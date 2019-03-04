Statistics don’t lie, agents do | The Thaiger

Opinion
Statistics don’t lie, agents do
OPINION
Anyone currently involved in the Thailand property market will be happy to note that Thailand’s global ranking for transparency within its real estate market (Jones Lang LaSalle, 2014) has improved from 39th in 2012 to 34th in 2019.
What does this actually mean for the majority of us? Unfortunately, the answer is very little indeed!
With almost no freely available, open market data within the Thailand property market, sellers and buyers are heavily reliant on real estate agents to provide honesty and guidance in assisting their real estate decisions.
Which prompts this question – do the readers believe that Thailand real estate agents are honest, patient, assertive, passionate, creative and tenacious?
I think belief outweighs truth and fantasy doesn’t equal reality.
We all know someone who has been burnt by bad property advice or been promised rental returns or capital growth that was never achieved. Do real estate agents use complex pricing models to value your property accurately and fairly, or do they take some pie in the sky figure dreamt up to buy your confidence.
Brennan Campbell, CEO of FazWaz, explains that market inefficacies have been more than amplified within the property sales business.
“Property owners, agents and prospective buyers alike are creating price evaluations based on subjective materials and not market facts. This leads to large discrepancies in pricing across different areas of the island, and even within the same development”.
What is really the most expensive area to buy? What premium do we have to pay for beach side properties? What is the average off plan to completion ratio for specific condominiums? What really is your property worth? Is it better to rent my property as a long term rental or as a vacation rental? What type of in demand units is the market lacking supply for vacation rentals?
There are thousands of questions that the market cannot easily answer at the moment, because the infrastructure, data and technology is not readily available.
Imagine if we could empower consumers in the Thailand property market with the resources they need to make better informed property decisions. Envisage helping consumers both search for their next property and research the market by utilising market data, local information and community tools.
Imagine providing buyers, sellers, developers and realtors alike the ability to back up wild claims with undisputed market statistics.
Will these developments be positive news for everyone?
I think the majority of people would agree that transparency is the only way to move this market forward and increase consumer wide confidence. I think the opposition would predominately come from property owners who will be surprised to find their true market value might be significantly less than they have been led to believe.
In layman’s terms, FazWaz uses loads of information from everywhere to give our customers an accurate market value. This is just a small part of analytics tool suite offering, and FazWaz has loads of great functionality that will be making available within this upcoming release.
By disrupting the Thailand property market through transparency and efficiency, we hope to set a new standard for transacting on property within Thailand. FazWaz hopes to bring this exciting functionality to the market by the 3rd quarter of 2019.
Opinion
Saying no to ‘Say No’ campaigns – Tackling Thailand’s plastic bag problem
Some timid but long overdue steps are now being taken towards reducing Thailand’s plastic waste. Baby steps to start with but there is no doubt that the issue has now entered the Thai national psyche. In reaction, so far, Thai businesses have, for the most part, made only cursory PR efforts at tackling the bigger problem but, again, it’s a start.
Take, for example, a large Thai shopping centre chain proudly announcing that it will ‘ask’ customers once a month if they really want a plastic bag for their shopping. Useless. Meanwhile the plastic bags continue to walk out of their shops by the millions every month (including on the ONE day) and end up as single-use plastic bags filling up the limited land-fills or swishing around the surrounding seas. Their ‘alternative’ is to sell expensive canvas bags to shoppers, for 200-400 baht.
The government meanwhile is dithering with the issue of plastic waste, with no concrete laws or solutions that will have any long-term impact. Even with the clear and present danger of air pollution in many regions, including the capital, there has been finger-pointing and head-shaking but no useful campaigns or changes of laws that will have a useful or sustainable affect on improving Thailand’s air quality.
But how do you change a generation’s mindset? How do you stop a million people a day buying coffee and drinks in a plastic cup, with a plastic lid, inside a plastic carry bag, and a plastic straw?
Around the world, research shows that fear or shock tactics, or strategies based on shame, guilt and negative wording, are generally ineffective and can even end up having the reverse effect.
“Say NO” and fear campaigns are only effective provided that the target audience is already taking positive steps toward the desired behavioural change. In Thailand that is a long way from the current situation.
Campaigns not only need to explain the issue, but also provide straightforward advice on what do to about it. Saying ‘NO’ does nothing to empower people with the reasons to change and the alternatives available. There is a litany of failed ‘Say No’ campaigns for issues as diverse as illicit drugs, smoking, pain killers and plastic bags around the world.
Take for example the “Hey Tosser!”, run by the New South Wales Environment Protection Authority in Australia back in 2015. The campaign was based on naming and shaming, mostly ineffective in a western culture and doomed to failure in a culture like Thailand where saving ‘face’ is paramount.
Encouraging the public to shame “tossers” (a play on words in Australia where ‘tosser’ is a derogatory nickname as well as a description of what they are doing with their garbage), creates an unhelpful stereotype that doesn’t actually exist – people don’t see themselves as the problem.
Author and social behaviour change expert Les Robinson suggests that rather than try to scare or shame people into changing habits, it’s more useful to create a positive buzz around the change – create new behaviours that are easy to adopt and sustain, foster supportive activities, groups and alternatives that change habits, inform and entertain.
So if we want to tackle littering and reduce plastic bag use we should make people feel that they are part of an inclusive movement that is supported by their peers, community and government. And it has to be relevant to their lives.
Is it sustainable? Is it do-able? Is there an affordable alternative? If not, then telling people NOT to do something (like using less plastic bags) is a waste of time and simply alienates them from the cause.
The CP group (the owners of Thailand’s 7-Eleven chain) say they have the (rather optimistic) plan of getting rid of plastic bag use within ten years.
The campaign has been supported by Artiwara “Toon” Kongmalai, the lead singer of Bodyslam and marathon runner, who ran from Thailand’s south to north in a massive fund-raiser last year. Massively popular in Thailand as a role model, singer, celebrity and runner, Toon has been a big part of raising the consciousness of this campaign within the Thai community. But the plastic bags politely refused by willing customers are still a tiny fraction of Thailand’s total plastic bag problem.
Tesco Lotus, too, jumped on the feel-good PR bandwagon and announced it would replace handing out plastic bags, for one day in November last year. Just one day with no plans or announcements to address the chain’s ongoing contribution to Thailand’s plastic bag problem.
Thailand’s plastic bag problem, a big problem indeed, needs solutions from the top, down. At this time those messages aren’t coming from the top but from the ground up – a fragmented group of individuals and well-meaning associations that are riding a wave of concern for the issue and, in many cases, pushing their own cause.
Opinion
Wai Khru – setting a bad example for the future. Thailand’s demand for respect from its young
Hazing (US English), initiation ceremonies (British English), bastardisation (Australian English), ragging (South Asia), or deposition, refers to the practice of rituals, challenges, and other activities involving harassment, abuse or humiliation used as a way of initiating a person into a group including a new fraternity, sorority, team or club.
In Thailand, hazing is not only rife, it’s seen as a rite of passage for young Thais as part of their cultural inculcation into the subservience they’re expected to display elders or people with more money or higher positions than them. What’s mistaken for ‘respect’ is actually a cultural party trick where children and young adults are ‘trained’ to be deferential from an early age.
In recent years there have a been a few high-profile deaths of army trainees, in the care of their Academy leaders, but allegedly subjected to initiations and bastardisation that is just ‘par for the course’ for the education of young Thais.
In a response to the recent death of Phakhapong Tanyakan at the Armed Forces Academies Preparatory School on October 17 last year, the Thai Deputy PM and Defence Minister Prawit Wongsuwan claimed that he “was not beaten to death, but just too weak to withstand tough training.”
He went further saying “I was once beaten more than I could take and I fainted too. I didn’t die. For this, before the school accepts kids for entry, they must give them a proper physical check-up.”
When you get you get such official, public, responses from the top you can see how this hazing culture continues to thrive in the, otherwise, Land of Smiles.
We spoke to three foreign teachers in Thailand, all speaking on condition of anonymity, about the culture of hazing in their schools and the benign version of that in primary schools, ‘wai khru’.
“Hazing is seen in many different types of social groups, including gangs, sports teams, schools, military units, fraternities and sororities. The initiation rites can range from relatively benign pranks and was khru, to protracted patterns of behavior that rise to the level of abuse or criminal misconduct.”
For the families of hazing victims these ceremonies can be catastrophic, as in the tragic case of Phakhapong Tanyakan.
A 19 year old armed forces cadet, previously subjected to harsh physical discipline, suddenly died a day after returning to school from a break. His parents were told he suffered from a sudden cardiac arrest but became suspicious of possible foul play after a detailed autopsy report never came. – Khaosod English
But he’s not the only one. Hazing and cruel or unusual initiations are conducted every day around the Kingdom but with a growing concern about the practices, both from the young students themselves and concerned older Thais, who realise the dangers of ‘persuading’ youngsters to respect elders needs examination in a modern 21st century Thailand.
We spoke to a respected senior Thai businessperson, again on the condition of anonymity, who said he had seen too much hazing going on during his time at school and then whilst training in the military.
“I was a victim of this type of bullying. I was told to ‘be a man’ and that all Thai men have to go through this. I think it is degrading and breaks human spirits. It teaches fear of those we are meant to respect. It has to change.”
It all starts when young Thais are subjected to the Wai Khru or ‘Teacher Wai’ where students are expected to prostrate themselves in front of their teachers in a show of respect. But a broad spectrum of foreign teachers not only feel uncomfortable with this faux-deference, some of them go out of their way to be away for that day or, sometimes, even speak out about their concern with this tradition.
“I made the mistake of speaking out about the Wai Khru in our school. I just found it demeaning for the poor students who had to rehearse all week for this totally meaningless show of respect. I didn’t feel respected, I felt sick. I ended up being ostracised and had to leave that school.”
Whilst many Thais continue to wonder why westerners might find all this kowtowing and prostrating could cause concern, you just need to examine the deaths in the Army preparatory schools as the end result of ‘demanding’ obedience and deference to elders. In western culture, I have learned, respect is something that is earned, not demanded.
“Hazing is undignified, humiliating and cruel… not my words, but the words of students who are made go through this horrible experience. It’s meant to be a sign of showing respect to your seniors but it’s nothing more than a shameful indulgence at the expense of the students,” said a long-term foreign teacher.
“Making students crawl around on the ground acting like animals in front of their peers, does nothing for either senior or freshie students. I have stopped attending Wai Khru day as I find it terribly uncomfortable for myself and for the students. You can see the look in their eyes as they approach you and are ordered to bow before the teacher. Teachers, like everyone else, should learn how to earn the respect of their students.”
A young female foreign teacher first thought that the Wai Khru was ‘cute’ but has changed her tune over the years.
“Wai khru was the highlight of my first year teaching in Thailand. I was, and still am, extremely humbled and deeply touched by this beautiful tradition intended to recognise a teachers’ role in children’s life and to give said children the opportunity to express their gratitude to their teachers.
“But throughout the years I have started to look at this event with a more critical eye and I wish it weren’t as rehearsed and staged as it unfortunately is. At our school, rehearsals for Wai Kru start a week prior to the event. During this week, children are drilled incessantly until they have mastered the walk, the bow and the wai leading up to the offering of the flowers that they are eager to free their sweaty little palms of.”
Wai Khru continues to be practiced in all Thai schools as a long standing tradition and show of respect for teachers.
“Although I understand and commend the wonderful intentions behind such practices, I feel that much like other sorts of drilling that these students endure, this sadly takes away from the true purpose of it all. For want of a picture perfect event, meaning is lost and a demonstration of gratitude is transformed into a dreaded labour,” she said.
An investigation into the death of Army cadet Phakhapong Tanyakan, by military investigators, found no wrongdoing by the Preparatory School. The parents have consistently called for a probe into their son’s death and are still pursuing legal action.
PHOTO: Army cadet Phakhapong Tanyakan, who died at the Armed Forces Academies Preparatory School on October 17 last year.
Opinion
What to do with Thailand’s elephants?
The goring of an Italian tourist this week whilst elephant riding in Phang Nga has again attracted focus onto the practice of providing elephants for tourists to ride. Plenty of elephant rides remain popular for tourists around the country. And the demand is still there, particularly from some international travellers.
There is a long history and tradition of Thailand using elephants as beasts of burden, but recent incidents between elephants, mahouts and tourists – especially in a tourism situation – are attracting more interest from animal rights activists and western tourists who prefer to avoid these sorts of rides.
Many of the elephants can live up to 60 years, though usually less, and are capable of ‘working’ for 40 years of their lives. Now the rain foresting logging in Thailand has been largely banned, the elephants that used to work in this industry are unemployed, as are the elephant’s mahout.
In Bangkok, up to a decade ago, it was quite common to see elephants around the streets with their mahouts begging for food. Many others have found ’employment’ around the country taking tourists for rides on their back.
Some western tourists are keen to see Thailand’s elephants relieved of their work and prefer to see them either in elephant sanctuaries, where the beasts are cared for and the contact with humans is limited, or ‘set free’, although where to release them remains unsolved.
“There are thought to be less than 5,000 elephants left in Thailand, yet a whopping 4,000 of them are captive. The latter still need to be fed and exercised, and financially support their mahout,” explains journalist Sara Reid in a Lonely Planet article.
“Following Thailand’s 1989 ban on using elephants for logging, many mahouts claim that without charging tourists for rides and shows, they would starve alongside their charges—which alone cost a minimum of 1,000 baht (US$28) per day to feed properly.”
The Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand (WFFT) was founded in 2001 and provides full-time care for almost 1000 wild animals. They have rescued over 5,000 wild animals over 14 years ago. They manage two wildlife rescue centres, one in Thailand and one in Laos, employing 115 staff members and 60 volunteers.
Here’s a story about visiting an elephant sanctuary in Phuket.
And another about a camp in Chiang Mai.
But the challenges remain for the elephants. The cost of keeping and feeding elephants is high – they eat a LOT – and there is still demand from some tourist markets for elephant rides and closer interaction with the beats.
So, for now, most of the sanctuary-style attractions remain privately funded, through visitations and donations.
What do you think is a practical and sustainable solution for Thailand’s elephants?
Join the conversation on our Facebook page.
Elephant 1, Car 0…
Top 10 movies made in Thailand
Stunning new Lux Neo villas at Chaweng, Koh Samui
Top 10 things to know about Phuket for beginners (2019)
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
Wai Khru – setting a bad example for the future. Thailand’s demand for respect from its young
Five metre king cobra caught in Krabi restaurant – VIDEO
Top 10 Things NOT to do in Thailand – the basics (2019)
The Top 10 types of expat in Thailand (2019)
Boom boom on the border – Thailand’s unlikely red-light district
Two headless bodies found on Rayong beaches near Pattaya
Italian couple killed as truck rolls on top of them in Chumphon – VIDEO
Thailand loses its ‘cheap living’ reputation – Numbeo
A third of expats may have to leave – Survey on new ‘retirement’ visa extension
Phuket’s Top 10 Beach Clubs (2019)
Phuket tourist decides hotel awning more comfortable than his room
Is cooking endangered rays on ‘MasterChef Thailand’ OK?
A family of three grooms Vietnam’s most edible golf course
Statistics don’t lie, agents do
Royal Coronation schedule takes shape
18 busted in e-cigarette and vaping raid in bangkok
A toast to female chefs – Women in Gastronomy 2019 Bangkok
Event Round-Up – March 2019
The marijuana amnesty. What does it mean and how can I apply?
Parents urged to monitor children on ‘Momo Challenge’
Three fined for fishing illegally in the Mu Koh Similan National Park
“Pattaya: Sex Capital of the World” – but tourism chief is determined to change image
Whale shark sighted off Phang Nga – VIDEO
Vaping network urges Thai authorities to rethink e-cigarette laws
Same same but not very different – Election 2019
44 baby leatherback sea turtles headed to sea in Phang Nga – VIDEO
PABUK a tropical storm, not a typhoon
Single Use Plastics. The BIG issue for Thai Environment Day.
Annissa Flynn – Pro women’s World Flowboarding Champion
TEST DRIVE GOOLGE TRANSLATE ทดสอบไดรฟ์ GOOGLE TRANSLATE
Phuket’s Tsuanmi Alert System
Canadians will be able to use consular services at the Australian Consulate in Phuket
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Trending
-
Entertainment3 days ago
Top 10 movies made in Thailand
-
Thai Life3 days ago
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
-
South4 days ago
Italian couple killed as truck rolls on top of them in Chumphon – VIDEO
-
Phuket2 days ago
Phuket’s Top 10 Beach Clubs (2019)
-
Phuket4 days ago
Canadian motorbike driver killed in Phuket road accident
-
Hua Hin3 days ago
Beware: Dangerous jellyfish. Just don’t tell the Chinese.
-
Phuket3 days ago
The Patong Bay Hill Resort – where your holiday begins!
-
Bangkok4 days ago
Sleeping woman’s lucky escape from a snake bite in Bangkok home – VIDEO