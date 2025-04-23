Thai ex-wife and new partner of foreign man brawl in Pattaya bar

Drama erupted in the twilight hours of today as a foreign man’s boozy bar night in Pattaya spiralled into chaos. His Thai ex-wife clashed with his new partner, igniting a fierce brawl that left onlookers stunned.

Rescuers from the Sawang Borriboon Dhammastan Foundation rushed to a bar in the Jomtien area of Pattaya to transport two injured women to a hospital today, April 23. The two were identified as 40 year old Yu and 43 year old Pha. Both sustained serious injuries to their heads and noses, and their faces were covered in blood.

Upon the rescue team’s arrival, bar patrons were attempting to separate the two women, who continued to attack each other despite their injuries. Broken glass bottles were scattered on the floor, posing a danger to other guests.

Pha told rescuers that she saw her foreign husband drinking with his ex-wife, Yu, and approached them. She claimed she only greeted Yu, but Yu allegedly responded by smashing a glass bottle over her head.

According to Pha, Yu then encouraged the man to leave the bar with her. The two reportedly walked about 50 metres from the venue before Pha caught up with them and attacked Yu, escalating the situation into chaos.

One of the women escaped from the bar to hide at a nearby salon. The salon owner and her workers eventually separated them from each other and sought assistance from the rescue team.

Rescuers intervened and transported them to a hospital. They advised both parties to file a formal complaint with the police. It is unclear whether either woman has decided to pursue legal action.

A similar jealousy-driven assault was reported in Bangkok on April 21. In that case, a pregnant Thai woman followed her husband to a love hotel, where she discovered him with his mistress.

The pregnant wife brutally assaulted the other woman, who later died from her injuries in a hospital.

Another brawl motivated by jealousy was reported in the southern province of Songkhla last month when a Thai woman and her husband’s alleged mistress engaged in a high-speed car chase on a public road. They later parked to settle the matter but failed. The woman physically assaulted the alleged mistress and damaged her car.