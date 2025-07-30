Bag bump at Pattaya bar sparks bloody brawl

A drunken bump turned bloody in the early hours of yesterday after a Thai woman was attacked near a South Pattaya bar in a row over a handbag.

At around 3am yesterday, July 29, the Sawang Boriboon Rescue Centre received a report of a physical altercation outside a pharmacy near a well-known restaurant on South Pattaya Road.

Responders arrived to find 23 year old Mintra, bleeding from a head wound and sporting a gash above her left eyebrow. She was treated on-site before being rushed to Pattaya Hospital for further care.

Still shaken, Mintra recounted the bizarre lead-up to the brawl. She told police she had been drinking with friends at the nearby 168 Garden Bar and was walking back to her table after a friendly toast with someone at another table when the trouble started.

“She accidentally brushed against a bag belonging to two women seated nearby. They claimed she didn’t apologise and things escalated quickly,” said an officer.

According to her statement, the two women confronted her, exchanged harsh words, and then physically assaulted her, leaving her with visible injuries.

Mintra later filed a formal complaint at Pattaya Police Station, prompting an investigation. Officers have since taken down her statement and are actively tracking down the suspects to press charges.

Locals and social media users expressed alarm over the incident, calling it another example of fraying tempers and rising violence in nightlife areas.

“Nowadays, people get angry so easily,” one Pattaya local commented online. “This was just a bag bump. If people are this violent over that, imagine what happens if someone steps on a foot.”

Police have yet to identify the assailants, but CCTV footage from nearby businesses is expected to help in locating them.

The incident adds to growing concerns over alcohol-fuelled violence and bar brawls in Pattaya’s entertainment zones, a problem authorities say they’re working to curb through tighter security and late-night patrols, Pattaya Mail reports.

Meanwhile, Mintra is recovering and says she wants justice for what she described as an unprovoked attack.

“It was just an accident,” she told officers. “I didn’t deserve this.”