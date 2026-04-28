Foreign tourists take turn showing their private parts on Phuket tuk tuk

A group of foreign tourists were criticised after exposing themselves to motorists while travelling in a tuk tuk in Patong, Phuket.

Images posted by the Phuket Times Facebook page yesterday, April 27, showed several foreigners standing in the vehicle, turning towards traffic behind them and pulling down their trousers. The page stated in the caption…

“Bottoms show in Patong. Foreign tourists took turns to pull their trousers down and turn their backsides to the motorists behind their tuk tuk.”

The identities and nationalities of those involved were not disclosed, and the original source of the images was not specified.

The post prompted criticism online, with many users calling for police action. Some also raised concerns about enforcement, criticising local officials for what they described as insufficient control over tourist behaviour.

Under Section 388 of Thailand’s Criminal Law, public indecency, including exposing oneself, carries a fine of up to 5,000 baht.

Similar incidents involving inappropriate conduct on tuk tuks in Phuket have been reported previously. In February, a French couple was deported and blacklisted after a viral video showed them engaging in sexual activity during a ride. Both also faced a fine for their lewd action.

In June last year, a tuk tuk driver shared footage of a foreign couple after they ignored his warnings about their behaviour. The video showed foreigners engaging in inappropriate conduct during the journey, although it was not confirmed whether the case was reported to police.

The same driver had earlier shared another video in January last year involving similar indecent behaviour despite repeated warnings to passengers.

In many such cases, no legal action has been reported. This may be due to witnesses not filing complaints or the individuals leaving the country before proceedings could take place.