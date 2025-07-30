Armed gang brawl erupts at Phuket’s Saphan Hin fest

Police arrest 3 suspects and seized weapons after rival gangs clashed

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Last Updated: Wednesday, July 30, 2025
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

A fiery clash between rival youth gangs turned Phuket’s Parn Hin festival into a crime scene late last night, with weapons seized and three suspects in custody after a confrontation involving firecrackers, knives, and even a homemade gun.

The incident erupted around 10.30pm yesterday, July 29, near the central stage at the Saphan Hin fairground, where witnesses reported two groups of teenagers threatening each other before one hurled a firecracker and another allegedly pulled a firearm.

As terrified festivalgoers scattered in panic, police officers from Phuket City Police, led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Yutthaphon Phromdao and Police Colonel Chatree Chukaew, rushed to the scene to restore order. A widely circulated video captured the chaos as people fled the area amid the loud crack of firecrackers.

The rival gangs had already fled by the time police arrived, but by 12.30am today, officers had arrested three suspects at the scene: 20 year old Chatchai, 20 year old Ong-at, and 21 year old Ekkasit.

Police seized a cache of weapons: a homemade pen gun, a .38-calibre bullet, brass knuckles, a 6-inch folding knife, and a black leather sheath.

The trio admitted to crossing paths with their rivals at the festival and escalating the encounter into a full-blown confrontation. They claimed they fled once it became clear that police were closing in.

“Officers ordered drug tests for all three suspects,” said a Phuket City Police spokesperson. “Each tested positive for methamphetamine.”

The men are now facing a slew of charges. All three were charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm, carrying a weapon in a public place without reasonable cause, and use of Category 1 narcotics.

Chatchai faces an additional charge of attempted discharge of a firearm in public, Ong-at is charged with illegal possession of a knife, and Ekkasit was hit with charges for possessing brass knuckles and driving while high, reported The Phuket News.

“This is a clear example of how seriously we take threats to public safety,” said Pol. Col. Chatree. “We will not tolerate violence, especially during public events.”

All three suspects remain in custody at Phuket City Police Station as investigations continue.

