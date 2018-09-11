Maya Bay – closed for one extra month

FILE PHOTO

It won’t open to tourists now until November 1.

A one-month extension to the four month closure of Maya Bay on Koh Phi Phi is to better allow the full recovery of coral reefs, mangrove areas and the general ecosystem, as well as to protect tourists from strong winds and high waves during the period.

The Hat Noppharat Thara–Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park head Woraphot Lomlim says the decision has been made after careful consideration.

The popular attraction was made globally famous by the Leonardo DiCaprio-starring movie “The Beach”. Maya Bay had initially been closed since June 1 for the four monsoon months until September 30.

But park officials have declared a one-month extension, with the site now set to re-open on November 1, resulting in plenty of criticism of the move as it might “lead to a negative impact on tourism”.

The decision to extend Maya Bay’s closure was made by the Krabi national park’s 25member advisory committee chaired by the provincial governor. The committee says that the national park prioritised the protection of natural resources while tourism took a back seat.

On peak days up to 5,000 tourists would flock to the famous bay

“Since its formal opening for public access in 1999, Maya Bay had, until now, never been allowed a chance to recover from the impact of increasing tourism. It is a natural resource of the world – not just exclusively for Krabi people – that nature has created.”

Citing that many other attractions temporarily closed annually from May 15 to October 15 in the past decades without any problems, the park chief said the temporary closure of Maya Bay and the subsequent extension had only been implemented for the first time this year.

“So, what is done the first time is bound [to result in] criticism or issues. But we all have to look at the long-term benefits, not just today and tomorrow,” he stressed.

SOURCE: The Nation