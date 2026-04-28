Foreign tourists take turn showing their private parts on Phuket tuk tuk

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 28, 2026, 11:37 AM
89 1 minute read
Foreign tourists take turn showing their private parts on Phuket tuk tuk | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

A group of foreign tourists were criticised after exposing themselves to motorists while travelling in a tuk tuk in Patong, Phuket.

Images posted by the Phuket Times Facebook page yesterday, April 27, showed several foreigners standing in the vehicle, turning towards traffic behind them and pulling down their trousers. The page stated in the caption…

“Bottoms show in Patong. Foreign tourists took turns to pull their trousers down and turn their backsides to the motorists behind their tuk tuk.”

The identities and nationalities of those involved were not disclosed, and the original source of the images was not specified.

Foreigners expose themselves on Phuket tuk tuk
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

The post prompted criticism online, with many users calling for police action. Some also raised concerns about enforcement, criticising local officials for what they described as insufficient control over tourist behaviour.

Under Section 388 of Thailand’s Criminal Law, public indecency, including exposing oneself, carries a fine of up to 5,000 baht.

Similar incidents involving inappropriate conduct on tuk tuks in Phuket have been reported previously. In February, a French couple was deported and blacklisted after a viral video showed them engaging in sexual activity during a ride. Both also faced a fine for their lewd action.

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Phuket tuk tuk
Photo by Eustaquio Santimano via Flickr

In June last year, a tuk tuk driver shared footage of a foreign couple after they ignored his warnings about their behaviour. The video showed foreigners engaging in inappropriate conduct during the journey, although it was not confirmed whether the case was reported to police.

The same driver had earlier shared another video in January last year involving similar indecent behaviour despite repeated warnings to passengers.

In many such cases, no legal action has been reported. This may be due to witnesses not filing complaints or the individuals leaving the country before proceedings could take place.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 28, 2026, 11:37 AM
89 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.