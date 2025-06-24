Bangkok taxi driver and passenger clash over payment method

A cantankerous Bangkok taxi driver refused to accept a bank transfer and allegedly demanded an extra fare from a female passenger after she made him wait while withdrawing cash from an ATM.

A Thai man who witnessed a heated argument between the taxi driver and the passenger shared a video on his Facebook account, เรารัก กัน ตลอดไป (meaning We love each other forever), yesterday, June 23. In the caption, he wrote…

“Uncle (the taxi driver), please stay home if you are not ready to serve passengers. Don’t be selfish and try to swindle passengers out of a few baht.”

In the video, the witness can be heard asking what had happened. Both the driver and the passenger attempted to explain the situation.

The female passenger claimed the driver tried to charge her extra after she delayed payment because she needed to withdraw cash. The taxi driver responded that she kept him waiting for over 30 minutes, causing him to lose the opportunity to pick up other passengers and earn more money.

The witness sided with the passenger, saying the driver should have accepted a bank transfer to avoid unnecessary delays. He added that taxi drivers should prioritise passenger convenience by offering multiple payment methods.

The driver defended himself, however.

“No, I don’t think I have to offer the kind of service you’re talking about. It’s not my fault. I waited over 30 minutes. What’s more secure, cash or a bank transfer? It’s cash. People shouldn’t rely on their phones so much. They should carry cash. I didn’t even hurt her.”

Despite his claim, the video shows the taxi driver grabbing the woman’s arm forcefully while demanding additional payment.

Online opinions were divided. Some sided with the driver, arguing that he had a right not to accept bank transfers and to request extra fare for time lost.

Others accused him of trying to avoid income tax by insisting on cash, making it harder for the government to trace his earnings. These critics cited such behaviour as a reason why many people prefer ride-hailing apps over traditional taxis.

Several netizens commented that passengers should always ask about payment options before beginning a journey, and that drivers unwilling to accept bank transfers should clearly display a sign indicating this.

One commenter claimed that the same driver had previously cheated his younger brother by refusing to give him change. He called on the Department of Land Transport to launch an investigation into the driver’s suspicious conduct.