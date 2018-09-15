“Please stop eating dog meat” – Hanoi city government

by Paul Kennedy – Viet Nam News/The Nation

An international animal welfare charity is welcoming the news that the city government is considering banning the consumption of dog meat. But only in certain areas.

Humane Society International say it’s time for those who make a living from slaughtering and selling dogs to look for another profession, and understand the dangers of selling the meat.

This week Hanoi People’s Committee issued a statement saying the practice of dispatching, trading and eating dog and cat meat was cruel and left a bad impression on tourists and expats. They also pointed to the possibility of diseases that could affect people who eat infected meat.

Dog meat, either raw or cooked, can be found in markets and restaurants all over the capital. There are reports of dogs being stolen from homes and sold for consumption.