one AK-102 rifle. “An initial investigation found that it had not been used in any attacks, but the weapon was found to belong to a defence volunteer in Narathiwat.”

Narathiwat has been the site of some recent gun violence incidents. The missing weapons follows last week’s news when 2 insurgents were killed in a standoff with a Thai paramilitary force. Then 2 weeks prior, a suspected insurgent was shot and killed with rangers. Last month rangers killed one suspected insurgent and arrest 2 others, while 2 more suspected insurgents escaped.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Avatar

    Toby Andrews

    Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 10:02 pm

    This it Thailand.
    The army sell weapons to the enemy . . .

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment above or click here to comment on our new Thaiger Talk News Forum.



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in South Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Thailand

Man arrested for allegedly posing as doctor to sell items in online scam

Jack Arthur

Published

1 day ago

on

Monday, May 24, 2021

By

Photo from Royal Thai Police Facebook

A 29 year old man was arrested after he allegedly posed as a doctor to sell face masks and other items, but did not deliver the orders. Victims say they paid for products the man advertised such as shoes, camera, phones and skateboards, but never received the orders.

The man, identified as ‘Theerapon’, apparently would send a photo of himself dressed in scrubs at a Thai hospital as well as a copy of fake hospital ID. The Crime Suppression Divison say that multiple victims came forward to detail how they were scammed. The victims allege that they attempted to buy various items Theerapon was selling but often did not receive their items.

Theerapon was arrested in a parking lot in Samut Prakan, just southeast of Bangkok. Police say he admitted to running the scam for the past 10 years.

Another police station also had a warrant out for Theerapon’s arrest. A victim claims they purchased an iPad Air and an Apple Watch from Theerapon for 19,000 baht, but they never received the order.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

Continue Reading

Crime

Man arrested for alleged involvement in 600 million baht lottery ticket scam

Jack Arthur

Published

1 day ago

on

Monday, May 24, 2021

By

Thaiger

Police arrested a man for his alleged involvement in a fraudulent lottery ticket scam which generated an estimated 600 million baht. More than 50 people say they fell victim to the scheme with some claiming they lost thousands of baht after they purchased lottery tickets online, but the tickets were never delivered.

Wutthipat Lerlob allegedly coaxed people into investing in the scheme. Police from the Crime Suppression Division at his home in Samut Prakan, just southeast of Bangkok, on charges of collusion to defraud. A warrant for his arrest had been issued by the Trat Provincial Court last Tuesday.

Dozens of people had filed complaints in Trat and Chon Buri, with 20 people claiming they lost a total of 10 million baht after their order of lottery tickets were never delivered. The initial investigation led to the arrest of 30 year old Jitra Yothapirom earlier this month who allegedly spearheaded the scheme.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

Continue Reading

Bangkok

Police in Bangkok arrest 62 men at “chemsex” party

Tanutam Thawan

Published

1 day ago

on

Monday, May 24, 2021

By

Photo via Facebook/ Faros Sauna

62 men in Bangkok were arrested at a so-called “chemsex” party where gay and bisexual men are said to take drugs like methamphetamine to enhance sex. The men now are facing charges over violating the disease control measures which prohibit large gatherings, especially those where people are in “close contact.” Half of the them tested positive for drugs and will be charged, according to police.

Drugs, needles and used condoms were found at the Faros Sauna 2 in the Wang Thong Lang district, according to district police superintendent Ekapop Tanprayoon. The 2-building establishment has 50 bedrooms as well as a swimming pool and an area for karaoke… just in case you want to have a sing as well.

Partygoers and the organisers could face up to 2 years in prison and an up to 40,000 baht fine. Around 30 people tested positive for drugs. Ekapop say they will also face related charges.

With the number of Covid-19 cases still on the rise, especially in Bangkok, the epicentre of the latest wave of infections, Ekapop says there shouldn’t be so many people in such a crowded area. The president of the LGBTQ+ advocacy group Bangkok Rainbow Organisation told Reuters reporters that the chemsex parties are worrying because of the risks of contracting either Covid-19 or HIV.

SOURCE: Reuters

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

Continue Reading

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism3 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism3 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism3 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending