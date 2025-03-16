Boat fire near Koh Tao triggers evacuation by Royal Thai Navy

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A fire broke out on a boat carrying 28 tourists for a diving trip near Koh Tao, prompting an evacuation effort by the Royal Thai Navy‘s (RTN) Marine Department in Surat Thani province.

The incident occurred at 9.25am, today, March 16, when RTN Captain Natthaphon Sinphunphon, deputy director of the department, received an alert from Koh Tao’s rescue centre about a blaze in the boat’s engine room.

The vessel, named Davy Jones’ Locker, is a 23.29 gross tonnage passenger boat owned by Davy Jones Locker Co., Ltd.

It caught fire while transporting the tourists to a diving site near the island, approximately 5 to 6 nautical miles away.

The Marine Department swiftly coordinated with local agencies, private boats, and volunteers to relocate all tourists and crew safely to another vessel, reported KhaoSod.

A separate team of volunteers worked to control the fire, which initially damaged the engine room, the captain’s cabin, and the rear bathroom. The cause of the fire remains unknown, pending further investigation by officials.

In similar news, a potential disaster was averted when a catamaran carrying 38 foreign tourists capsized off Phuket’s coast, sparking a frantic scramble before nearby speedboats intervened in a rescue operation.

The incident occurred at around 1pm on January 13, when the Emiray 888 catamaran, which had departed from Chalong Pier in Phuket’s Mueang district on a day trip to Racha Island, began taking on water and slowly sank 1.6 nautical miles north of Racha Island. Aboard were 33 Chinese tourists, two tour guides, and three crew members.

The regional rescue centre quickly coordinated the rescue with local officials and patrol boats, while nearby speedboats and tour boats rushed to the scene. Fortunately, all passengers were wearing life jackets, and everyone on board was safely rescued.

In response, the Tourist Police promptly teamed up with the Port Authority and other relevant agencies to provide essential support to the affected tourists.