Foreign thieves steal cannabis in Phuket while friends distract staff

A Phuket cannabis shop owner is hunting for foreign thieves who were caught on CCTV stealing products from his store. The theft did not cause much loss, but the owner wanted to teach the thieves a lesson.

The owner of the Shweed Panwa store in the Wichit area of Phuket, Chatchai Tanamas, shared details of the incident on his Facebook account on Monday, May 27, to expose the behaviour of the foreign thieves and to warn other cannabis shops in the area.

Chatchai revealed that the incident occurred around 11pm on Sunday, May 26. The group arrived at his shop by taxi.

While some members of the group distracted staff by enquiring about various products and placing orders, a foreign man wearing a black tank top took the opportunity to steal cannabis while the employees were preoccupied.

Chatchai believes some foreigners in the group were working together, as CCTV footage appeared to show some of them assisting the man in the tank top by helping conceal the stolen items.

The group purchased cannabis products worth around 1,000 baht, while the value of the stolen goods was relatively low. Nonetheless, Chatchai vowed to pursue legal action to teach the thieves a lesson.

The shop owner learned from the taxi driver that the group of foreign tourists had arrived in Phuket on the day of the incident. They were reportedly staying near Cape Panwa and Yon Beach.

Chatchai offered a 5,000 baht reward for any information that leads to the arrest of the suspect. He urges anyone with information to contact him via 082-623-4061, 092-444-0484, or through his Facebook account, Chatchai Tanamas.

Cannabis thefts have made headlines in the past, particularly in tourist destinations such as Phuket and Pattaya.

In March, a foreign man drilled through the wall of a cannabis shop in Phuket and stole products and cash worth more than 30,000 baht.

Two other incidents occurred in February, when an Irishman and an unidentified foreigner broke into cannabis stores in Pattaya. The Irish suspect was arrested but the second man, reportedly a regular customer, remains at large.