Russian trio steal 2kg cannabis worth 160,000 baht from Thai clinic

CCTV footage under review as police trace theft suspects

Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

In Chon Buri, Thailand, three Russian nationals are alleged to have stolen 2 kilogrammes of premium organic cannabis, valued at 160,000 baht, from a cannabis clinic in Banglamung district.

The theft took place on the evening of July 4, around 9pm. The suspects fled the scene in a blue Ford sedan, leaving the clinic owner with significant financial losses.

A viral Facebook post by a local highlighted the incident. The post, accompanied by images of the suspects and their vehicle, urged the public to report any sightings, with a reward offered for information leading to their capture. The clinic owner has since lodged a police report regarding the theft.

Yesterday, July 9, reporters visited the clinic and spoke with the 55 year old owner, Chuwanchom Panboon. Chuwanchom recounted how the three men, identifying themselves as Russian and conversing in Russian, arrived at the clinic on July 4.

They expressed interest in purchasing 2 kilogrammes of high-grade organic cannabis, and after more than 30 minutes of negotiation, settled on a price of 160,000 baht (US$4,900). As Chuwanchom was preparing the cannabis and momentarily turned away to retrieve paperwork, a standard practice for such large transactions, the suspects grabbed the cannabis and swiftly exited the clinic.

“They planned this carefully,” Chuwanchom stated. “I turned away briefly to get the documents, and when I looked back, they were rushing out the door with the cannabis.” He promptly reported the theft to Nong Prue Police Station and is offering a 20,000 baht (US$610) reward for information leading to the arrest of the culprits, noting the significant financial impact of the theft.

Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

CCTV footage captured by the clinic’s cameras shows the three foreign men entering the premises at 9.27pm. By 9.57pm, they are seen leaving hastily, with one suspect carrying a backpack believed to contain the stolen cannabis. The group then drove off in a blue Ford sedan, heading down Soi Khao Talo.

Police are actively investigating the incident and are appealing to the public for any information regarding the suspects or their vehicle. The theft has triggered local frustration, and the clinic owner is seeking community help to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice, reported The Pattaya News.

Russian trio steal 2kg cannabis worth 160,000 baht from Thai clinic

