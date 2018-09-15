Samui
Thai police head to the UK to interview the alleged Koh Tao rape victim
The British Embassy in Thailand has given approval to a request by Thai police to visit the UK and question a woman who claims she was drugged, raped and robbed on Koh Tao in June. This was revealed by deputy tourist police chief Surachate Hakparn.
“The police team investigating the rape claim will be heading to the UK soon,” he said.
Thai PBS reports that police want to hear the claim directly and make the investigation as clear as possible. Surachete says that if the rape claim can be proven to be groundless legal action will definitely be pursued against the woman making the claim (how legal action against a UK citizen, in the UK, can be pursued by Thai police whilst in the UK was not made immediately apparent).
The Thai police have yet to receive a report on the questioning of the British woman which the British police had previously promised to send to them, he said.
Thai police have been investigating the rape claim by the 19 year old British woman said to occur on Koh Tao on June 25.
The British tourist reported to police in June that she was robbed on the island. But upon her return to Britain, she told police there that she had also been raped.
Media have reported that the woman said she was turned away by Thai police when she tried to report the rape. Police denied this and say their investigation determined her complaint of rape was groundless.
British media however reported that she was drugged, robbed and raped on Koh Tao on June 25 and alleged local police would not record her complaint of sexual assault.
Thai police said she never filed a complaint about being raped but complained only that her belongings went missing. Investigators questioned her claim that she was drugged at a bar and then carried further along the beach, where she was raped. They said evidence suggested it was unlikely because the tide was high along that stretch of beach at the time.
The Thaiger has previously published the tide times on the night of the alleged rape where it shows a high tide around 9pm with a low tide at 1pm on the same day and 7am the following morning. Without knowing the exact time of the alleged incident – it has not been reported – it is impossible to find support for the police’s claim.
Deputy tourist police chief Surachate Hakparn delivers a report of the initial investigation by police to the British Embassy in Bangkok.
Samui
Koh Tao businessman’s death was suicide – Surat Thani police
Investigating police are ruling a Koh Tao businessman’s death as a suicide. The man yesterday threatened to kill himself on a Facebook Live post then, when he'd ended the post, went ahead with his threat.
The man's name is Pattarapol Ekpathomsak. He owned a diving school, shop, bar and several restaurants on Koh Tao, according to investigating police in Surat Thani.
He claimed he was having business and personal issues in the weeks before yesterday's incident.
“It was clearly a suicide,” according to Surat Thani police chief Sirichai Songwasin, as quoted in Khaosod English.
The 47 year old had also written a series of suicidal messages in the days prior to his death. They were posted in various social media. One of the posts was title 'Last supper'.
Pattarapol was sitting on the end of a bed dressed in a biker sui...
Samui
Koh Tao businessman announces his suicide, then kills himself
A Koh Tao dive shop and bar owner has broadcast a clip of himself announcing his suicide and then apparently killing himself just minutes before rescuers got to him.
Police and rescuers rushed to a two-storey house at a housing estate in Surat Thani’s Muang district after learning that a man living there might commit suicide. Upon arrival they found the doors and windows locked, and as they yelled for the house owner to come out, they heard a gunshot.
When they broke into the house they found 47 year old Patcharapon Ekpathomsak on the floor with a gunshot wound to his head. He was dressed in biker gear and even wore gloves. In his left hand there was a fabric doll, with a note reading: “Don’t hold any funeral. Just burn my body and throw my gun in water”.
Neighbours said Patcharapon was reserved and did not live in this house. His friends and Netizens not...
Phuket
Warning for boats going to sea in Phuket
The announcement was issued yesterday (September 12) stating that “the Typhoon Mangkhut in the Pacific Ocean is likely to move through The Philippines and Taiwan during the period from September 14-15.”
“It will then move into the South China Sea and move towards Hong Kong before making landfall over southern China by September 16-18 .”
“The strong south-west monsoon will continue over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. More rain and some heavy downpours are forecast for the country, especially in the western monsoonal areas - the Central, the East and the South (west coast).”
“The strong winds and waves in the Andaman Sea cold create waves up to 2-3 meters high. All boats should proceed with caution and small boats keep ashore until September 18.
“When goin...
Top 10 movies made in Thailand and Phuket
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
UPDATE: East Euro tourists charged for begging, at it again in Patong… and Krabi
50,000 baht fine and 3 months jail for driving without a license – transport law upgrades
Woman dies after being bitten by centipede
Find your dream property in Thailand
Surviving Phuket’s rip currents: everything has changed
Pattaya ‘sex orgy’ hotel named; party sponsored by Singha
Increased fines, better training – changes to motorbike use in Thailand
Central Phuket opens on September 10
The Top 10 Beaches in Phuket
The new Blue Tree waterpark and entertainment precinct unveiled
DSI crackdown on foreigners using Thai nominees: Law firm raided in Bangkok, Phuket and Samui
From tropical paradise to busy urban island – Phuket
Accusations fly between foreigner and Thai over bottle attack on Koh Phangan
Elephant electrocuted in Samut Prakan
Trash Hero Phuket in World Beach Cleanup Day
Maya Bay – closed for one extra month
“Please stop eating dog meat” – Hanoi city government
Thai police head to the UK to interview the alleged Koh Tao rape victim
Mangkhut claims two lives as it heads towards Hong Kong
JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa supports International Coastal Clean Up Day
Railway traveller intercepted by police in Hua Hin, allegedly delivering drugs
Asian families travel twice as much as Western families
Top 10 world’s busiest flights
Another Army death raises questions over Military handling of hazing
Thaiger Radio News – Saturday
Clean The Beach Bootcamp heads to Surin Beach for World Clean Up Day
Mangkhut bearing down on the northern tip of Luzon, The Philippines
Phuket monkey sterilisation Stage Two underway
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Ben Reymenants Interview with Garry Holden. The Thaiger 102.75 FM.
So why don’t Thais want to wear their bike helmets?
How do you solve a problem like PLASTIC?!
Launching of The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay
Trending
-
Krabi4 hours ago
Maya Bay – closed for one extra month
-
Business4 days ago
Bangkok’s MRT given the green light to run Phuket and Chiang Mai light rails
-
Business3 days ago
Phuket now has a world class shopping hub
-
Phuket14 hours ago
Clean The Beach Bootcamp heads to Surin Beach for World Clean Up Day
-
National2 days ago
‘2,215’ – this year’s ‘must see’ documentary
-
Phuket2 days ago
Warning for boats going to sea in Phuket
-
Phuket3 days ago
3 metre king cobra caught in Thalang
-
Samui1 day ago
Koh Tao businessman announces his suicide, then kills himself
You must be logged in to post a comment Login