Foreign thieves steal cannabis in Phuket while friends distract staff

Shop owner vows justice and offers cash reward for suspects' arrest

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin2 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 29, 2025
295 1 minute read
Foreign thieves steal cannabis in Phuket while friends distract staff
Photo via Facebook/ Chatchai Tanamas

A Phuket cannabis shop owner is hunting for foreign thieves who were caught on CCTV stealing products from his store. The theft did not cause much loss, but the owner wanted to teach the thieves a lesson.

The owner of the Shweed Panwa store in the Wichit area of Phuket, Chatchai Tanamas, shared details of the incident on his Facebook account on Monday, May 27, to expose the behaviour of the foreign thieves and to warn other cannabis shops in the area.

Chatchai revealed that the incident occurred around 11pm on Sunday, May 26. The group arrived at his shop by taxi.

While some members of the group distracted staff by enquiring about various products and placing orders, a foreign man wearing a black tank top took the opportunity to steal cannabis while the employees were preoccupied.

Related Articles

Chatchai believes some foreigners in the group were working together, as CCTV footage appeared to show some of them assisting the man in the tank top by helping conceal the stolen items.

Foreign cannabis theft
Photo via Facebook/ Chatchai Tanamas

The group purchased cannabis products worth around 1,000 baht, while the value of the stolen goods was relatively low. Nonetheless, Chatchai vowed to pursue legal action to teach the thieves a lesson.

The shop owner learned from the taxi driver that the group of foreign tourists had arrived in Phuket on the day of the incident. They were reportedly staying near Cape Panwa and Yon Beach.

Chatchai offered a 5,000 baht reward for any information that leads to the arrest of the suspect. He urges anyone with information to contact him via 082-623-4061, 092-444-0484, or through his Facebook account, Chatchai Tanamas.

Foreign tourist steals cannabis
Photo via Facebook/ Chatchai Tanamas

Cannabis thefts have made headlines in the past, particularly in tourist destinations such as Phuket and Pattaya.

In March, a foreign man drilled through the wall of a cannabis shop in Phuket and stole products and cash worth more than 30,000 baht.

Cannabis shop Phuket
Photo via Instagram/ @shweed_panwaphuket

Two other incidents occurred in February, when an Irishman and an unidentified foreigner broke into cannabis stores in Pattaya. The Irish suspect was arrested but the second man, reportedly a regular customer, remains at large.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand crackdowns on illegal green oil use in fishing industry Crime News

Thailand crackdowns on illegal green oil use in fishing industry

1 minute ago
Boom to boon: Thailand and US launch elite landmine-clearing hub Thailand News

Boom to boon: Thailand and US launch elite landmine-clearing hub

11 minutes ago
Red hair skull found in Chachoengsao linked to missing Pattaya woman Thailand News

Red hair skull found in Chachoengsao linked to missing Pattaya woman

19 minutes ago
Class dismissed? Refugee children face hunger as aid dries up Thailand News

Class dismissed? Refugee children face hunger as aid dries up

27 minutes ago
Motorcyclist dies in Ayutthaya crash due to rainy conditions Road deaths

Motorcyclist dies in Ayutthaya crash due to rainy conditions

38 minutes ago
Crystal-clear police drug raids in Phuket leave dealers on ice Phuket News

Crystal-clear police drug raids in Phuket leave dealers on ice

51 minutes ago
Thai PM proposes 3.78 trillion baht budget amid opposition criticism Thailand News

Thai PM proposes 3.78 trillion baht budget amid opposition criticism

1 hour ago
Concrete panels fall from Pattaya condo, injuring Australian man Pattaya News

Concrete panels fall from Pattaya condo, injuring Australian man

1 hour ago
Bangkok gets a 10-lane monster road to crush traffic chaos Bangkok News

Bangkok gets a 10-lane monster road to crush traffic chaos

1 hour ago
Father fatally shoots son in Lop Buri self-defence incident Crime News

Father fatally shoots son in Lop Buri self-defence incident

2 hours ago
Baht off! Bangkok Bank shuts the door on tourist accounts Bangkok News

Baht off! Bangkok Bank shuts the door on tourist accounts

2 hours ago
Fire sparks chaos at Pattaya condo in dead of night Pattaya News

Fire sparks chaos at Pattaya condo in dead of night

2 hours ago
Thai and cry: Missing Dane dies in Bangkok police cell after meltdown Bangkok News

Thai and cry: Missing Dane dies in Bangkok police cell after meltdown

2 hours ago
Foreign thieves steal cannabis in Phuket while friends distract staff Phuket News

Foreign thieves steal cannabis in Phuket while friends distract staff

2 hours ago
Thailand braces for heavy rain and storms across 42 provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for heavy rain and storms across 42 provinces

2 hours ago
Earthquakes hit Thailand and surrounding regions Thailand News

Earthquakes hit Thailand and surrounding regions

18 hours ago
British family’s £4,000 Phuket villa holiday turns nightmare Phuket News

British family’s £4,000 Phuket villa holiday turns nightmare

18 hours ago
Phayao’s Thao Wessuwan statue draws lottery hopefuls Thailand News

Phayao’s Thao Wessuwan statue draws lottery hopefuls

18 hours ago
Thai man jumps on moving pickup to stop alleged car scammer Thailand News

Thai man jumps on moving pickup to stop alleged car scammer

18 hours ago
Sattahip woman dragged on road in brazen bag snatch (video) Pattaya News

Sattahip woman dragged on road in brazen bag snatch (video)

19 hours ago
Double numbers dominate June 1 lottery history Thailand News

Double numbers dominate June 1 lottery history

19 hours ago
Pattaya condo bust: Chinese man arrested for fake scam Pattaya News

Pattaya condo bust: Chinese man arrested for fake scam

19 hours ago
High and dry: British bloke nicked in Euro cannabis run flop Thailand News

High and dry: British bloke nicked in Euro cannabis run flop

19 hours ago
Where are the tourists going to in Thailand? Thailand Travel

Where are the tourists going to in Thailand?

19 hours ago
Pattaya condo tragedy: Swiss man devastated by partner’s suicide Pattaya News

Pattaya condo tragedy: Swiss man devastated by partner’s suicide

19 hours ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin2 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 29, 2025
295 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Concrete panels fall from Pattaya condo, injuring Australian man

Concrete panels fall from Pattaya condo, injuring Australian man

1 hour ago
A rooftop evening of art, cuisine &#038; connection at Sole Mio Boutique Hotel &#038; Wellness

A rooftop evening of art, cuisine & connection at Sole Mio Boutique Hotel & Wellness

2 hours ago
British family’s £4,000 Phuket villa holiday turns nightmare

British family’s £4,000 Phuket villa holiday turns nightmare

18 hours ago
Thai man jumps on moving pickup to stop alleged car scammer

Thai man jumps on moving pickup to stop alleged car scammer

18 hours ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x