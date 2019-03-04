A family of three grooms Vietnam’s most edible golf course | The Thaiger

Southeast Asia
A family of three grooms Vietnam’s most edible golf course
One of Vietnam’s leading golf layouts, Laguna Golf Lang Company, is staying at the top of its maintenance game with the talents of a very special group of greenkeepers.
A family of water buffalo.
As every superintendent worth their salt will tell you, prime conditioning is key to the success of every leading golf course.
Dedicated greenkeeping staff at top clubs around the world deploy sophisticated hardware and a variety of innovative techniques to keep their layouts in world-class nick.
The legwork involved in maintaining the elevated status of the layout – a spectacular Nick Faldo-designed track where golfers encounter tropical jungle, ocean sand dunes, and rice paddies – is shared between man, machinery and beast.
“We are pretty sure it’s a first in this part of the world to have animals performing such an important role on the golf course,” said Adam Calver, Director of Golf, of the work carried out by father Tu Phat, mother Chi Chi and their calf, Bao, tending to four-hectares of rice fields located right in the middle of the course.
The paddies contour the 3rd and 4th holes and reappear in the back nine between the 13th green, 14th tee and run alongside the 15th fairway.
In the early days of golf, when courses were mostly laid out on public land it was not uncommon for sheep and cattle to roam freely across fairways and greens.
Even today at some courses – notably the wilder links clubs in remote regions of Scotland and Ireland – livestock play their party in trimming turf and thinning out rough.
Courses in Asia though have been less willing to let animals in on the greenkeeping act – until now that is.
Even on the quietest days, the water buffalo are always out wading through the rice paddies and performing their duties.
“We looked at various methods to increase the aesthetics of the rice paddies between the harvests as continually mowing the fields to maintain vast rice terraces can consume a large amount of labor,” adds Calver.
“The water buffalo act as bio-mowers while also protecting the traditional Vietnamese landscape.”
The bovine threesome help to manage the paddies by eating excess weeds and crops in the area that would otherwise require machinery and manpower to maintain.
Not only do the animals provide a vital service in tending to the paddies, they supply an additional appealing optic to one of the most eye-catching sections of a golf course that is already strong on visual manna.
The paddy though is not just for show. Harvested twice a year, they yield up to 20 tons of rice that are used to support the organic farm and donated to families and seniors in the area.
“We knew that having the holes weave through the rice fields would be a unique and memorable experience for golfers,” said Paul Jansen, the leading golf course architect who assisted Faldo with the design of the course.
“And also, there would be potential to give back to the community in a sustainable and regenerative fashion. All the best golf courses have character and sense of place and we felt if we could adapt our surroundings then we would be close to achieving something really good.
Two week+ wait for visa appointments at Thai Embassy in Vientiane, Laos
PHOTO: Waiting to get into the Thai Embassy in Vientiane
Expect to wait up to two weeks if you want to visit the Royal Thai Embassy in Vientiane, Laos to apply for a tourist or non-immigrant visa.
ThaiVisa reports that, since February 1, foreigners applying for tourist, non-immigrant or transit visas, will need to make an online appointment before submitting the visa application in person.
Appointments can be made on the new online booking platform HERE.
But a screen grab of the online booking says, for now, you’re going to have to wait a few weeks until they can fit you in.
Back in January the Royal Thai Embassy Vientiane said it was adding the online application system to help Embassy staff deal with the large amounts of visa applications that were being made. So far, their new online ‘efficiencies’ have made the process slower.
“The number of visa applicants at the the Royal Thai Embassy, Vientiane has increased significantly in the past years.”
“Due to a limited number of officers, the Embassy needs to implement the Visa Application Appointment System in order to maintain service quality with an aim to reduce waiting time of applicants while increasing,” it added.
Last May the Royal Thai Embassy in Penang announced changes and restrictions to their visa applications putting a 100 visa application limit, per day. If you’re the 101st person arriving on the day, bad luck, come again tomorrow. The full story about the Penang Embassy changes HERE.
SOURCE: ThaiVisa
Five Thais die after their car plunges into a Laos ravine
Five Thai tourists were killed in a car accident just over the north-eastern border in Laos.
The incident occurred when their car plunged down a deep ravine in Luang Prabang. The popular tourist region is approximately 300 kilometers north of the Lao capital Vientiane.
Yesterday’s fatal crash was reported at 10pm last night by Lao authorities to the rescue unit in the northeastern Thai province of Nong Khai, according to Mr. Charnvit Punnanant, president of Nong Khai rescue foundation.
Rescuers were immediately sent to Luang Prabang to join their Lao counterparts in the search and rescue operation between Kasi and Nan townships.
All five Thai tourists died in the accident. The five bodies were retrieved from the mangled wreck and taken to a hospital in Luang Prabang to await collection by their families.
According to passports found at the scene, all five victims were members of the ‘Srisawat’ family.
Ms. Bussadee Santipitak, spokesperson for the Thai Foreign Ministry, said the Thai embassy in Vientiane had been notified of the fatalities and is now in the process of contacting the victims’ relatives in Thailand to arranging the repatriation of their relatives’ bodies.
Kim-Trump summit ‘fail’ over North Korea’s demands to lift sanctions
by Choi He-suk, Korea Herald – Asia News Network
US President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong-un’s summit ended abruptly with both sides failing to reach an agreement.
The second day of talks kicked off at 9 am yesterday at the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi but the event was cut short when Kim and Trump departed at 1:25 pm.
The two were scheduled to have a working lunch then hold a joint ‘agreement’ signing ceremony around 2pm. Both were cancelled and replaced with a media conference with the US President.
“Basically they wanted the sanctions lifted in their entirety, and we couldn’t do that. They were willing to denuke a large portion of the areas that we wanted, but we couldn’t give up all of the sanctions for that,” said Trump.
“But we had to walk away from that particular suggestion.”
He said that although the two sides had an agreement ready to be signed, he was not prepared to sign, as conditions were unsatisfactory.
Before the summit began US news outlets citing unnamed sources from the Trump administration saying the two sides had reached an agreement.
The agreement would have declared the ‘official’ end of the Korean War and the US agreeing to a partial lifting of sanctions. In return the North would halt operations of their nuclear facilities.
Trump, however, stressed a number of times at the press conference that dialogue with the North has not ended, and that his relationship with Kim remains strong despite the talks falling apart.
Trump took off from Hanoi just before 4pm and reportedly spoke via phone to South Korean President Moon Jae-in. The call lasted for about 25 minutes.
Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom says, “Moon (South Korean President) said that he hopes for good results in the follow-up negotiations as the leaders confirmed each other’s positions, and discussed detailed elements (of denuclearisation negotiations),” .
The Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson also said that Moon promised his full support in Washington’s dealings with Pyongyang.
At Trump’s press conference, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also stressed that significant progress has been made despite failing to reach an agreement, and again voiced optimism for future talks.
“We made big progress, and indeed we made even more progress when the two leaders met over the last 24, 36 hours,” Pompeo said during Trump’s press conference. He added that US and North Korean working-level officials will resume negotiations in the future.
Pompeo also revealed that Kim was unwilling to accept conditions put forward by the US. Highlighting that negotiators have been aware that the issue will take time, he said that officials are better equipped now to deal with the matter at hand.
SOURCE: The Korea Herald
