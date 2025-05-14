New law expands venues selling alcohol despite Buddhist fest bans

Broader access expected to fuel tourism growth and local revenue

Bright Choomanee
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 14, 2025
New law expands venues selling alcohol despite Buddhist fest bans
The government is set to widen the scope of venues permitted to sell alcoholic beverages daily, following the enactment of a new law last week. This legislation allows five categories of venues to sell alcohol.

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong stated that the new law, announced in the Royal Gazette on May 9 and effective from May 10, continues the prohibition of alcohol sales during Buddhist festivals such as Makha Bucha, Visakha Bucha, Asanha Bucha, and the start and end of Buddhist Lent.

Nevertheless, international airport terminals for outbound passengers, licensed entertainment venues such as restaurants and pubs, tourist venues in designated tourism zones, registered hotels, and venues hosting significant national or international events are exempt from this ban.

Sorawong mentioned that groceries in tourist zones might also be included in the future.

Although an official evaluation of the relaxed alcohol sales restrictions is pending, the minister expressed his backing. Sorawong noted that strict regulation is more effective than a total ban, which is often disregarded.

“Those who wish to drink will do so regardless of the law. It is more practical to legalise sales while enforcing strict controls on vendors and imposing clear age limits for buyers.”

Prime Minister’s Office Minister Chousak Sirinil, who oversees the National Office of Buddhism, indicated that more establishments might be allowed to sell alcohol on major Buddhist holidays.

He noted that there had been no adverse effects from the new rule introduced on May 11, Visakha Bucha Day, which has been a long-planned part of tourism promotion efforts, reported Bangkok Post.

In similar news, the Thai Cabinet has approved amendments to the Alcohol Beverage Control Act, permitting businesses to advertise alcoholic products and allowing people to share photos and videos of alcoholic beverages without facing legal consequences.

The proposed revisions were reviewed during the Cabinet meeting held on March 19.

Bright Choomanee
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

