Pattaya

Mounds of trash found dumped near condo in Pattaya

The Thaiger

Published

6 hours ago

on

PHOTOS: Law Enforcement Pattaya City

Huge piles of trash have been found dumped behind a condo in Pattaya.

Law Enforcement officials from Pattaya City report that they were notified by locals and tourists about the mounds of rubbish left behind a condominium in Soi Arunothia in Pattaya.

There was old furniture, beds, plastic bags, food and other items. Pattaya Law Enforcement officials say if anyone want to throw unused big furniture items, they can call them. Otherwise the people or organisations disposing of their rubbish legally will be tracked down and prosecuted.

The Thaiger

Environment

Massive corals off Rayong start bleaching

The Thaiger

Published

6 hours ago

on

May 10, 2019

By

PHOTOS: Thon Thamrongnawasawat

Massive and aged corals have started to bleach off the coast of Rayong in the Gulf of Thailand.

Dr Thon Thamrongnawasawat, assistant dean of the Faculty of Fisheries at Kasetsart University and a marine biologist says, “The coral in Rayong has started to bleach. From a bird eye view we can see clearly the white coral around around the rocks under the water. ”

“These are massive corals which are bleaching very quickly. Normally this kind of coral takes a long time to bleach and react to the changes in temperature and environment.”

“We need to study what factors are causing this change apart from just the temperature. This is an emergency situation.”

Pattaya

Eleven vehicles damaged in drunk driving incident in Pattaya

The Thaiger

Published

8 hours ago

on

May 10, 2019

By

PHOTOS: Pattaya Message

Eleven vehicles have been damaged after a collision allegedly caused by a drunk driver in a sedan in Pattaya early this morning.

Mueang Pattaya Police were notified of the incident at 4.30am this morning on Pattaya Tai Road in Chon Buri.

Police and rescue workers arrived at the scene to find the damaged Nissan sedan on the road. Nearby they found the driver, 22 year old Surachai Takaew, who tested positive for a high blood alcohol reading (he was drunk AS!).

Eleven motorbikes were also damaged in the incident, which were scattered all over the road. Some of the motorcyclists received minor injuries.

One of the injured told police, “The sedan was speeding before it collided with all the motorbikes.”

The driver was taken to police station and is now facing legal action.

Environment

“The water is black and horrible” – Pattaya Beach

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

May 9, 2019

By

PHOTOS: Sophon TV

Sophon TV, ever watchful on the state of Pattaya’s beaches, reports that a 2.6 kilometre stretch of the beach in Pattaya was a “filthy mess”. A local operator is blaming the tourists.

“From North to South Pattaya the beach is a disgrace”, according to Sophon TV.

“The water is black and horrible.”

They note that the tide line is strewn with plastic bags, spirit bottles, beer bottles, foam containers and a lot of other general rubbish.

Ladda Limkun, a beach operator, blamed the tourists for the mess.

“People who eat and drink on the beach just don’t clean up after themselves. And tourists on boat trips just toss their trash in the sea meaning it washes up on the shore. The authorities have been slow to react to the latest eyesore of rubbish,” she added.

SOURCE: Sophon TV

