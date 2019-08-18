Phuket’s lifeguards say goodbye to a champion of local beach safety | The Thaiger

Patong
Phuket’s lifeguards say goodbye to a champion of local beach safety
PHOTOS: Phuket Lifeguard Service
A commemoration ceremony has been held for Prathaiyuth Chuayuan, a local Phuketian who helped drive Phuket’s first beach lifeguard services. He passed away on Friday morning after a heart attack.
He first experienced chest pains whilst delivering his daughter to school in Phuket Town on Friday morning, drove himself immediately to the Vachira Hospital nearby but succumbed to cardiac arrest around 9am.
He was 57 years old.
He worked with Australian lifesavers to help train local lifeguards and improve the skills of the Phuket’s beach enthusiasts, and finally sought international accreditation for the growing body of competent Phuket lifeguards.
The Phuket Lifeguards Service, founded and run by Prathaiyuth and his wife Witanya, saved innumerable lives each year whilst battling Provincial Hall and local government for increased funding in annual contract negotiations.
Daren Jenner, a FOT (Friend of The Thaiger) and local safety officer for the International Surf Lifesaving Association, sent a message to us expressing his deepest condolences to Prathaiyuth’s wife, family and friends.
“I had many good conversations with him over the years. He was a good-hearted man who did his best in difficult and changing circumstances. A very big loss for Phuket and the lifesaving community here. ISLA sends our deepest respect for his long commitment to ocean safety in SE Asia.”
Have something to say? Scroll down to leave a comment, or visit our Thaiger Thailand Q&A Forum to discuss people, events, to-do and more with the local community.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phuket. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Patong
Chinese tourist almost drowns after ignoring warnings from lifeguards at Patong
PHOTOS & STORY: เสียงประชาชน คนภูเก็ต Phuket People’s Voice
Yesterday (August 12), a Chinese tourist almost drowned at Patong Beach. Fortunately, a lifeguard was on duty, noticed the man was in difficulty, rescued him and saved his life.
The young Chinese man had already been warned once by the lifeguards about the red flags with lifeguards telling him the red flags along the beach denote that it’s dangerous to swim in that area of the beach.
But after the first warning, he still decided to go back to swim in the same spot again and got stuck in a strong current that can happen during the annual monsoons. The lifeguard rushed to help him and pulled him ashore, found that he was lacking oxygen and was exhausted. A few moments later and they believe he may not have recovered.
They used a breathing machine and gave him oxygen and first aid on the beach. After he was stable, the team decided to send him to Patong Hospital where the doctor has confirmed that he was in a stable condition.
Opinion
Phuket’s wake-up call. The hard work starts here.
OPINION
More hotels, a changing tourist mix, an exodus of expats and a decline in tourist numbers. Despite the new Tourism and Sports Minister pumping up the local tourism tyres during his visit last weekend, there’s a lot of hand-wringing and the sound of closing shop shutters around the tourist island of Phuket.
To make things more complicated the situation is not consistent in all areas of the tourism industry on the island. Some hotels still report good occupancy numbers although almost everyone is admitting they’re discounting rates to keep the tourist cash register ringing.
There are really only two conversations in Phuket.
- The tourists are coming
- The tourists aren’t coming
Everyone has an opinion and there is broad, but mostly unfounded, suspicion in the TAT’s statistics. Keyboard warriors continue to believe their own opinion and what supports their narrative no matter how many facts anyone throws at them.
There is a sense of mild panic but most of it is unwarranted, in the long-term.
Statistically, and historically, things really aren’t THAT bad. In a worst case scenario – say the tourism arrivals were really down 30% – then we’re back to tourism numbers of 2016 when things were considered OK. 2016’s tourism numbers were more than four times the numbers of a decade before. So the flight numbers and passenger arrivals have been, generally, on the up and up for two decades. It’s been a good run and the island has morphed from a tropical destination into more of a tourism business hub with a lot of investment and new money being spent in Phuket.
Away from tourism there’s also an anecdotal decline in expats living on the island, particularly in the English-speaking nationalities from UK, Australia, America and South Africa. Speaking to a number of Embassies and Honorary Consulates in the past week they’ve shared their feeling that the numbers have been declining without providing specific figures.
Any hard times in the tourism industry impacts everyone on the island – it’s a holiday island and has little to fall back on in the way of other industry or manufacturing. There will be fewer jobs for expats, locals and the people that have moved from other parts of Thailand to enjoy the fruits of Phuket’s tourism rise.
Bill Barnett from c9hotelworks.com, who lives on the island and has been following tourist, airlift and hotel stats for two decades, says the drop of tourism for a few months this year is on the back of big growth in the early part of last year and the sense of ‘panic’ is largely unwarranted.
“Hotel and tourism remain cyclical businesses and, in looking at declines now, we have to look at first half of 2018 that was a high water marker, so the bar is raised exceptionally high.”
“Phuket despite being an island is being effected by a larger picture. The global Chinese slowdown is not just about the boat sinking but the US-China trade war and the slowing Chinese econonic picture will impact the entire world – we are just one piece of a much larger picture. Nothing grows in straight lines and what is encouraging about Phuket longer term is geography, airlift and the broad tourism product. Every road has bumps in it and we are hitting some this year.”
“But more than 15,000 new keys (hotel rooms) will come on the market within the next five years. The surge in room numbers is not only hurting the revenue of hotel operators but also causing damage to natural resources.”
Meanwhile an anonymous, prominent Phuket hotelier, who writes articles about the island’s hotel industry for The Thaiger, says that the signs are quite good for the coming months.
“It has been very positive to hear that from mid-August and especially September figures are now moving nicely with a good pick up of reservations currently on hand. For example, our resorts are now already showing ‘on the books’ figures higher than we ‘closed’ the month of September in 2018 which is very encouraging to see.”
“Some of our Chinese partners have been asking for more rooms as their holiday season starts which is very positive and more traditional ‘low season’ tour operators’ supporters too.”
But even the Thai Hotels Association note that the numbers weren’t good for Q2 this year following a reasonably good New Year and Chinese New Year.
“Average room rates for the first six months this year dropped 5% compared with the same period last year.”
“From April to June, the rates slid further by 8%, worse than expected as the Songkran holidays did not bring a respite to the province.”
But the situation is sure to remain ‘lumpy’ with a continual evolution in the tourism demographic, much of it more to do with world trends and global economics more than what individual businesses or even the TAT can do to drive extra tourist arrivals.
For now it is up to local businesses to stop assuming the tourists are just magically going to turn up and be pro-active in promoting their businesses. Checking your instagram posts and your Facebook feed, sitting behind the counter, isn’t going to help the situation.
When the going gets tough, the tough have to get going, or shut up shop. The slight drop in tourism in Q2 deserves justifiable concern but business owners, tour operators, island and tourism officials need to accept and embrace the changes.
So too, the ingrained locals hunkered around Fort Bangla Road who still think all the tourists need are expensive drinks and girlie shows. That this hub, and a lot of Patong, is having a difficult year should come as no surprise as the rest of Phuket has blossomed in the past decade providing a lot of competition for the party town and are chasing the 2019 tourist, not the ones from 1990.
There are few islands with such good beaches, reasonably good infrastructure, excellent hotels and tourist options as Phuket, in the region. And the island connects to Krabi, Phang Nga, Khao Lak and Krabi – all with growing infrastructure and potential.
Phuket will continue to thrive, mostly through the stubborn resolve of the people that live here and rely on the island’s success for an income.
This year’s ‘bumps’ have been a wake up call that the tourists, and expats, won’t keep coming by waiting at the doorway or praying at the temple. The hard work starts now.
Patong
Top 10 things to do in Phuket when it rains
Phuket really only has two seasons – wet and dry. The wet season usually runs from April to November each year and when it rains, it pours! But there’s still plenty to do on the island, rain or sunshine. Best of all it’s still going to be around 30 degrees so it’s not cold or unpleasant. A 20 baht plastic poncho from 7-Eleven or Family Mart will sort of keep you dry.
Here are a few ideas to keep you entertained on one of those rainy days…
1. Simon Star Cabaret
There’s the famous Simon Cabaret in Patong – there is also the companion show in Samkong – better parking and a newer theatre but much the same show. “The prettiest girls in Asia” they say. Completely family friendly but be prepared for a few questions after the show if you take the kids. Also, if you want to get a picture with one of the performers after the show you’ll need to hand over 100 Baht or so for the pleasure.
The shows are bright, spectacular, fun and a lot of fun. You’ll forget about the rain and wet outside. In the middle of the island adjacent to the Samkong intersection is the Aphrodite Show, in the same vein as the Simon Star shows.
2. Siam Niramit
One of the best shows on the island. There’s pre-show ‘walk around’ displays where you can see Muay Thai matches, traditional Thai villages and elephant shows (you can choose not to attend these if you’re ethically sensitive about animal shows). Then it’s into the theatre for an astonishing show about Thai culture and history which will blow your mind. For everyone in the family.
I’ve been 20 or more times – always take tourist friends there for a lesson in Thailand 1.0. Almost impossible to explain what you’ll see but, believe me, it’s worth the price. There’s also a mega-international buffet available before the show. Take your appetite. Even when it’s wet or raining, the show is always on – they cleverly adapt the schedule to fit around the rain.
3. Jungceylon and Central Shopping Centres
Head to one of the island’s big international shopping centres for some retail therapy if there’s a bit of rain outside.
There’s Central Festival and the adjoining Central Floresta in the middle of the island, Jungceylon and Central (over the road) in Patong.
Both have plenty of label brands and excellent food options. There are also excellent cinemas at both locations (Jungceylon and Central Festival) where tickets will probably cost you a fraction of what you pay in your home country (unless you come from Nigeria where it’s quite cheap I hear). Cost around 230 baht+ unless you go on cheap-Wednesday when the tickets are half-price.
4. Elephant Sanctuary
It has been much publicised that riding the incredibly intelligent elephants is cruel. Be part of the change and visit one of the best elephant sanctuarys in Thailand. Education is power, help spread the word that it is no longer acceptable to jump on the saddle. Yes it is an outdoor activity, but you are going to get wet anyway when you wash the elephants so get out there and play with the elephants.
The Elephant Jungle Sanctuary is a home for retired working elephants, set amongst three camps in remote sections of Phuket. It doesn’t matter if it’s wet and raining in Phuket – elephants love the wet!
There are a number of better, more elephant-friendly, alternatives around Phuket these days, all with the elephant’s welfare as paramount. Also the Elephant Retirement Park, Phuket HERE.
5. Have a Thai massage or Spa treatment
You deserve it. There’s plenty of alternatives and style of massage all over the island, well, all over Thailand. A traditional Thai massage – firm, medium or light – will be an experience you’ll always remember. Don’t ask for firm unless you’re prepared for some PAIN! Despite the publicity, most massages don’t include a happy ending. Unless you’re in Patong, you’re probably not going to get that ‘optional extra’.
There are also plenty of spas for all sorts of additional indulgences. Many of the bigger international hotels have excellent spas for ‘walk-in’ customers. Leave the rain and wet outside and enjoy.
6. Go for a walk on the beach
It’s still warm, the beaches are still amazing, the monsoonal air is fresh off the Andaman Sea and you can enjoy the drama of nature doing what it does. Also, be amazed at the people who have paid their hard-earned money to visit Phuket and, whether it’s raining or not, are determined to go to the beach. And they do, sometimes with tragic consequences. Always obey the flags on the beach.
Red means DON’T GO SWIMMING. Rain, sunshine, wet… the beaches are always amazing.
7. Bowling
The 16 lane SF Strike Bowl can be found on the 3rd floor of Jungceylon Shopping Complex in Patong.
During your bowling period, you can order food and drinks from a wide range of options on the menu and all come with reasonable price. This is a good and relaxing venue you can spend time with while you are waiting for someone going shopping or for your movie time. There’s also other kids activities on the same floor, and a modern cinema with all the latest films.
8. Phuket Aquarium and Aquaria at Central Floresta
Located in the very south of the island at Panwa Beach the Phuket Aquarium is an excellent spot to escape the weather and learn about the underwater world around Phuket. It is also safe for the children to roam inside and let them discover the seahorses, turtles and deep sea creatures. Good for a couple of hours, try and plan your trip outside of school pick up and drop off times as the journey South can be a long one.
There’s also a new international-standard aquarium, ‘Aquaria Phuket‘, at Central Floresta in the middle of the island. They are having a soft opening until September 2019, then it’s fully open. It will be one of the best aquarium displays in souther east asia.
9. Phuket Trick Eye Museum
We love this place. A few hours of optical illusions and laughs. Great for the kids and the big kids as well. Located in the middle of Phuket Town. Take your camera or your mobile phone. An interesting back-story to the franchise of Trick Eye museums about a South Korean artist… you’ll learn more about it when you go there. Perfect for a Phuket rainy day.
10. A Thai cooking class
Admit it, we all talk about taking Thai cooking class but few of us do. Hey, why bother with all that pesky preparation, cooking and doing the dishes when we can get magnificent street food for 50 baht, almost anywhere (except Patong where you’ll pay a bit more). Most of the larger hotels all have their own Thai cooking lessons. But for the best of the best head to the Blue Elephant Restaurant right on the border of Old Phuket Town for a memorable experience. The Sino-Portuguese building used to be the old Governor’s residence
So get out and enjoy Phuket, whether it’s sunny, wet or raining. Even if it is raining, remember the rain is warm!
