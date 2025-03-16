Boat fire near Koh Tao triggers evacuation by Royal Thai Navy

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee8 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, March 16, 2025
895 1 minute read
Boat fire near Koh Tao triggers evacuation by Royal Thai Navy
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A fire broke out on a boat carrying 28 tourists for a diving trip near Koh Tao, prompting an evacuation effort by the Royal Thai Navy‘s (RTN) Marine Department in Surat Thani province.

The incident occurred at 9.25am, today, March 16, when RTN Captain Natthaphon Sinphunphon, deputy director of the department, received an alert from Koh Tao’s rescue centre about a blaze in the boat’s engine room.

The vessel, named Davy Jones’ Locker, is a 23.29 gross tonnage passenger boat owned by Davy Jones Locker Co., Ltd.

It caught fire while transporting the tourists to a diving site near the island, approximately 5 to 6 nautical miles away.

Related Articles

The Marine Department swiftly coordinated with local agencies, private boats, and volunteers to relocate all tourists and crew safely to another vessel, reported KhaoSod.

A separate team of volunteers worked to control the fire, which initially damaged the engine room, the captain’s cabin, and the rear bathroom. The cause of the fire remains unknown, pending further investigation by officials.

Boat fire near Koh Tao triggers evacuation by Royal Thai Navy | News by Thaiger

In similar news, a potential disaster was averted when a catamaran carrying 38 foreign tourists capsized off Phuket’s coast, sparking a frantic scramble before nearby speedboats intervened in a rescue operation.

The incident occurred at around 1pm on January 13, when the Emiray 888 catamaran, which had departed from Chalong Pier in Phuket’s Mueang district on a day trip to Racha Island, began taking on water and slowly sank 1.6 nautical miles north of Racha Island. Aboard were 33 Chinese tourists, two tour guides, and three crew members.

The regional rescue centre quickly coordinated the rescue with local officials and patrol boats, while nearby speedboats and tour boats rushed to the scene. Fortunately, all passengers were wearing life jackets, and everyone on board was safely rescued.

In response, the Tourist Police promptly teamed up with the Port Authority and other relevant agencies to provide essential support to the affected tourists.

Latest Thailand News
Chiang Mai air quality ranks worst globally due to regional fires Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai air quality ranks worst globally due to regional fires

7 hours ago
Boat fire near Koh Tao triggers evacuation by Royal Thai Navy Thailand News

Boat fire near Koh Tao triggers evacuation by Royal Thai Navy

8 hours ago
Thailand seeks private investment for Phuket expressway project Phuket News

Thailand seeks private investment for Phuket expressway project

8 hours ago
Major e-cigarette distributor arrested in Thailand crackdown Crime News

Major e-cigarette distributor arrested in Thailand crackdown

10 hours ago
Police raid illegal gambling den in Suthisan, arrest 19 people Bangkok News

Police raid illegal gambling den in Suthisan, arrest 19 people

10 hours ago
Drug-influenced man kills one, injures another in Chaiyaphum attack Crime News

Drug-influenced man kills one, injures another in Chaiyaphum attack

10 hours ago
South Korean man injured in Pattaya condo altercation Pattaya News

South Korean man injured in Pattaya condo altercation

10 hours ago
Tragic accident in Bang Pa Han: Man killed by lawnmower blade Thailand News

Tragic accident in Bang Pa Han: Man killed by lawnmower blade

10 hours ago
South Korean tourist found dead in Phuket luxury spa sauna Phuket News

South Korean tourist found dead in Phuket luxury spa sauna

11 hours ago
Regulatory loophole enables illegal land sales in eastern regions Thailand News

Regulatory loophole enables illegal land sales in eastern regions

11 hours ago
Fifteen Thai nationals charged for online gambling in Cambodia Crime News

Fifteen Thai nationals charged for online gambling in Cambodia

11 hours ago
Major drug bust in Songkhla uncovers drugs worth 117 million baht Crime News

Major drug bust in Songkhla uncovers drugs worth 117 million baht

11 hours ago
Nigerian man arrested for motorcycle theft in Chumphon disturbance Crime News

Nigerian man arrested for motorcycle theft in Chumphon disturbance

11 hours ago
Three missing found after Rama 2 overpass collapse tragedy Bangkok News

Three missing found after Rama 2 overpass collapse tragedy

12 hours ago
Thai weather warning: 49 provinces to face severe storms Thailand Weather Updates

Thai weather warning: 49 provinces to face severe storms

12 hours ago
Thailand tourism surges with visa-free policy, Phuket leads Phuket News

Thailand tourism surges with visa-free policy, Phuket leads

1 day ago
Rubber plantation worker shot dead in Nakhon Si Thammarat Thailand News

Rubber plantation worker shot dead in Nakhon Si Thammarat

1 day ago
Uthai Thani locals flock to ancient tree for lottery luck Thailand News

Uthai Thani locals flock to ancient tree for lottery luck

1 day ago
Indian tourists held over alleged assault at Koh Pha Ngan party Thailand News

Indian tourists held over alleged assault at Koh Pha Ngan party

1 day ago
Thai man drowns on shellfish trip in Samut Songkhram canal Thailand News

Thai man drowns on shellfish trip in Samut Songkhram canal

1 day ago
Ayutthaya hermitage draws crowds for blessings, lucky numbers Thailand News

Ayutthaya hermitage draws crowds for blessings, lucky numbers

1 day ago
Pattaya shooting range noise reduced, but residents uneasy Pattaya News

Pattaya shooting range noise reduced, but residents uneasy

1 day ago
Ex-finance minister exposes Phuket police extortion Phuket News

Ex-finance minister exposes Phuket police extortion

1 day ago
PM Paetongtarn prepares for Bhutan visit to boost trade Thailand News

PM Paetongtarn prepares for Bhutan visit to boost trade

1 day ago
Songkran to boost Thailand’s tourism by 26.5 billion baht Thailand News

Songkran to boost Thailand’s tourism by 26.5 billion baht

1 day ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee8 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, March 16, 2025
895 1 minute read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Police raid illegal gambling den in Suthisan, arrest 19 people

Police raid illegal gambling den in Suthisan, arrest 19 people

10 hours ago
Drug-influenced man kills one, injures another in Chaiyaphum attack

Drug-influenced man kills one, injures another in Chaiyaphum attack

10 hours ago
South Korean man injured in Pattaya condo altercation

South Korean man injured in Pattaya condo altercation

10 hours ago
Tragic accident in Bang Pa Han: Man killed by lawnmower blade

Tragic accident in Bang Pa Han: Man killed by lawnmower blade

10 hours ago