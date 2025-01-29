Pattaya’s Walking Street swarmed by cops in CNY crackdown

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Tourists on Pattaya’s infamous Walking Street got more than just neon lights and nightlife this Chinese New Year—law enforcement was out in full force. In a high-profile safety operation, Pattaya Tourist Police, backed by local police and the US Navy Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS), launched a crackdown to ensure tourist safety during the festive season.

Leading the charge was Police Major General Noraseth Suwannnikka, Acting Commander of Tourist Police Division 1, who deployed a mix of uniformed and undercover officers to patrol high-risk areas. With thousands of revellers flocking to Pattaya for the celebrations, police weren’t taking any chances.

Advertisements

Beyond just security, officers added a festive touch—handing out lucky oranges, a symbol of prosperity in Chinese culture, to tourists along Walking Street and to Bali Hai Pier. The initiative wasn’t just about goodwill; it was also a strategic move to engage with visitors and promote the Thailand Tourist Police (TPB) app. The app, available on both Android and iOS, allows tourists to contact police instantly for assistance, reinforcing efforts to make Pattaya a safer travel destination, reported Pattaya Mail.

With tensions high following recent safety concerns in Thailand, this operation showcased the police’s commitment to protecting tourists while maintaining Pattaya’s reputation as a top holiday hotspot. As the celebrations continue, police presence remains strong, ensuring that visitors can enjoy the festivities without fear.

The Thailand Tourist Police app, known as Tourist Police i lert u, is a mobile application designed to enhance the safety and convenience of tourists visiting Thailand. The app offers a range of features to assist travellers in emergencies and provide essential information during their stay.

To bolster tourist safety, the Tourist Police have established the Tourist Safety Operation Center (TSOC), which works closely with the Ministry of Tourism and Sports and the Tourism Authority of Thailand.