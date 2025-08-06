Man arrested for fatal knife attack in Sisaket

A 54 year old man has been detained after allegedly fatally assaulting a 44 year old friend with a knife in Sisaket province. The incident occurred yesterday, August 5, following a drinking session at the suspect’s home, which ended in a heated argument fuelled by jealousy.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Thongchai Torpimai of Nam Kliang Police Station in Sisaket province was alerted to the incident, which took place at a residence in Tongpid subdistrict.

Both medical personnel from Nam Kliang Hospital and forensic officers were dispatched to the scene, along with various local officials, including Deputy Police Lieutenant Wasandilok Khamsopha and local administrative officers.

At the scene, the victim was found face down beside a wooden platform under the house, with multiple knife-inflicted wounds to the head and bruising across the body. It was estimated that the victim had been dead for 4 to 6 hours.

According to Supitsil Inthidej, the village head, the deceased had been drinking the previous night with the homeowner, a 52 year old man, and his 54 year old wife.

A loud argument was heard during the drinking session, but the situation quieted down by morning, when the victim was found dead. The homeowner had fled the scene but was known for regularly hosting drinking sessions with the victim, often resulting in arguments.

The police pursued and arrested the homeowner, who confessed to attacking the victim with a knife, citing jealousy as the motive. He has been charged with premeditated murder and is currently in custody for further questioning before being prosecuted. The victim’s body was sent to the hospital and will be returned to the family for religious rites, reported KhaoSod.

