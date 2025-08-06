Man arrested for fatal knife attack in Sisaket

Alcohol-fuelled rage turns deadly

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee7 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, August 6, 2025
114 1 minute read
Man arrested for fatal knife attack in Sisaket | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 54 year old man has been detained after allegedly fatally assaulting a 44 year old friend with a knife in Sisaket province. The incident occurred yesterday, August 5, following a drinking session at the suspect’s home, which ended in a heated argument fuelled by jealousy.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Thongchai Torpimai of Nam Kliang Police Station in Sisaket province was alerted to the incident, which took place at a residence in Tongpid subdistrict.

Both medical personnel from Nam Kliang Hospital and forensic officers were dispatched to the scene, along with various local officials, including Deputy Police Lieutenant Wasandilok Khamsopha and local administrative officers.

At the scene, the victim was found face down beside a wooden platform under the house, with multiple knife-inflicted wounds to the head and bruising across the body. It was estimated that the victim had been dead for 4 to 6 hours.

According to Supitsil Inthidej, the village head, the deceased had been drinking the previous night with the homeowner, a 52 year old man, and his 54 year old wife.

A loud argument was heard during the drinking session, but the situation quieted down by morning, when the victim was found dead. The homeowner had fled the scene but was known for regularly hosting drinking sessions with the victim, often resulting in arguments.

The police pursued and arrested the homeowner, who confessed to attacking the victim with a knife, citing jealousy as the motive. He has been charged with premeditated murder and is currently in custody for further questioning before being prosecuted. The victim’s body was sent to the hospital and will be returned to the family for religious rites, reported KhaoSod.

Man arrested for fatal knife attack in Sisaket | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In similar news, a deadly knife fight between two Myanmar nationals ended with both men losing their lives after a violent dispute over an alleged love affair in Karon.

The fierce altercation, which occurred near the entrance of a hotel staff dormitory, left the local community in shock.

Latest Thailand News
Pattaya launches sticker crackdown on Koh Larn vehicles | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya launches sticker crackdown on Koh Larn vehicles

14 minutes ago
Thai spiritual medium denies embezzling donations for AIDS patients | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai spiritual medium denies embezzling donations for AIDS patients

20 minutes ago
Bangkok breaks into world’s top 5 summer hotspots | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok breaks into world’s top 5 summer hotspots

37 minutes ago
Thai thief fails necklace snatching but gets 100 baht from kind victim | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai thief fails necklace snatching but gets 100 baht from kind victim

48 minutes ago
Patong unites to support troops at Thai border | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong unites to support troops at Thai border

1 hour ago
Thai fortune teller faces legal action over border clash prediction | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai fortune teller faces legal action over border clash prediction

2 hours ago
Man survives ambush and canal crash after late-night trap | Thaiger Crime News

Man survives ambush and canal crash after late-night trap

2 hours ago
Thailand pushes 8-point peace plan in border talks | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand pushes 8-point peace plan in border talks

2 hours ago
Police dismantle illegal gambling ring, seize assets worth 56 million baht | Thaiger Crime News

Police dismantle illegal gambling ring, seize assets worth 56 million baht

2 hours ago
Jurassic World shoot sparks tourism surge in Thailand | Thaiger Tourism News

Jurassic World shoot sparks tourism surge in Thailand

2 hours ago
Thai police raid drone company over permit violations | Thaiger Crime News

Thai police raid drone company over permit violations

2 hours ago
American tourist floors British man for slapping Pattaya bar girl | Thaiger Pattaya News

American tourist floors British man for slapping Pattaya bar girl

2 hours ago
Teen arrested with pen gun after Phuket shooting scare | Thaiger Phuket News

Teen arrested with pen gun after Phuket shooting scare

5 hours ago
Bangkok BTS trains wrapped in Thai flag as tribute to border soldiers | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok BTS trains wrapped in Thai flag as tribute to border soldiers

6 hours ago
China denies drone donation claims in border conflict | Thaiger Thailand News

China denies drone donation claims in border conflict

6 hours ago
Thailand to acquire four Gripen jets in US$19.5 billion deal | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand to acquire four Gripen jets in US$19.5 billion deal

6 hours ago
Thailand explores lawsuits against Cambodia over criminal activities | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand explores lawsuits against Cambodia over criminal activities

6 hours ago
Thaksin&#8217;s niece to take legal action over Cambodian spy claims | Thaiger Thailand News

Thaksin’s niece to take legal action over Cambodian spy claims

6 hours ago
Thailand tops global infidelity list with 51% rate | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand tops global infidelity list with 51% rate

6 hours ago
Thai Airways denies US pressure behind Boeing deal | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai Airways denies US pressure behind Boeing deal

7 hours ago
Sergeant Major&#8217;s body found in Chao Phraya River, investigation ongoing | Thaiger Crime News

Sergeant Major’s body found in Chao Phraya River, investigation ongoing

7 hours ago
Madame Wan arrested for trafficking charges in Det Udom | Thaiger Crime News

Madame Wan arrested for trafficking charges in Det Udom

7 hours ago
Hippo star Moo Deng raises 300k baht for border aid | Thaiger Pattaya News

Hippo star Moo Deng raises 300k baht for border aid

7 hours ago
Man arrested for fatal knife attack in Sisaket | Thaiger Crime News

Man arrested for fatal knife attack in Sisaket

7 hours ago
Smash Into Pieces &#8211; &#8216;ArmaHeaven Prophecy&#8217; Live in Bangkok | Thaiger Things To Do

Smash Into Pieces – ‘ArmaHeaven Prophecy’ Live in Bangkok

7 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee7 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, August 6, 2025
114 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x