Illegal condo rentals exposed in Pattaya crackdown

The Thai government has launched a major crackdown on illegal daily condominium rentals, with a focus on three prime locations in Pattaya.

Foreign investors, particularly Chinese nationals, have been accused of turning multiple condominium units into de facto hotels, violating the Hotel Act.

These illegal operations have sparked outrage among locals and led to direct intervention by the Ministry of the Interior (MoI). In response, officers are ramping up their efforts to restore order and ensure compliance with the law.

The MoI has ordered the Department of Provincial Administration to intensify its operations to prosecute illegal daily rentals run by foreign investors.

These units are being rented out in a way that closely mirrors hotel operations, which is explicitly banned under Sections 4, 15, and 59 of the Hotel Act 2004.

The issue came to light after complaints were lodged by residents to the Damrongdhama Center, a government agency that addresses administrative grievances.

The complaints mainly focused on the influx of foreigners, particularly Chinese nationals, buying up multiple condos and renting them out daily through online platforms.

Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has placed restoring social order and tackling illegal rentals at the top of his agenda.

To address these concerns, Permanent Secretary of the Interior Arsit Sampantharat has instructed the Department of Provincial Administration to launch immediate inspections and take swift legal action.

This crackdown follows earlier successful operations. Just this month, on March 5, four illegal condominium-hotel operations were prosecuted in Bangkok’s Pratunam and Sutthisan districts.

A further four cases were uncovered on March 12 in the Sukhumvit area. Yesterday, March 26, the focus shifted to Pattaya.

Under the leadership of Chaiwat Junthiraphong, Director-General of the Department of Provincial Administration, a special task force was deployed to inspect three high-rise buildings.

With the help of Chon Buri Immigration Police and Pattaya City Police, officers uncovered two properties illegally renting units on a daily basis.

The operators employed clever tactics to evade detection, such as leaving room keys or keycards in automated parcel lockers and instructing guests to check in on their own.

During the raids, officers seized crucial evidence, including booking documents, payment records, and ownership information of the units.

Formal complaints have now been filed with the administrative investigators in Bang Lamung district, who will pursue legal action against the offenders under the Hotel Act.

The findings will also be forwarded to the Land Office, Pattaya City local administration, and local revenue offices for further legal processing.

The crackdown is set to continue nationwide. The Department of Provincial Administration has issued a directive to all provinces to collaborate with relevant agencies to ensure compliance with hotel regulations.

The crackdown will also target licensed hotels violating the law. Hotel operators offering services to foreign nationals must report their guests to the local Immigration Office within 24 hours of arrival.

Additionally, the government is launching a public awareness campaign through various media channels to educate citizens about the legalities surrounding condominium rentals.

MoI has also released a public advisory urging people to report any illegal daily rentals or disturbances to the Damrongdhama Centre or local police, reported The Pattaya News.

The names of the condominiums involved in the recent raids have been withheld as legal action is still underway. However, this action is a stark warning to anyone operating outside the boundaries of the law.