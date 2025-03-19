Police mistake mannequins for bodies in Chon Buri trash pile

Officers from Huai Yai Police Station in Chon Buri’s Bang Lamung district responded to a report of two bodies found in an embrace amidst a pile of trash.

The incident occurred on Thong Chai 1 Alley, near the railway road in Mueang Huai Yai, yesterday, March 18, at 11pm,. However, upon investigation, it was revealed that the figures were not human bodies but two plastic mannequins, a male and a female, posed to resemble a couple embracing.

The area was notably dark and devoid of lighting, which likely contributed to the misunderstanding.

Chaiwat Pho-ngam, a rescue officer from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation in Pattaya, reported receiving the alert from a concerned citizen who believed they had discovered two bodies in the trash pile, reported KhaoSod.

The rescue team promptly arrived at the scene to find the mannequins, suspected to be discarded or damaged display figures left by local vendors. It is presumed that someone may have playfully arranged them in a way that led to the initial confusion.

In similar news, a routine package inspection at a logistics shop in Sa Kaeo took a horrifying turn when staff discovered two dried infant corpses inside a parcel destined for Chiang Mai.

Police are investigating a self-proclaimed medium who allegedly bought the bodies for 10,000 baht with the intent to resell them to Chinese tourists.

The grim discovery was made on February 6 when a man attempted to send the parcel through a private logistics service in Aranyaprathet district. Suspicious staff insisted on checking the contents, uncovering the two small, blackened bodies and immediately alerting the police.

Deputy Police Chief Colonel Jaturaphat Singhatsathit responded to the scene, identifying the sender as 47 year old Chai. Chai claimed he was merely acting on behalf of a 39 year old man named Pol, a local black magic practitioner now under investigation.