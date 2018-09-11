Krabi
Maya Bay – closed for one extra month
FILE PHOTO
It won’t open to tourists now until November 1.
A one-month extension to the four month closure of Maya Bay on Koh Phi Phi is to better allow the full recovery of coral reefs, mangrove areas and the general ecosystem, as well as to protect tourists from strong winds and high waves during the period.
The Hat Noppharat Thara–Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park head Woraphot Lomlim says the decision has been made after careful consideration.
The popular attraction was made globally famous by the Leonardo DiCaprio-starring movie “The Beach”. Maya Bay had initially been closed since June 1 for the four monsoon months until September 30.
But park officials have declared a one-month extension, with the site now set to re-open on November 1, resulting in plenty of criticism of the move as it might “lead to a negative impact on tourism”.
The decision to extend Maya Bay’s closure was made by the Krabi national park’s 25member advisory committee chaired by the provincial governor. The committee says that the national park prioritised the protection of natural resources while tourism took a back seat.
On peak days up to 5,000 tourists would flock to the famous bay
“Since its formal opening for public access in 1999, Maya Bay had, until now, never been allowed a chance to recover from the impact of increasing tourism. It is a natural resource of the world – not just exclusively for Krabi people – that nature has created.”
Citing that many other attractions temporarily closed annually from May 15 to October 15 in the past decades without any problems, the park chief said the temporary closure of Maya Bay and the subsequent extension had only been implemented for the first time this year.
“So, what is done the first time is bound [to result in] criticism or issues. But we all have to look at the long-term benefits, not just today and tomorrow,” he stressed.
SOURCE: The Nation
Krabi
Two college students killed in Krabi head-on
The incident happened on the Khao Panom – Nuea Klong Road at 11.30am this morning.
Police and rescue workers arrived and found a pickup with damage in the front. Nearby they found a damaged motorbike.
The two bodies of male college students were found at the scene, later identified as 19 year old Nachapong Homruen and Jakkarin Inphoo.
Witnesses say they were heading from their college in Krabi to Khao Panom. The pickup truck, heading in the opposite direction, was trying to overtake another vehicle. The pickup truck hit the motorbike head on.
The pickup truck driver, later identified as 22 year old Teeraphon Rodrung, sped away from the scene. As of the time of publishing, police are tracking down the driver to face legal action.
<...
Krabi
Husband almost beheads wife in Krabi
Police and rescue workers arrived at the scene just after midnight to find the body of a woman who was later identified as 49 year old Noorin Rueangrat, lying on a bed in the house in Krabi City. Slash wounds were fund on her neck which was almost completely severed from the body.
Items inside the house were scattered around and a long knife covered with blood was found near the body.
A neighbour told police that the suspect, who is Ms Noorin’s husband, is 51 year old Eakkachai Boonguea from Nakhon Si Thammarat. He had been drinking beer before arguing with his wife last night. Neighbours say they believe he was kicking his wife before the murder. Police say he used the long knife to slash her neck before fleeing the scene on a motorbike.
Police tracked down and found Eakkachai in Lam Thap in Krabi this morning. He has a...
Krabi
Run out of money? Here’s the ‘how to’ guide to Begpacking.
"Aren’t you technically homeless? Why shouldn’t YOU cash in too. Why shouldn’t other people pay for you to travel? Begpacking (or beg packing) is a way for backpackers like you to earn money while you travel by begging for money or busking around the world."
Thailand has its fair share of 'beg packers' each year - young travellers who apparently run out of money and end up on the streets, begging for additional funds to continue their travel. They come in two sizes - the ones that are simply sitting and begging and the others that are busking or doing something to earn some coin.
Begpackers really get a big response on social media. Some netizens say 'leave them alone, they're not hurting anyone'. Others ca...
